2017 NFL Draft: Bears select Adam Shaheen with No. 45 pick in the second round

Well, if you thought the Chicago Bears didn’t want to invest in their future early in the 2017 NFL Draft at tight end, boy, were you wrong. Concerns about Zach Miller’s longevity and Dion Sims’ overall ceiling no doubt stick out here.

After the Bears recouped some assets from the Mitchell Trubisky in the first round in trade with the Arizona Cardinals, they then selected Ashland tight end Adam Shaheen at No. 45 overall in the second round.

A bit of a reach considering some defensive back talent that was still on the board, but no doubt another of the Bears’ “guys” in molding for the future. Shaheen is a dynamic freak if he can be channeled and it appears Chicago is loading up on physical projects in this draft.

Adam Shaheen and all of his 6-foot-7 frame to the Bears in the second round.

Chicago Bears Remaining Draft Picks

4th Round - 4th pick, 108th overall (from Buffalo)

4th Round - 12th pick, 119th overall (from Arizona)

5th Round - 3rd pick, 147th overall

6th Round - 13th pick, 197th overall (from Arizona)

7th Round - 3rd pick, 221st overall

Chicago Bears remaining team needs: Edge, CB, S, OT, WR

