The Bear’s Den: August 28, 2017

Biggs: Cameron Meredith's injury leaves Bears even thinner at wide receiver - Chicago Tribune - Bears receiver Cameron Meredith left the field on a cart Sunday afternoon with his left leg in an air cast.

Wiederer: Mike Glennon makes his mark for Bears in 19-7 win over Titans - Chicago Tribune - Veteran quarterback Mike Glennon was steady enough in the first half of the Bears’ 19-7 exhibition victory Sunday over the Titans.

Preseason Week 3 Postgame Show: Glennon Secures the Job (For Now) and the Injuries Pile Up - Da Bears Brothers - In this episode, Da Bears Brothers break down all of the action from the Bears' third preseason game including Mike Glennon's performance and the injuries.

Rosenbloom: Surprisingly, unfortunately, Mike Glennon looked good enough to keep starting job - Chicago Tribune - If you wanted rookie Mitch Trubisky to start for the Bears immediately, then you're going to have to wait a month after Mike Glennon looked solid on Sunday.

Haugh: Mike Glennon, Mitch Trubisky make No. 1 QB decision an easy one for Bears - Chicago Tribune - Mike Glennon completed 11 of 18 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown, going from the Bears' most disappointing player to their most improved in two quarters.

Campbell: Bears starting defense celebrates another fine effort in win over Titans - Chicago Tribune - The Bears starting defense shuts out the Titans' first string to continue its exhibition-season dominance.

Imrem: The winning formula for QBs remains a mystery - Daily Herald - The Chicago Bears' depth chart has been reinforced, but does anyone anywhere really know anything about quarterbacks?

LeGere: Glennon looks strong in Bears win, so is QB controversy over? - Daily Herald - The Bears may no longer have a quarterback controversy, but there will still be some conversation. Starting quarterback Mike Glennon needed an impressive outing in Sunday's third preseason game to quiet the clamoring for his benching in favor of rookie Mitch Trubisky, and the veteran responded with by far his best outing of the preseason.

Emma: Mike Glennon Stated His Case As Bears’ Starting Quarterback - CBS Chicago - Glennon led the Bears downfield and delivered points while being pressed by Mitchell Trubisky.

Mike Glennon Helps His Case To Be Starter As Bears Beat Titans, 19-7 - CBS Chicago - Glennon was an efficient 11-of-18 for 134 yards passing.

Stankevitz: Bears react to gut punch of Cameron Meredith’s injury: ‘It sucks’ - CSN Chicago - Bears players had nothing but good things to say about Cameron Meredith after the wide receiver went down with a serious injury.

Stankevitz: Mike Glennon answers a question, but Cameron Meredith’s injury asks another one - CSN Chicago - Mike Glennon likely secured his starting quarterback job for Week 1, but the injury to Cameron Meredith creates another question for the Bears.

Finley: From Bunn to Bears, RB Tarik Cohen is 'not small — he's just short' - Chicago Sun-Times - The future Bears running back was always confident —as a freshman, when he was even shorter than his current 5-6 frame, he swore he’d play in the NFL.

Finley: Kyle Long, Markus Wheaton among 11 players Bears keep home - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears left 11 players at home rather than have them fly to play the Titans in the third exhibition game Sunday.

Finley: Bears WR Cam Meredith feared to be lost for season with torn ACL - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears receiver Cam Meredith was carted off the field in the first quarter Sunday after injuring his left knee.

Finley: Mike Glennon makes stellar first impression, cements Bears starter job - Chicago Sun-Times - Mike Glennon seemed to cement the starting quarterback job, the defense was dominant and the Bears even blocked a punt Sunday.

Finley: One week after two sacks, Bears' Roy Robertson-Harris blocks punt - Chicago Sun-Times - Roy Robertson-Harris might have found a new way to make the team -

Jahns: Mitch Trubisky will wait, but a good Bears team will need him - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears might be a good-enough team to keep a quarterback controversy alive and thriving.

Jahns: Bears' first-team defense continues outstanding preseason vs. Titans - Chicago Sun-Times - Mariota’s final stats – 12-for-21, 193 yards, a touchdown and 103.9 passer rating -- are misleading.

Cox: Glennon, Trubisky lead Bears to 19-7 preseason victory over Titans - Bears Wire - Both Mike Glennon and Mitchell Trubisky played well in the Chicago Bears' preseason Week 3 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Perez: Mike Glennon vs. Mitchell Trubisky, Bears’ QB battle not over yet - Bears Wire - Mike Glennon and Mitchell Trubisky both fared well in the Bears' Week 3 preseason game vs. Titans

Mayer: Meredith suffers knee injury in win - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears’ impressive performance in Sunday’s 19-7 preseason win over the Titans was marred by a knee injury to top receiver Cameron Meredith.

Kaberon: Bears quarterbacks Glennon, Trubisky both excel - ChicagoBears.com - Bears quarterbacks Mike Glennon and Mitchell Trubisky both were impressive on Sunday in a 19-7 victory over the Titans in Tennessee.

Mayer: Bears record complete game victory - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears delivered impressive performances in all three phases in their all-important third preseason game Sunday in Tennessee, beating the Titans 19-7.

Hub Arkush: In pressure-packed moment, Chicago Bears' Glennon shows he's ready for starting shot - Pro Football Weekly - But after Meredith knee injury, Bears' WR corps looks like jigsaw puzzle short a few pieces

Hoge: Losing Cameron Meredith Is A Huge Blow For Bears - WGN Radio - The Bears’ much anticipated quarterback battle took a backseat Sunday to a major injury that will affect both Mike Glennon and Mitch Trubisky going forward.

Alper: Bears believe Cameron Meredith tore his ACL – ProFootballTalk - Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith left Sunday's game against the Titans in the first quarter with a left knee injury and it looks like that will be the last time he sees the field this year.

Williams: Texans to practice at Cowboys’ facility, no decision on Thursday game – ProFootballTalk - The Texans can't get home, and with flooding in Houston from Hurricane Harvey, they don't know when they will return. The Texans are in Dallas and will practice at The Star, the Cowboys' indoor practice facility, on Monday morning.

Bergman: DeShone Kizer named Browns starting quarterback - NFL.com - The quarterback competition in Berea is over, and DeShone Kizer has been declared the victor. Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson named Kizer the starting quarterback on Sunday.

Hirschhorn: Packers vs. Broncos stock down: Kevin King still needs time to develop - Acme Packing Company - The Packers' top draft pick still doesn't look ready to play in a regular-season game.

Hirschhorn: Packers to visit with OLB Ahmad Brooks on Tuesday, per report - Acme Packing Company - The Packers could improve their depth at outside linebacker.

Reisman: Lions backup QB Jake Rudock drawing interest from other teams - Pride Of Detroit - After spending the majority of the 2016 season on the Lions’ practice squad, Jake Rudock is poised to be a backup quarterback in 2017... but will it be in Detroit?

Wiltfong: Bears lose Cameron Meredith to a knee injury - Windy City Gridiron - In the first half of today’s game, Chicago Bears wide out Cameron Meredith was carted off the field in what looked like a serious injury. The FOX replay crew wouldn't even show the replay, it...

Curl: Bears vs Titans “Dress Rehearsal” Postgame Reaction: quarterback pro-versey? - Windy City Gridiron - Both Quarterbacks showed things to like in the Bears 3rd preseason game vs the Titans, so controversy seems like too negative a term to use.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears Injury Updates - Three starters left the game - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears knocked off the Tennessee Titans with a final score of 19 to 7, but the game may have been a costly one for a few Bears.

Wide out Cameron Meredith, who left in the first half...

Infante's The Infantry: Recapping Bears rookie performances from Week 3 of the preseason - Windy City Gridiron

How did the Bears’ rookies perform in a victory full of many losses?

