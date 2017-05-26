The Bear’s Den: May 26, 2017

BEAR DOWN, CHICAGO BEARS, BEAR DOWN!!!!

Wiederer: Bears sign receiver Victor Cruz to a one-year contract - Chicago Tribune - The Bears have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

LeGere: Chicago Bears sign former Pro Bowl Wide receiver Victor Cruz - Daily Herald - Looking for more help at wide receiver, the Chicago Bears have agreed to terms with former New York Giants veteran Victor Cruz on a one-year NFL contract, team officials announced Thursday.

Krinch: Bears sign veteran wide receiver Victor Cruz to one-year deal - CSN Chicago - The Bears have signed veteran wide receiver Victor Cruz to a one-year deal. Cruz had 39 receptions for 586 yards and a touchdown with the New York Giants in 2016.

Mullin: Bears' makeover continues with salsa dancing ex-Giants WR Victor Cruz - CSN Chicago - Victor Cruz is the latest offseason signing for the Bears as they retool their wide receivers corps from a year ago.

Finley: Bears sign WR Victor Cruz - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears will sign wide receiver Victor Cruz to join an unproven unit

Cox: Victor Cruz enters crowded wide receiver competition - Bears Wire - The Chicago Bears signed free agent wide receiver Victor Cruz, who joins a wide receiver competition crowded with question marks.

Mayer: Bears agree to terms with Victor Cruz - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears on Thursday bolstered their receiver position by agreeing to terms with former Giants star Victor Cruz on a one-year contract.

Fishbain: Chicago Bears agree to terms on a one-year deal with WR Victor Cruz - Pro Football Weekly - Former Giants WR joins Bears competition to play the slot

Orr: Victor Cruz says Giants made it clear they didn't want him - NFL.com - During a radio interview this week, free-agent wide receiver Victor Cruz says the New York Giants made it clear last season that his time with the team was coming to an end.

Moreano: Why Patience is Running Thin for the Agonizing Kevin White - Da Bears Brothers - The receiver is already missing practice just two days into OTAs. It wasn't supposed to be this way. This year was intended to be different.

Campbell & Wiederer: Bear Download podcast - Chicago Tribune - Welcome to the weekly Bear Download podcast with Rich Campbell and Dan Wiederer.

Thompson: Brian Urlacher 'surprised' by latest moves from Jay Cutler, Bears - Chicago Tribune - Brian Urlacher covers a wide range of topics — including the Bears drafting Mitch Trubisky, Jay Cutler's broadcast career and Urlacher's softball rivalry with Michael Jordan — in a recent interview.

Biggs: Bears Q&A: Kevin White angst, Benny Cunningham vs. Tarik Cohen, QB talk and more - Chicago Tribune - The Tribune's Brad Biggs answers your Bears questions weekly.

Bernstein: Bears Lose Benefit Of Injury Doubts - CBS Chicago - The Bears are allergic to providing information on their constantly evolving spate of injuries and have at times been proved liars when they do.

Cox: Mike Glennon impressed by ‘smooth’ Cameron Meredith - Bears Wire - Chicago Bears quarterback Mike Glennon has been impressed by wide receiver Cameron Meredith at OTAs, describing him as "smooth."

Cox: Bears’ offense can create mismatches with three tight end formations - Bears Wire - The Chicago Bears now have the talent at the tight end position to get more creative with three tight end formations on offense.

Imrem: Let's give a hand to NFL on new celebration rules - Daily Herald - NFL's new celebration rules finally catch up to the hand game called Morra.

Schein: Bears first opponent, Atlanta Falcons, will NOT suffer Super Bowl hangover in 2017 - NFL.com - Since 2000, half of the Super Bowl losers have missed the playoffs in the next season. Cause for concern in Atlanta? Nah. Adam Schein says Julio Jones, Devonta Freeman and Co. are NFC favorites.

Bergman: Dirk Koetter apologizes for Bucs' '28-3' shot at Falcons - NFL.com - Earlier this week the Bucs' Twitter account took a jab at the Falcons' Super Bowl LI collapse. Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter apologized for the team's tweet, citing it was "unprofessional."

Reisman: Why I’m a fan of the Detroit Lions - Pride Of Detroit - To celebrate our new look, let’s share how our Lions fandom began.

Gates: Why I’m A Fan Of The Minnesota Vikings - Daily Norseman - It’s a new day here at The Daily Norseman, and time to once again look at why we do what we do.

Western: Why we’re fans of the Green Bay Packers - Acme Packing Company - Join APC as we celebrate the new look of our website by sharing stories of how we became entrenched as Packers fans.

Wiltfong: Who will benefit most from the OTA injuries? - Windy City Gridiron - In Lester’s latest T Formation Conversation podcast, he discusses the injured Bears and which players will try and take advantage of the extra reps at OTAs.

Zeglinski: Bears sign Victor Cruz to one-year deal - Windy City Gridiron - The former Giant is bringing his salsa dance to Chicago.

Wiltfong: Free agent wide receiver Victor Cruz will pick between the Chicago Bears and the Baltimore Ravens - Windy City Gridiron - Free agent wide out Victor Cruz has narrowed his new team down to two choices, the Chicago Bears or the Baltimore Ravens.

ADClock: The Bears 88 - How many of the 88 Big Ten draftees came from each Big Ten school? - Windy City Gridiron - Since 1967 and the start of the modern NFL draft, the Chicago Bears drafted 549 players, including 88 from Big Ten schools. Those numbers included every Penn State, Nebraska, Maryland, and...

FanPosts - Recent - Windy City Gridiron - Here's a link to our FanPost section, where YOU have the opportunity to contribute to Windy City Gridiron. Take a few minutes and write a post about what you are thinking about regarding the Chicago Bears, and there'a chance it will be linked right here in the Den.

