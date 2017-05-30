The Bear’s Den: May 30, 2017

Ken’s Note: I had to go to the end of the web to get you a few links for today, very little was out there due to the holiday yesterday. Here’s what I found...

WLudford: PFF rates Bears with Best Roster in NFC North - Daily Norseman - As we move into the OTA and mini-camp season, let’s take an early look at the starting rosters among NFC North teams, which could still see a few changes as position battles in training camp play... Ken's Note: That’s not the headline on Daily Norseman, I fixed it for them :)

Cox: What will Victor Cruz bring to the Bears? - Bears Wire - Listen as Bears Wire's Lorin Cox discusses the signing of Victor Cruz on the Locked on Bears podcast, looking at what he'll bring to Chicago

Perez: Mark Sanchez making positive early impression with Bears - Bears Wire - Chicago Bears backup quarterback Mark Sanchez is already making a positive impression on his teammates and coaches

Berns: Chicago Bears Running game was good in 2016, will be better in 2017 - EndZoneScore.com - Jordan Howard led the Chicago Bears offense in 2016. He will have a better supporting cast in 2017 as the Bears work inside out to open up receivers.

Perez: 5 Bears with something to prove in 2017 - Bears Wire - A look at five Chicago Bears players who have something to prove in the 2017 NFL season

Boden: A history of the Bears who served during World War II - CSN Chicago - The Bears had some 45 players serve their country during wartime in the 1940s, and we remember them today on Memorial Day.

Last year for the #Bears, undrafted rookie CB Cre'Von LeBlanc finished with the 2nd lowest passer rating when targeted among all rookie CBs. pic.twitter.com/pZtIiMNMF5 — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) May 29, 2017

Keidel: Victor Cruz’s Inspiring Career Seems Destined For A Sad Ending - CBS New York - To say the Bears are a few players from a Super Bowl is being gracious.

Perez: Roy Robertson-Harris in mix at defensive end for Bears in 2017 - Bears Wire - Second-year player Roy Robertson-Harris is a name to watch as the Chicago Bears march toward 2017 training camp

Stockburger: Bears draft DE pass rusher in exceedingly early 2018 NFL Draft - NFLMocks.com - NFL Mock Draft time begins for the 2018 NFL Draft class with a class full of quarterbacks and a generational running back coming out of the Big Ten.

Perez: Mike Glennon says ‘I feel like I’ve taken control of the offense’ - Bears Wire - Bears quarterback Mike Glennon is unswayed by the quarterback competition in Chicago.

Gantt: Martellus Bennett sends Aaron Rodgers some weird texts - ProFootballTalk - Packers tight end Martellus Bennett has made it a point to get close to quarterback Aaron Rodgers since signing with Green Bay. But the way he's gone about it one you might not expect, at least until you consider the source.

Smith: Dirk Koetter says Bucs’ kicking competition is tense, and that’s good - ProFootballTalk - Buccaneers practice went silent last week as second-year kicker Roberto Aguayo continued to struggle, suggesting that the players and coaches in Tampa realize they're watching a young kicker show he's not up to the pressure of the NFL. But Bucs coach Dirk Koetter says he welcomes the tension. Ken’s Note: Last year we picked Cody Whitehair in the second round. Tampa picked a kicker with the yips. Just sayin.

Gates: The Vikings Ran A Lot Of “Trick Plays” In 2016 - Daily Norseman - I’m sure there were reasons for this

Reno: The Lions have what it takes to win a playoff game this year - Pride Of Detroit - A case can be made that the Detroit Lions have a chance to be even better than they were last year.

Orr: Jerick McKinnon says 'Don't count me out' in RB battle - NFL.com - The Minnesota Vikings have a couple of new running backs in Latavius Murray in Dalvin Cook, but Jerick McKinnon is eager to compete for carries.

Wiltfong: "Dedicated To The Men And Women Of The Armed Services" - Windy City Gridiron - Have a safe and happy Memorial Day everyone.

CaliforniaBrownBear: Head, shoulders, knees and injury woes: Walking Wounded - Windy City Gridiron - New season, new installments of the most informative/depressing Fanpost series around. As always, I am not a medical professional. Recovery estimates quoted in this, or any other installment of...

