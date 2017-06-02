The Bear’s Den: June 2, 2017

BEAR DOWN, CHICAGO BEARS, BEAR DOWN!!!!

CAMERON MEREDITH INJURY

Wiederer: Bears WR Cameron Meredith out until training camp with thumb injury - Chicago Tribune - The Bears will be without Cameron Meredith for the remainder of organized team activities as well as the team’s mandatory mini-camp later this month.

Cameron Meredith dealing with thumb injury, expects to be ready for training camp - CSN Chicago - Cameron Meredith is dealing with a ligament injury in his thumb but is expected to be ready for training camp, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Finley: Bears WR Cam Meredith injures thumb in OTAs - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears wide receiver Cam Meredith injured his thumb in Thursday's organized team activities, sources confirmed.

Cox: Cameron Meredith will miss rest of Bears offseason program with thumb injury - Bears Wire - Chicago Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith suffered a thumb injury that will keep him out of the rest of the team's offseason program.

Florio: Cameron Meredith injures thumb at practice - ProFootballTalk - The Bears notoriously restrict offseason injury information, among other things prohibiting their local media from reporting on injuries they witness at practice. So the Bears aren't going to be happy that this one got out.

Wiederer & Campbell: Bear Download podcast about White, WR's - Chicago Tribune - Welcome to the weekly Bear Download podcast with Rich Campbell and Dan Wiederer.

Biggs: A lot on the line for Bears left tackle Charles Leno - Chicago Tribune - The annual average salary of the 11th- to 20th-highest-paid left tackles in the NFL will be more than $8.96 million in 2017. That's what's on the line for Leno.

Biggs: Victor Cruz can earn up to $4 million in Bears’ contract - Chicago Tribune - If Victor Cruz returns to the production level he had as a member of the Giants from 2011 to 2013, he can earn as much as $4 million with the Bears this season.

Stankevitz: For Mitch Trubisky, receiving snaps isn't a center of attention during OTAs - CSN Chicago - Cody Whitehair doesn't think Mitch Trubisky's transition to receiving snaps under center has been a big deal.

Finley: Willie Young sees 'new hope' in Bears, says defense must help new QB - Chicago Sun-Times - Willie Young’s nickname for this Bears season sounds like a “Star Wars” title.

Cox: Victor Cruz’ contract with Bears worth up to $4 million with incentives - Bears Wire - New Chicago Bears wide receiver Victor Cruz could earn up to $4 million this season based on incentives in his contract.

Cox: Charles Leno confident he will ‘make huge strides this year’ - Bears Wire - Chicago Bears left tackle Charles Leno is entering a contract year in 2017 and looking to step his game up and earn a big contract.

PFW Chicago Podcast 077: Talking Chicago Bears receivers and OTAs - Pro Football Weekly - We recap Tuesday's Bears practice and discuss the two receivers who talked to the media, Kevin White and Victor Cruz. Kevin and John discuss reasonable expectations for Kevin White in his third NFL season and the slot WR competition...

Video: Devin Hester's 14 career punt return TDs - NFL Videos - Take a look at all 14 of Devin Hester's career punt returns for touchdowns, as we hit 14 weeks until the 2017 season begins.

40 best Chicago coaches or managers of all time - Chicago Tribune - Here are the 40 best professional team coaches in Chicago sports history.

Marc Trestman’s reputation as a QB whisperer is well known. @TSNScianitti has more on his next project, Ricky Ray: https://t.co/enSfY2WVZU pic.twitter.com/XEpdGN2yb5 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 31, 2017

Demovsky: Quality (at running back) over quantity (at receiver) for Ty Montgomery - ESPN - Ty Montgomery said that he was fine with switching from WR to RB because that would allow him to be a primary focus in the Packers' offense.

WLudford: Five Viking Vets on the Chopping Block - Daily Norseman - There are 90 guys on the roster at the beginning of summer, but by Labor Day that number will be cut down to the requisite 53. And while several of those 37 players cut will be rookies, still more...

ESPN’s 2017 NFL FPI rankings: Lions have a 0.7% chance to win Super Bowl LII - Pride Of Detroit - ESPN’s prediction model is barely giving the Lions a chance to win it all in 2017.

NFL Off-Season Report Cards: NFC North - The MMQB with Peter King - Sizing up the off-season moves of the Bears, Lions, Packers and Vikings, and how they’ll influence the 2017 campaign

Wiltfong: 30 Day Challenge - Earliest Chicago Bears Memory - Windy City Gridiron - Every day in the month of June we'll ask a different Chicago Bears related question to our readers. Make sure you guys participate the entire month so we can all get to know the WCG community a...

Zeglinski: Which Bears are poised to breakout in 2017? - Windy City Gridiron - 2017 should be another season of growth at Halas Hall. Which Bears are set to take the leap?

Mitchell: Do The Chicago Bears Have The NFL’s Second To Worst Secondary? - Windy City Gridiron - One writer seems to think so, but who he lists last is even more surprising

Link: Bears roster breakdown, 90-in-90: Connor Barth - Windy City Gridiron - The next part of this Bears roster series has us taking a look at the re-signed kicker in Barth. Can he hold off Andy Phillips and retain his role?

Wiltfong & Mitchell: Chicago Bears’ QB situation ranked 23rd in the NFL - Windy City Gridiron - Rotoworld ranks all 32 quarterback situations in the NFL, and the Bears slide lower than last year’s position.

Householder: Cameron Meredith out until camp with thumb injury - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears most-proven WR is out with a thumb ligament until July

Sunderbruch: Do Star Cornerbacks Improve a Pass Rush? - Windy City Gridiron - One common belief is that an elite corner helps a defense generate sacks by changing the field. Does this actually show up in the numbers?

