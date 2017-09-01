Chicago Bears waive/injured Connor Shaw

The Chicago Bears have released quarterback Connor Shaw with the waived/injured designation. In case you missed it, Ken went over all the waiver wire rules a couple days ago right here; NFL Waiver Rules Explained.

Since Shaw doesn’t have four years of service on an NFL roster, they can’t just put him on injured reserve. By cutting him with that particular designation, they are informing the other 31 teams that he would not be able to pass a physical in case any one signs him at this time. He left last nights game with a hamstring injury.

Shaw does have practice squad eligibility, so the Bears could bring him back once he’s healthy. If the Bears decide to keep only two quarterbacks on the 53 man roster, presumably Mike Glennon and Mitchell Trubisky, then adding a practice squad QB makes sense.

Shaw will still need to pass through waivers before the Bears could add him to the practice squad, and teams can start compiling their ten man practice squads at 12:00 noon, Chicago time, on Sunday, September 3.

