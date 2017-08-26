On Friday, Chicago Bears head coach John Fox told reporters that inside linebacker Danny Trevathan, who tore his patellar tendon back in November, would be making the trip to Tennessee “for sure.”

On Saturday, the Bears announced the eleven players that would be staying in Chicago while the team heads to Nashville to play the Titans, and as promised, Trevathan wasn’t on that list.

We’ll have to wait and see if Trevathan takes his spot alongside Jerrell Freeman as the starting inside backers on Sunday, but it’s still a good sign that he’s travelling with his teammates.

Here are the full list of Bears’ players that stayed home.

DL - Jonathan Bullard

DL - Mitch Unrein

ILB - Jonathan Anderson

CB - Johnthan Banks

CB - Bryce Callahan

S - Chris Prosinski

S- DeAndre Houston-Carson

OL - Kyle Long

RB - Ka’Deem Carey

WR Josh Bellamy

WR - Markus Wheaton

Here are a few players that may take advantage of bigger opportunities.

UDFA wide out, Tanner Gentry , may have a chance to shine on special teams with Bellamy out.

, may have a chance to shine on special teams with Bellamy out. Roy Robertson-Harris may get some reps in rotation with the ones with Unrein and Bullard out.

may get some reps in rotation with the ones with Unrein and Bullard out. Cre’Von LeBlanc will look to cement his hold on the nickleback spot.

Who are you guys looking for on Sunday?