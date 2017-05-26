Weekend Bear’s Den Open Thread: May 27-28, 2017

We have a relaxed atmosphere here in the Weekend Den and we make it an Open Thread to give you good people a place to come and leave comments, links, mock the Packers because… well… PACKERS, and whatever else you want to say (as long as you stay within the community guidelines).

Biggs: Bears could have diamond in the rough in defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris - Chicago Tribune - Roy Robertson-Harris is adjusting to a position switch after a serious heat-related illness suffered before camp sidelined him for the entire 2016 season.

Mullin: Good or better? Why offseason moves are making 2017 Bears better - CSN Chicago - With their offseason moves, have the Bears gotten good or better? Insider John "Moon" Mullin explains.

Emma: Cruz The Bears’ Latest Intriguing Addition At Receiver - CBS Chicago - The Bears have made a number of interesting moves to revamp their receiving corps.

Finley: Few happy returns post-Devin Hester, so Bears turn to draft picks - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears are still searching for Devin Hester’s heir apparent.

Perez: Victor Cruz deal raises questions about Kevin White’s health - Bears Wire - The Chicago Bears signed veteran wide receiver Victor Cruz, which raises questions about third-year receiver Kevin White's health

Mayer: Fox says Glennon's work ethic is contagious - ChicagoBears.com - Bears coach John Fox has been impressed with the leadership new starting quarterback Mike Glennon has displayed on and off the field this offseason.

OTAs Discussion (Podcast): What's Going on with Kevin White? Kyle Long Changing - Positions? - Da Bears Brothers - In this episode, Da Bears Brothers discuss on multiple topics surrounding the Bears' OTAs including White's absence and a possible changing of the guard.

All Access: Glennon talks Victor Cruz - ChicagoBears.com - Hosts Zach Zaidman and Tom Thayer talk with quarterback Mike Glennon on the Bears All Access radio show.

Rosenthal: What matters and what doesn't during OTA season - NFL.com - For every late-spring story that matters (Teddy Bridgewater's passes), there's one you can safely disregard (Odell Beckham's attendance). Gregg Rosenthal separates the OTA wheat from the chaff.

2017 rushing title predictions: Will Ezekiel Elliott keep the RB throne? - NFL.com - Jordan Howard was a revelation in 2016 but was overshadowed by fellow rookie Ezekiel Elliott. Is Zeke poised for back-to-back rushing titles -- or will someone like Jordan Howard or David Johnson seize the crown?

Alper: Mike Zimmer says Bridgewater progressing as well as could be expected - ProFootballTalk - Vikings coach Mike Zimmer wasn't at the team's Organized Team Activities this week, but quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was in attendance and, as seen in a video posted on the Vikings website, working on the field.

Orr: Zimmer hopes to return to coaching in early June - NFL.com - Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer will be back in Minnesota next weekend, and hopes to start coaching soon after.

Wagner: Finding the Prototypical Packers Cornerback: A Peculiar Approach - Acme Packing Company - Green Bay has looked to players with backgrounds in other positions and sports to build its ideal cover men.

Gates: Doctor Breaks Down Teddy Bridgewater Video - Daily Norseman - Dr. David Chao says that injury won’t be a career ender

Reisman: Lions have retained 2nd-largest percentage of draft picks since 2011 - Pride Of Detroit - The Lions look like solid drafters over the past six years, but do the numbers lie?

Zeglinski: Bears rookies played the third-most snaps among NFL teams in 2016. Is it a sign of a bright future? - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears’ youth movement is in full swing and the experience may indeed pay off later.

Sunderbruch: Leonard Floyd’s Breakout Year (Already Happened) - Windy City Gridiron - As Lester told us back in February, there has been talk that Leonard Floyd is poised to have a breakout year in 2017. Supposedly, he is ready to make a leap. With that in mind, I sent about looking...

Wiltfong: Welcome our new writers! - Windy City Gridiron - We are pleased to not only announce three brand new writers to the WCG staff, but we also have two promotions to celebrate.

Doubleduck: Why I’m a fan of The Chicago Bears - Windy City Gridiron - I'm young enough that the NFL has always been on TV, but old enough that it wasn't always so easily accessible. Sunday Ticket and the Red Zone Channel haven't been around that long. It used to be...

x160630: Why I’m a Fan of the Sentinels - Windy City Gridiron - I’ve grown up an avid fan of football. From the legendary days of watching North Dallas Bulls own Phil Elliott nab 3 receptions for 70 yards and 1 touchdown in a heartbreaking loss to Chicago; to...

Balsley: Five Bears Benefit From New Rule Change - Windy City Gridiron - When the NFL owners announced the decision to eliminate the first roster cut-down period, it reassured one thing: competition is king. Previously, teams were forced to cut rosters down from 90 to...

