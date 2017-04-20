The Bear’s Den, April 20, 2017

BEAR DOWN, CHICAGO BEARS, BEAR DOWN!!!!

Biggs: Q&A: Will the Bears draft a QB - Deshaun Watson, Patrick Mahomes or Mitch Trubisky? - (chicagotribune.com) - The Tribune's Brad Biggs answers your questions weekly.

Finley: Bears Twitter mailbag: Where will they draft a QB? Trade back? - (Chicago Sun-Times) - The Sun-Times’ experts can answer your Bears questions all week on Twitter.

Jahns: With draft approaching, Bears remain believers in WR Kevin White - (Chicago Sun-Times) - Part nine of a 10-part series previewing the NFL draft, which begins on April 27.

Bears Talk Podcast: Bears 2017 NFL Draft Preview - Defense - (CSN Chicago) - In the latest Bears Talk Podcast, Chris Boden, JJ Stankevitz and Scott Krinch take a deep look at the top defensive players in the 2017 NFL Draft class.

Hub Arkush's 2017 Mock Draft 2.0 - (Pro Football Weekly) - Watson, Ross, Trubisky all go in the top 10

Emma: Jamal Adams Or Malik Hooker? Bears Could Face Daunting Decision - (CBS Chicago) - The two top safeties in the draft class could be great for different reasons.

Podcast: Who should the Bears draft with their top 2 picks? - (Chicago Sun-Times) - In the latest episode of Halas Intrigue, Patrick Finley and Kevin Fishbain debate who the Bears should take with the first two picks.

2017 NFL Draft: How many quarterbacks will go in the first round? - (NFL.com) - The 2017 NFL Draft features some interesting QBs-- like Mitchell Trubisky, Deshaun Watson, DeShone Kizer and Patrick Mahomes -- but how many will come of the board in the first round?

Zierlein: 2017 NFL Draft: Marshon Lattimore atop deep CB class - (NFL.com) - Who's the 2017 NFL Draft's most overrated CB? Most underrated? Boom-or-bust prospect? Sleeper? Lance Zierlein answers those questions and more as he explores a deep CB class.

Wesseling: Ryan Fitzpatrick 'excited for next opportunity' - (NFL.com) - Colin Kaepernick and Jay Cutler aren't the only borderline starting QBs still in search of a job. Ryan Fitzpatrick said early this week that he's working out and excited for his next opportunity.

Sessler: Sashi Brown on Osweiler - 'We expect Brock to be here' - (NFL.com) - The Cleveland Browns are taking a quarterback in next week's draft. We don't know what round -- or who it will be -- but it's happening. That means the end of Brock Osweiler, right? Not quite.

Western: Packers GM Ted Thompson on the 2017 NFL Draft: “What are we picking? 29?” - (Acme Packing Company) - The Packers’ GM spoke to the media on Wednesday and discussed his and his team’s approach to the NFL Draft and certain parts of the evaluation process.

Norse Code Podcast Episode 180: Wide(r) Left Draft Preview with Guest Ben Natan - (Daily Norseman) - Arif Hasan engages in blatant cronyism when he discovers he has to host a podcast, and brings on his co-host from another podcast to do draft analysis. They talk about the Vikings options at pick...

Reisman: The Packers already miss T.J. Lang - (Pride Of Detroit)

The Packers’ loss is the Lions’ gain.

Zeglinski: Windy City Gridiron draft roundtable - players the Bears should avoid at No. 3 overall - (Windy City Gridiron) - We’ve talked players we’d like Chicago to take with their first-round pick. Now it’s time to find out who we’d prefer they stray away from.

Wiltfong: The Chicago Bears biggest draft bust is... - (Windy City Gridiron) - ESPN recently picked the biggest draft bust in Bears history, but I disagree with their selection. Who do you think is the biggest Bears’ draft bust?

Silverstein: The WCG All-Bears Post-Ditka Team: Kicker, Punter, Longsnapper - (Windy City Gridiron) - A salute to the guys who put the "foot" in football.

Sunderbruch: Mike Glennon: Set Up To Fail, Part 1 - (Windy City Gridiron) - Mike Glennon has had a rough start to his NFL career, and it is unlikely that he will be able to overcome that start.

Zeglinski: Mr. Jones tells fairytales. Is Zay Jones a fairytale the Bears are staring at? - (Windy City Gridiron) - The Bears have an average cast of offensive weapons. A beyond-productive Jones could fill the void.

Zeglinski: ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. mocks Jamal Adams to the Bears, loads them up on defense - (Windy City Gridiron) - A little less than a week from the draft, the ESPN analyst has Chicago grabbing the LSU safety and going defensive heavy.

ADClock: The 25 Best Bears Draft Picks Since 1967 - (Windy City Gridiron) - The Twenty-five Greatest Bears Draft Picks.

Ditka's Pushbroom: Listen up NFL - (Windy City Gridiron) - The grueling process from the end of the regular season to the NFL Draft needs to be altered. In today’s world of 24/7 coverage on the NFL Network and endless mock drafts, the NFL needs to step in...

