The Bear’s Den: August 25, 2017

DeWitt: Chicago Bears Preseason Week 3 Preview Podcast - Trubisky's Chance is Here - Da Bears Brothers - In this episode, Da Bears Brothers are joined by WGN's Adam Hoge and discuss the latest news surrounding the Bears heading into their third preseason game.

Hoge’s 10 Bears Things: The Quarterback Competition Is On - WGN Radio - The Bears locked in their left tackle of the future and they may be closer to playing their quarterback of the future. And that was just what we learned on Wednesday. In fact, the top story in this week's “10 Bears Things” changed three times Wednesday, so this will be a loaded edition.

Campbell & Wiederer: Mitch Trubisky's ascent vs. Mike Glennon's struggles - Chicago Tribune - Welcome to the weekly Bear Download podcast with Rich Campbell and Dan Wiederer.

Rosenbloom: Bears make the right halftime adjustment - four months late - Chicago Tribune - All you need is snark.

Biggs Bears Q&A: Jordan Howard vs. Tarik Cohen, QB reps, offensive line alignment and more - Chicago Tribune - The Tribune's Brad Biggs answers your Bears questions weekly.

Wiederer & Cambpell: Akiem Hicks back practicing as part of 'nasty' Bears front seven - Chicago Tribune - Defensive end Akiem Hicks back practicing as part of 'nasty' Bears front seven after Achilles injury

Biggs: Bears' Lamarr Houston, healthy after second torn ACL, is ready for 'The Comeback' - Chicago Tribune - Lamarr Houston can help the Bears at outside linebacker, where they have budding star Leonard Floyd and a collection of veterans coming off surgeries.

Haugh: Inevitability of Mitch Trubisky promotion suggests Bears could get this right - Chicago Tribune - Pay attention to what the Bears do more than what coach John Fox says because we all have better things to do than parse sentences lacking sincerity.

LeGere: Sure seems that Chicago Bears have a QB controversy - Daily Herald - The decision to give Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky snaps with the first team in Sunday's third preseason game doesn't mean anything -- for now. But what happens if the second overall pick in the draft clearly outplays starter Mike Glennon, as he has in the first two exhibitions?

LeGere: Hicks looks to be foundation for Bears defense - Daily Herald - Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks has easily outperformed the $10 million, two-year contract he signed last off-season, but he says he has much more to accomplish -- like making the Pro Bowl this year.

Stankevitz: Akiem Hicks wants to ‘be a Bear for a long time’ - CSN Chicago - Akiem Hicks doesn't have a contract extension yet, but said he wants to play for the Bears for a long time.

Video: Hicks - 'I'd love to be a Bear for a long time' - CSN Chicago - Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks talks about possibly extending his contract with the team.

Bears Talk Podcast: Can anything move Mitch Trubisky above Mike Glennon on Bears’ depth chart? - CSN Chicago - Should John Fox go with Mitch Trubisky over Mike Glennon? Or can anything change the team’s depth chart before the start of the regular season?

Stankevitz: How Mitch Trubisky and Mike Glennon reacted to the Bears’ change in first-team QB reps - CSN Chicago - How did Mitch Trubisky and Mike Glennon react to the Bears' change in first-team quarterback reps on Wednesday?

Stankevitz: Why Tarik Cohen wanted to ‘scream like a little girl’ after Saturday’s preseason game - CSN Chicago - Tarik Cohen is a big fan of Tyrann Mathieu, and was ecstatic to get a direct message from the "Honey Badger" after Saturday's Bears-Cardinals game.

Emma: Bears Have Begun The Clock For Trubisky’s Time - CBS Chicago - Whether they intended to or not, the Bears have opened a quarterback controversy between Mike Glennon and Mitchell Trubisky.

Emma: Bears’ Charles Leno Takes Pride In His Path - CBS Chicago - The Bears rewarded Leno's work Wednesday with a four-year contract extension.

Kevin White’s Inner Fire Is Burning - ‘Ready To Prove Everyone Wrong’ - CBS Chicago - A message from Peyton Manning stuck with White, who's moving motivated heading into this season.

Potash: Bears reward Charles Leno, but have to expect more in 2017 - Chicago Sun-Times - Leno’s extension isn’t mystifying. He’s a starting left tackle on a team that had a 1,300-yard rusher and ranked eighth ... in sacks allowed per play

Halas Intrigue: What Mitch Trubisky's snaps mean for Bears' QB derby - Chicago Sun-Times - In the latest episode of Halas Intrigue, Patrick Finley looks at the Bears' faith in Mitch Trubisky, and what it means for the quarterback competition

Potash: Akiem Hicks willing to bet on himself — and Bears' 'nasty' defense - Chicago Sun-Times - The timing couldn’t be much better because Hicks appears to be catching a wave at the right time.

Potash: Tarik Cohen gets Frostee reception, but kudos from Tyrann Mathieu - Chicago Sun-Times - ‘‘I wanted to scream like a little girl,’’ Cohen said. ‘‘But I gotta be a man about it, so, ‘Thank you, appreciate it.’ ’’

Finley: Bears' Jeremy Langford ready to play: 'You can't simulate football' - Chicago Sun-Times - It’s been about a year — dating to the right high ankle sprain he suffered in the third game last season — since Jeremy Langford felt so right.

Jahns: Bears expect good things from 'comfortable' Mitch Trubisky - Chicago Sun-Times - "[He] is really playing freely and has a good grasp of the offense right now," Cruz said. "And he’s just leading the show.”

Mayer's Chalk Talk: Could Kwiatkoski win starting position? - ChicagoBears.com - Senior writer Larry Mayer discusses the likelihood of linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski winning a starting job, if Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen will ever be on the field together and the one game Walter Payton missed during his illustrious 13-year career.

Mayer: Cohen turning heads with performance - ChicagoBears.com - Opposing players, including one that Bears running back Tarik Cohen has admired for a long time, are starting to take notice of the promising rookie.

Mayer: Hicks in perfect situation with Bears - ChicagoBears.com - Finally in a perfect situation with the Bears, veteran defensive end Akiem Hicks will look to build on a breakout season and help to instill a nasty attitude on defense.

Hub Arkush: Charles Leno extension can't hide fact John Fox's Bears just elevated QB controversy - Pro Football Weekly - Bears' Fox caught in misstatement about why Mitch Trubisky suddenly getting first-team reps

Hub Arkush: Chicago Bears' front seven can be among NFL's best - Pro Football Weekly - Floyd, Bullard and Goldman likely to battle for most improved Bears player in 2017

Bears Game preview: Preseason Week Three vs. Tennessee Titans - Cover32 - Thus far in the preseason there have been many ups and downs. Mike Glennon has not shown that he deserves to be the starter for the Chicago Bears, other than the fact that he is guaranteed a lot of money. Glennon will be getting the short end of the stick this season; he has to fight his way through the first four games which are against arguably some of the best teams in the NFL. Mitchell Trubisky has shown enough poise, accuracy, and athleticism to earn him the starting job possibly after the game against the Green Bay Packers.

