The Bear’s Den, August 26, 2017

BEAR DOWN, CHICAGO BEARS, BEAR DOWN!!!!

BEARRRSSSS

Jahns: Bears expect good things from 'comfortable' Mitch Trubisky - Chicago Sun-Times - "[He] is really playing freely and has a good grasp of the offense right now," Cruz said. "And he’s just leading the show.”

SportsTalk Live Podcast: Mike Glennon says there is no QB competition, but is he right? - CSN Chicago - The SportsTalk Live panel discusses the Bears quarterback situation, if Jake Arrieta should be the Game 1 playoff starter, and more.

Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Finally, it's Mitch Trubisky vs. Mike Glennon - Chicago Sun-Times - Is Glennon playing for his job? Will Trubisky connect with receiver Kevin White? Who will start in Week 1?

Halas Intrigue: 4 Bears position battles to watch — yes, QB — Sunday - Chicago Sun-Times - In the latest Halas Intrigue, Patrick Finley looks at four position battles to watch in the Bears' third preseason game:

Cahill: Mitch Trubisky called 'leader in locker room' and 'alpha' on Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - Whether it's on or off the field, it looks like Mitch Trubisky is picking up things rather quickly in the NFL.

Perez: Bears QB Mitch Trubisky has poise of a seasoned veteran - Bears Wire - Chicago Bears QB Mitch Trubisky has done all the right things on the field and off it as he tries to secure a starting job for Week 1

Volz: Who are the Bears X Factors? - Cover32 - “A player in a team game who leads attacks or brings other players on the same side into a position from which they could score.”

Rosenthal: Are the Bears poised to change radio stations? - Chicago Tribune - Are the Bears poised to change radio stations for the first time this century.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Smith: Blake Bortles said 'I don’t know if it can get any worse than getting benched' – ProFootballTalk - Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles was demoted on the depth chart this week, coming off the bench in Thursday night's preseason game for the first time since he was a rookie. He wasn't happy about that. “I don’t know if it can get any worse than that," Bortles said Thursday night.

Alper: Michael Vick will work as studio analyst for FOX – ProFootballTalk - Michael Vick isn't playing anymore, but he remained around the game this summer as a coaching intern with the Chiefs. He'll be around the game this fall as well, although it will be in a different guise.

Rosenthal: 9 takeaways from Thursday's games, Chad Henne still in pole position for Jaguars' QB gig - NFL.com - Jaguars coach Doug Marrone pushed his chips on the table when he elevated Chad Henne to the starting job after Blake Bortles' latest letdown. Henne's still in position to be the Jaguars' starter.

Sessler: Adam Gase said Jay Cutler took 'step in the right direction' - NFL.com - What we saw from Miami's Jay Cutler on Thursday night was something fans have come to expect from the veteran passer: aggressive throws downfield. Adam Gase liked what he saw.

KNOW THY ENEMY

Hirschhorn: Packers OT Bryan Bulaga not expected to need ankle surgery, per report - Acme Packing Company - The Packers plan to let Bulaga rest for a couple of weeks before reevaluating his status.

Bukowski: Packers’ Dom Capers is out to prove you can teach an old coordinator new tricks - Acme Packing Company - Green Bay’s defense has embraced progressive football concepts, but will it pay off?

Reisman: Patriots shopping DE Kony Ealy, should the Lions be interested? - Pride Of Detroit - Bob Quinn likes trading with the Patriots. Should he take advantage of another opportunity?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Link: Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans Preview - Who and What to Watch For - Windy City Gridiron - The all-important 3rd preseason game is almost here. Mitchell Trubisky is getting snaps with the ones and Bears fan’s heads are about to explode!

FANPOSTS

