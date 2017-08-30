The Bear’s Den: August 30, 2017

BEAR DOWN, CHICAGO BEARS, BEAR DOWN!!!!

Biggs: With second 'draft' this weekend, Bears have chance to get better - Chicago Tribune - The NFL crushes dreams when rosters are reduced from 90 to 53. The cliché holds true: One club's trash can be another's treasure.

Rosenbloom: Quick, someone wake up Kevin White and tell him the Bears need a No. 1 receiver - Chicago Tribune - Cameron Meredith’s injury ripped open the wound on the Bears’ receiver issues. Kevin White ought to be the guy who prevents that unit from bleeding out.

Campbell & Wiederer: Mitch Trubisky set to start Bears' exhibition finale Thursday - Chicago Tribune - Rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky will start the Bears’ exhibition finale against the Browns on Thursday at Soldier Field.

Jahns: Tanner Gentry or Victor Cruz? Bears have decisions at wide receiver - Chicago Sun-Times - It’s all about defining their value now and later.

Telander: Are preseason games really worth all these serious injuries? - Chicago Sun-Times - The only thing that is certain about preseason games is that players will get hurt.

LeGere: Bears to play Trubisky, Shaw Thursday while Sanchez and Glennon sit - ChicagoBears.com - Ninth-year veteran quarterback Mark Sanchez will not play in Thursday night's fourth preseason game, but Bears coach John Fox says there's a logical explanation -- he doesn't need the experience.

Would You Rather: Glennon vs. Trubisky - CSN Chicago - On this Bears edition of 'Would You Rather?' we ask which quarterback should John Fox start.

Stankevitz: On Sunday, we saw what Mitch Trubisky needs to work on - and how good he can be - CSN Chicago - Mitch Trubisky showed this preseason he can be a difference-maker at quarterback, but also showed he still has some rookie mistakes to fix.

Emma: Without Cam Meredith, Bears Counting On Kevin White - CBS Chicago - White will be asked to serve as the Bears' top target this season.

Stankevitz: Mark Sanchez won't play Thursday as Bears will get one last look at Mitch Trubisky - CSN Chicago - In a somewhat surprising move, Mitch Trubisky will play Thursday against the Cleveland Browns while Mark Sanchez will not.

Gabriel: What Are Realistic Expectations For 2017 Bears? - CBS Chicago - General manager Ryan Pace has done a good job constructing this team, but it's a long process, and not all the pieces are in place.

Finley: Emotional Bears prepare for bloodbath as NFL's only cut day approaches - Chicago Sun-Times - Danny Trevathan remembers his first cut day, six years ago with the Broncos. He was a rookie sixth-round pick — and hardly comfortable.

Potash: Kyle Fuller appears over mental hump: 'I like where my head is at' - Chicago Sun-Times - More significantly, Fuller is over a significant mental hump that helped put him on the sidelines for the season following arthroscopic knee surgery

Potash: More Bears injury woes - NT Eddie Goldman out with concussion - Chicago Sun-Times - Defensive end Mitch Unrein returned to practice for the first time since he suffered a concussion on Aug. 16.

Cox: Victor Cruz says Kevin White is ready to ‘take over’ - Bears Wire - Chicago Bears wide receiver Victor Cruz thinks Kevin White is ready to "take over" in the placed on injured teammate Cameron Meredith.

Cox: Kyle Long ‘on target’ with injury recovery, Bears ‘hopeful’ for Week 1 - Bears Wire - The Chicago Bears insist Kyle Long is progressing through his injury recovery on schedule with Week 1 as the potential return date.

Cox: 4 wide receivers Bears could target to replace Cameron Meredith - Bears Wire - The Chicago Bears don't have a lot of options to replace injured wide receiver Cameron Meredith, but there are a few intriguing names.

Mayer's Tuesday notebook: Trubisky to start preseason finale - ChicagoBears.com

While most key players don't generally suit up for the preseason finale, Bears rookie - quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will start Thursday night's game against the Browns.

Mayer: Replacing Meredith will require group effort - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears plan to fill the void created by receiver Cameron Meredith's season-ending knee injury by relying on multiple players.

Perez: Bears WR Kendall Wright talks trash to former Titans teammates - Bears Wire - Chicago Bears WR Kendall Wright was mic'd up for the team's Week 3 preseason game against the Tennessee Titans

Stankevitz: Danny Trevathan feels ready to be a part what ‘could be one of the top defenses in the league’ - CSN Chicago - Danny Trevathan never doubted he'd return the ruptured patellar tendon that ended his 2016 season. As it turns out, he's on track to be back for Week 1.

Monk: How to survive the loss of Cameron Meredith - Cover32 - Here we go again folks, Chicago football is underway and the injury bug has already struck. After a season seeing a whopping 21 players finishing the season on the IR and 9 who suffered season-ending injuries before the season even began, the Bears were a team ravaged by injuries and therefore were a flaming failure.

Coaches Show: Fox previews final preseason game - ChicagoBears.com - Chicago Bears Network's Jeff Joniak sits down the Bears head coach John Fox and head strength and conditioning coach Jason George on the Bears Coaches Show Podcast.

Finley: Rookie Mitch Trubisky will start Bears' 4th preseason game - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears coach John Fox said quarterback Mitch Trubisky will play in the team's fourth preseason game Thursday.

Finley: Bears cut DL Kapron Lewis-Moore, LB Alex Scearce - Chicago Sun-Times - As the Bears inch closer to Saturday's league-wide cut deadline, they waived defensive lineman Kapron Lewis-Moore and linebacker Alex Scearce

NFL 2017: Rodgers, Packers rule anew the NFC North - The Rock River Times - The NFC North competition sure can't count on a reprieve from these twice-annual matchups against one of the league's best.

Williams: Game proceeds from Cowboys-Texans game will go to Hurricane Harvey relief - ProFootballTalk - The Texans and Cowboys will use Thursday's final preseason game to raise funds for Hurricane Harvey relief. The Texans announced that game proceeds, representing contributions by both clubs and the players, will go to the United Way of Greater Houston Relief Fund that supports the efforts of the...

Orr: Jets gauging trade market for veteran RB Matt Forte - NFL.com - NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday the New York Jets are looking to move veteran running back Matt Forte. What will they do with Forte if they can't trade him?

Silver: Controversial sports talk show host Mike North announces retirement - Chicago Sun-Times - Mike North, who rose from a hot-dog vendor to became a controversial sports talk host, announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Western: Packers’ McCarthy discusses OLB injuries as Ted Thompson avoids Ahmad Brooks questions - Acme Packing Company - Clay Matthews’ issue is not a ‘long-term concern,’ but it seems likely now that Vince Biegel will go on the PUP list to start the regular season.

Not sure if Aaron Rodgers or... pic.twitter.com/BdzWmIKxWd — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) August 30, 2017

Ken's Note: AR is apparently trying to get cast in a spaghetti western as the obnoxious drunk guy Clint Eastwood shoots in scene two...

Matthew Stafford’s new contract: Details, reactions, analysis, more - Pride Of Detroit - Full coverage of Matthew Stafford’s new five-year, $135 million deal.

Wiltfong: Ten Thoughts on the NFL - Windy City Gridiron - With the super important third preseason game out of the way, let’s take a look around the NFL to see how a few players are doing.

Wiltfong: Bears Cut-down Tracker - The trimming from 90 to 53 has begun - Windy City Gridiron - We’ll update this Chicago Bears cut-down tracker as they start trimming their 90 man roster down to the mandated 53 players. Keep it locked right here!

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears 53 man roster prediction - Windy City Gridiron - In Lester’s latest T Formation Conversation podcast, he gives his final prediction for the Chicago Bears- 53 man roster.

Mitchell: NFL Waiver Rules Explained - Windy City Gridiron - Waived? Waived/Injured? Released? Injured Reserve? Here’s what all that stuff means

Wiltfong: Mitchell Trubisky named the starter... - Windy City Gridiron - ...for Thursday night’s preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns.

EricSoderholm'sbat: 53-man roster projection - Windy City Gridiron - 12 days until regular season kickoff vs. defending NFC champion Falcons.

ADClock: Trubisky Belongs in the Pocket on Opening Day - Windy City Gridiron - Jordan Howard and a good offensive line won’t let Trubisky get bludgeoned the way Archie Manning got bludgeoned.

