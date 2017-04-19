The Bear’s Den: April 19, 2017

BEAR DOWN, CHICAGO BEARS, BEAR DOWN!!!!

BEARRRSSSS / DRAFT / PROSPECTS / FREE AGENCY

Mullin: Bears NFL Draft preview - Jordan Howard dials running back need way, way down - (CSN Chicago) - The Bears may address the running back position in the NFL Draft, but it will likely come late on Day 3.

Emma: Ryan Pace, Bears Are Men Of Mystery Leading Up To NFL Draft - (CBS Chicago) - What will the Bears do in the draft? Good question.

Gabriel: The Art, Intricacies Of Trading Up, Down In The NFL Draft - (CBS Chicago) - The Bears hold the No. 3 overall pick. So what type of picks could they acquire by trading down?

Finley: Bears report back to work Tuesday, hope to stay healthy - (Chicago Sun-Times) - The Bears are going back to work Tuesday, beginning the first phase of their nine-week offseason program with, they hope, fewer distractions.

Cox: 4 draft-day scenarios that would drive Bears fans crazy - (Bears Wire) - It's going to be hard for the Chicago Bears to screw up the third overall pick, but there are some scenarios that could be frustrating.

Jahns: When will the Bears take advantage of deep CB draft class? - (Chicago Sun-Times) - Part 8 of a 10-part series previewing the NFL draft, which begins on April 27.

Cox: Bears won’t be featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks in 2017 - (Bears Wire) - The Chicago Bears will not be on HBO's Hard Knocks for 2017, as the show will follow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers instead.

Campbell's NFL draft position preview: Edge rushers - (chicagotribune.com) - As the NFL draft nears, we're taking a 10-day, position-by-position look at what's out there and what the Bears need. Here's our assessment of the edge rushers.

NFC North draft needs: All four teams could use D-line help - (NFL.com) - John Fox said at the Annual League Meeting last month that the Bears are in striking distance, which is not as laughable a statement as it sounds. They are in the process of building a top-10 offensive line, but do need help on the perimeter if they want to free their sensational second-year running back Jordan Howard.

Bears Talk Podcast: Bears 2017 NFL Draft Preview - Defense - (CSN Chicago) - In the latest Bears Talk Podcast, Chris Boden, JJ Stankevitz and Scott Krinch take a deep look at the top defensive players in the 2017 NFL Draft class.

KNOW THY ENEMY

Hirschhorn: Aaron Rodgers says he weighs under 220 pounds for Packers’ offseason program - (Acme Packing Company) - The star quarterback reported to the Packers' offseason program in "the best shape."

Western: Packers UDFA Targets: Which potential free agent WRs fit the Packers’ thresholds? - (Acme Packing Company) - In another breakdown of possible UDFAs, we look at the receiver position and who might be a target for Ted Thompson after the draft.

Western: A.J. Hawk retires as a member of the Green Bay Packers - Company (Acme Packing Company) - The former Packer is calling it a career as a member of the Green and Gold.

Reisman: Matthew Stafford’s finger is ‘fine’, no surgery required - (Pride Of Detroit) - The Detroit Lions quarterback looks to be in full health.

Mathews: No timeline for Stafford extension, ‘no preference’ for when it gets done - (Pride Of Detroit) - In the early stages of contract negotiations, Stafford isn’t worried about getting a deal done.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Berckes: 10 Thoughts on the NFL - (Windy City Gridiron) - The big dog is on vacation so we’re sending up a couple pinch hitters the next two weeks. My 10 thoughts are below, let’s hear yours in the comments.

Zeglinski: Is Deshaun Watson the Bears’ shining light? - (Windy City Gridiron) - Picking a quarterback this year for the Bears may seem crazy, but in nabbing Deshaun Watson, they could be calm.

Wiltfong: Who is the face of the Chicago Bears’ franchise? - Windy City Gridiron (Windy City Gridiron) - Kyle Long, Mike Glennon, Jordan Howard? Who will be the 2017 face of the Chicago Bears?

Zeglinski: Windy City Gridiron draft roundtable: Consolation prizes at No. 3 overall - (Windy City Gridiron) - Part two of this Bears 2017 first-round pick roundtable has us look at our "other" favorite options for the selection.

Zeglinski: Windy City Gridiron draft roundtable: Consolation prizes at No. 3 overall - (Windy City Gridiron) - Part two of this Bears 2017 first-round pick roundtable has us look at our "other" favorite options for the selection.

FANPOSTS

54oaklightning: All the time - Mocking! Mocking! Mocking! Mocking! - Windy City Gridiron (Windy City Gridiron) - There are so many different ways to go in this draft. Everyday i find a new outcome. Since BPA is subjective, this time i thought i'll think of the direction i want my mock draft to go. There are so many different ways to go in this draft. Everyday i find a new outcome.

FanPosts - Recent - Windy City Gridiron - Here's a link to our FanPost section, where YOU have the opportunity to contribute to Windy City Gridiron. Take a few minutes and write a post about what you are thinking about regarding the Chicago Bears, and there'a chance it will be linked right here in the Den.

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments, FanPosts, usernames or anywhere else in an SB Nation community: Comments, FanPosts or usernames that are intolerant or prejudiced; Personal attacks or threats on community members; Gendered insults of any kind; Trolling; Click link for full information.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter:

WCG Contributors: Jeff Berckes; Kev H; Sam Householder; Ken Mitchell; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Robert Zeglinski; Like us on Facebook.