Bears’ Lamarr Houston and Victor Cruz out with knee injuries

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Lamarr Houston received the start tonight, and he was playing into the second half because they were a little thin at the position due to injuries. Both Sam Acho and Dan Skuta were hurt, and neither Leonard FLoyd nor Willie Young were playing tonight.

He was playing well while he was in there, but then this happened...

Doesn't look good for Houston. Was putting together a real solid game before this moment. I genuinely feel bad for the guy ... pic.twitter.com/epr42c7Xad — Da Bears Brothers (@DaBearsBros) September 1, 2017

That’s Houston (#99), trying to go around Cleveland’s left side, but then he pulls up with an apparent injury to his leg. He fell to the field and stayed there, face down and motionless, for a few moments. He was able to get up and walk off under his own power, and he went straight to the trainers table. He wasn’t there long before making his way to the locker room.

Houston has battled back from ACL injuries to both knees, and appeared to have a roster spot locked up after a good camp and preseason play.

Shortly after Houston went out, wide receiver Victor Cruz left the game with a knee injury as well.

Earlier in the game, defensive back Deiondre' Hall left the game with a hamstring injury.

In the fourth quarter Deon Bush was obliterated on a block, and he was taken to the trainers tent to be evaluated for a concussion.

Ouch. Deon Bush just got destroyed. pic.twitter.com/Hyn2EWuTH4 — Chicago Sports News (@ChiSportUpdates) September 1, 2017

EDIT: Bush returned to the game.

EDIT: Quarterback Connor Shaw left the game with an ankle injury.

EDIT: Good news for Houston

#Bears OLB Lamarr Houston did not suffer a major injury last night, source said. No timetable yet, but good news for him. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 1, 2017

When more information is made available, we’ll pass it along.