The Bear’s Den: May 29, 2017

Giants beat writer Paul Schwartz on new Bears WR Victor Cruz: “If they put him in the slot, I think he can be OK” - WGN Radio - New York Post Giants beat writer Paul Schwartz joins Sam Panayotovich and Harry Teinowitz to give his perspective on new Bears receiver Victor Cruz. He talks about Cruz's allegations that the Giants purposefully tempered his production to make it easier to cut him, how he can still be a useful too...

Thorstenson: What will Chicago Bears receiving corps look like after Victor Cruz signing? - EndZoneScore.com - The Chicago Bears receiving corps has undergone quite a transformation this offseason. GM Ryan Pace has made a point of adding more options to the offense.

Finley: Few happy returns post-Devin Hester, so Bears turn to draft picks - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears are still searching for Devin Hester’s heir apparent.

Cox: How much will Bears rookies play in 2017? - Bears Wire - The Chicago Bears relied heavily on rookies in 2016, but their smaller 2017 draft class may not see as much playing time in year one.

Kading: Just How Good is Jordan Howard? - Cover32 - To me, Jordan Howard is one of the most intriguing stories in the NFL. He just came off a season where he had the second most rushing yards in the game, but no one seems to think of him as an elite running back. He’s either seen as a one-season wonder or an average running […]

Goldsborough: Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Lake Forest mansion for $4.75 million - Chicago Tribune - Retired Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler and his actress wife, Kristin Cavallari, placed their mansion in Lake Forest on the market for $4.75 million.

Florio: When will DeShone Kizer make his debut as Browns’ starter? - ProFootballTalk - After the Browns made quarterback DeShone Kizer a second-round pick last month, the ESPN draft crew unanimously agreed that Kizer wouldn't play as a rookie. They apparently had forgotten that it was the Browns who had drafted him.

Western: Packers’ third-year cornerbacks expect bounce-back seasons in 2017 - Acme Packing Company - A pair of young Packers are setting out to prove that their 2016 campaigns were a fluke, not a trend.

Wludford: Five Guys that Could Surprise - Daily Norseman - It’s still early into the OTA season, but there is at least a little buzz - or at least some things I’ve noticed - that look to be encouraging signs some Vikings players that have not been major...

Platte: The Detroit Lions pass rush is their weakest unit - Pride Of Detroit - Pass rusher was one of the Lions biggest offseason needs. With the season approaching, it still is.

Zeglinski: There’s nothing but grey area for the Bears and Kevin White - Windy City Gridiron - Until he proves he’s past injury concern, the third-year wideout in White and the Bears have earned no benefit of the doubt.

Curl: The Glennon Year’s Eve Drinking Game - Windy City Gridiron - The Year of Glennon is coming whether you’re ready or not. I offer some guidance for those uncertain on how to prepare.

Link: 53 From 90, could an offensive tackle be this year’s Josh Sitton? - Windy City Gridiron - In this six part series, I’ll go around the NFL looking for cap casualties that could be late additions to the Chicago Bears à la Josh Sitton last year. This week I’ll look at offensive tackles.

Mitchell: It’s time for a Bears Ring Of Honor at Solider Field - Windy City Gridiron - Now that we are out of numbers to retire, it’s time to find a new way to honor our greats

Infante: Predicting stats for the Bears’ 2017 rookie class - Windy City Gridiron - How will each Chicago Bears rookie perform in their first season with the team?

Curl: Victor Cruz A Gigantic Conspiracy? - Windy City Gridiron - New Bears receiver Victor Cruz has made some outlandish claims about his targets last season. Let’s look into how well the numbers back these up.

ADClock: If Mitchell Trubisky doesn't win a Super Bowl in his first seven years, he probably never will. - Windy City Gridiron - How long should Bears fans wait to know if Mitchell Trubisky will...

