The Bear’s Den, September 11, 2017

Biggs: Tarik Cohen stands tall as difference-maker for Bears - Chicago Tribune - Tarik Cohen is what the Bears long ago hoped Devin Hester would become - a mismatch in the open field, a terror with the ball and a headache for opponents.

Wiederer: Bears can't seize upset chance, suffer disappointing 23-17 loss to Falcons - Chicago Tribune - Alas, Sunday ended as so many game-day afternoons have for the Bears in recent years. With dejection. With a failure to get over the hump.

Campbell: One big miscommunication mistake costs Bears defense big-time - Chicago Tribune - One bad play cost the Bears defense dearly, as Austin Hooper's 88-yard touchdown reception featured a total breakdown

LeGere: Bears can't pull off comeback, lose to Falcons - Daily Herald - The Bears hung tough but fell short in a 23-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Sunday's season opener at Soldier Field.

Under Center Podcast: Bears can't complete comeback, fall to Falcons - CSN Chicago - Laurence Holmes, Alex Brown and Jim Miller weigh in on the Bears' season-opening loss to the Falcons.

Duber: Not who we thought they were? Should near comeback force us to rethink expectations for Bears? - CSN Chicago - Perhaps the Bears are not who we thought they were, showing plenty of life and nearly beating the reigning NFC champs in the season-opener.

Emma: Bears Feed Off Fox’s Message, Come Out Looking Better For 2017 - CBS Chicago - Though the Bears' season-opening loss felt all too familiar, there was one thing much different from the past two years.

Bernstein: Bears Display What They Are (And What They’re Not) - CBS Chicago - The Bears announced their mediocrity and showcased all their limitations in a season-opening loss Sunday.

Stankevitz: 'I don’t give a damn about his stature' Tarik Cohen shows why he can be a game-changing playmaker - CSN Chicago - Tarik Cohen sparked the Bears' offense when they needed it the most in his tantalizingly impressive regular season debut Sunday.

Finley: Uh-oh-for-4 - Mike Glennon, Bears can't get last 5 yards in Week 1 loss - Chicago Sun-Times - Mike Glennon had four plays Sunday to make fans forget Jay Cutler and Mitch Trubisky.

Potash: Miscommunication dooms Bears on Austin Hooper's 88-yard TD - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears actually did a fine job against an offense that led the NFL in scoring last season

Jahns: 'The secret's out' - Bears have true 'game-breaker' in RB Tarik Cohen - Chicago Sun-Times - "The kid can just do so much. He’s going to be a special player for a long time.”

Morrissey: Mike Glennon was what the Bears asked him to be - Chicago Sun-Times - He did the best he could with weak supporting cast.

Finley: Kevin White's injury further weakens paper-thin Bears receiving corps - Chicago Sun-Times - Kevin White has now played five games since being drafted in 2015, and has finished only three.

Potash: Akiem Hicks celebrates new deal with two sacks in Bears' loss - Chicago Sun-Times - Hicks spearheaded an encouraging defensive effort by the Bears against a Falcons team that led the NFL in scoring last season

Finley: Bears' Jordan Howard scores on trick, later drops likely game-winner - Chicago Sun-Times - Jordan Howard will likely be remembered for the play he didn’t make in a 23-17 season-opening loss.

Finley: Pernell McPhee plays little in return from knee surgery - Chicago Sun-Times - Days after coach John Fox said doctors declared Pernell McPhee to be in the best shape of his life, he played about a half-dozen snaps Sunday.

Jahns: Bears defense has many missed tackles to regret - Chicago Sun-Times - Three quick thoughts and observations from the Bears' 23-17 loss to the Falcons.

Mayer: Pace appears on pre-game radio show - ChicagoBears.com - Bears general manager Ryan Pace appeared on the WBBM 780 AM and 105.9 FM pre-game show in advance of Sunday’s season opener against the Falcons.

Mayer's 2-minute Drill: Glennon shows resiliency in loss to Falcons - ChicagoBears.com

After a slow start in Sunday’s 23-17 season-opening loss to the Falcons at Soldier Field, quarterback Mike Glennon and the Bears passing game heated up.

Kaberon: Cohen runs into Bears record books - ChicagoBears.com

Rookie running back Tarik Cohen showed his wide range of skills in Sunday’s season opener, setting a Bears record with his magnificent play.

Mayer: Bears fall short in opener against Falcons - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears had an opportunity in the final seconds to beat the defending NFC champion Atlanta Falcons, but failed to pull off the upset and begin the season 0-1.

Nabors' 3 and out: Breaking down the Bears loss to Atlanta in season opener - Pro Football Weekly - Three moments that mattered.

Hub Arkush: Chicago Bears' loss to Falcons feels better than it should - Pro Football Weekly - Club is 0-1 but arrow appears to be pointing up

Hoge: New Season, Same Result - Bears Are Competitive, But Lose - WGN Radio - Was Mike Glennon the reason why the Bears lost to the Falcons? No. But Trubisky could have been the reason why they beat the Falcons. We'll never know.

Game Recap: Bears vs. Falcons - Cover32

The Chicago Bears displayed a very impressive effort against the 2016 NFC Champions in game one of the season against the Atlanta Falcons.

Moreano: Jordan Howard primed to be NFL's leading rusher - Da Bears Brothers - - Last season, Jordan Howard ended up being the No. 2 rusher in the league, this season he wants to be No. 1.

Wiederer: Wide receiver Kevin White could be lost for the season - again - Chicago Tribune - An ESPN report Sunday evening indicated that the Bears feared Kevin White had broken his collarbone and could be lost for the season. Again.

Rosenbloom: Would Mitch Trubisky have completed the Bears' winning drive that Mike Glennon couldn't? - Chicago Tribune - By starting Mike Glennon over Mitch Trubisky, Bears coach John Fox defaulted to playing the quarterback less likely to lose instead of one who might win it. Ken's Note: Wow, the question is if this article is as idiotic as Haugh's, posted below... no, I think it's idiotic but not QUITE as mind-numbingly dumb as the other one in this . Quite.

Haugh: ding to Bears' 23-17 loss to Falcons is familiar, but evidence of progress isn't - Chicago Tribune - In losing the season opener to an opponent whose last game was Super Bowl LI, the Bears achieved a meaningful victory: They showed promise. Ken's Note: This is an idiotic article. You have been warned.

Curl: Week One Bears vs Falcons Bears show up strong but Falcons edge out a win - Windy City Gridiron - The Beloved Bears ring in the 2017 season with an impressive showing against last year’s NFC champions

Zeglinski: Bears' Kevin White breaks collarbone, ending his season - Windy City Gridiron - The third-year Chicago wideout's injury-plagued misfortune has sprung up again.

