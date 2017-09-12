The Bear’s Den: September 12, 2017

BEAR DOWN, CHICAGO BEARS, BEAR DOWN!!!!

Biggs: 'Best athlete on the field' 5-6 Tarik Cohen stands tall for Bears - Chicago Tribune - Tarik Cohen is what the Bears long ago hoped Devin Hester would become -- a mismatch in the open field, a terror with the ball and a headache for opponents.

Biggs; 10 thoughts on the Bears' Week 1 loss to the Falcons - Chicago Tribune - 10 thoughts after the Bears opened the season with a 23-17 loss to the Falcons at Soldier Field, their fourth consecutive loss in a season opener.

Wiederer: Did Jerrell Freeman's head injury contribute to Bears' defensive breakdown? - Chicago Tribune - John Fox noted there was a miscommunication on the defensive call on Austin Hooper's 88-yard touchdown. Jerrell Freeman is the defense's signal caller.

Biggs Bears film session: Offensive tackles hold their own in loss to Falcons - Chicago Tribune - Bears offensive tackles Charles Leno and Bobby Massie held up well against a talented Falcons front in Sunday's loss at Soldier Field.

Gabriel: Bears-Falcons Review - CBS Chicago - The Bears really have something in Tarik - Cohen, but they need to make sure Jordan Howard is more involved.

SportsTalk Live Podcast: How much credit should Mike Glennon get? - CSN Chicago - On the latest STL Podcast, we discuss the Bears tight loss to the Falcons and the downward-spiraling Cubbies.

Stankevitz: Bears Week 1 grades: Long looks needed for Mike Glennon, secondary - CSN Chicago - Tarik Cohen and Akiem Hicks powered A's for their respective units, while the wide receivers and secondary struggled on Sunday.

Stankevitz: Evaluating the Bears’ pass-catching options with Kevin White going on IR - CSN Chicago - With Kevin White heading to the IR again, the Bears will turn to these players to help a dismantled wide receivering corps.

Emma: After Losing Kevin White Again, Bears In Desperate Need At Receiver « CBS Chicago - How will the Bears fill a major void at receiver? There are some options in play.

Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Breaking down the Bears' tough loss in Week 1 | Chicago Sun-Times - Was quarterback Mike Glennon better than expected? Would Mitch Trubisky have played better? How about rookie running back Tarik Cohen's breakout game?

Potash: Mike Glennon or Mitch Trubisky? Fans on both sides saw hope Sunday - Chicago Sun-Times - Statistically, Glennon nailed the sweet spot of quarterback mediocrity with an 86.8 passer rating

Finley: Bears '95 percent' sure they'll play in Tampa on Sunday - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears are "95 percent" sure they'll travel to Tampa this weekend to play the Buccaneers in the wake of Hurricane Irma, coach John Fox said Monday.

Finley's Good, bad and worse: How the Bears fared in Week 1 - Chicago Sun-Times - Some weeks are better than others for the Bears:

Finley: Bears ILB Jerrell Freeman has chest injury - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears could least afford to lose a receiver.The position where they likely feel most comfortable with their depth, though, is about to be tested.

Cahill: Tarik Cohen - 5 things to know - Chicago Sun-Times - Every NFL team had a chance to take Tarik Cohen in the 2017 NFL Draft, some even three and four times.

“Quarterback Mike Glennon shouldn’t be complimented for not being the primary reason the Bears lost. If the Bears are going to be in tight games — and they should be all season — he needs to be why they win.” - Adam Jahns

Jahns: Mike Glennon's mobility, pocket presence worth watching - Chicago Sun-Times - Compliments for quarterback Mike Glennon shouldn’t be rooted in the thought that he wasn’t the primary reason why the Bears lost.

Bears' Kevin White breaks shoulder, and his future gets even cloudier - Chicago Sun-Times - Wide receiver Kevin White broke his left shoulder Sunday and will be placed on injured reserve, coach John Fox said Monday.

Potash: Mike Glennon puts QB debate on back-burner — for now - Chicago Sun-Times - So while the matter is settled at Halas Hall, the Glennon/Trubisky debate continues in full force everywhere else.

They Said It: Week 1 - ChicagoBears.com - A look at what writers around the country are saying about the Bears following Sunday’s Week 1 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Mayer: White headed to IR with broken scapula - ChicagoBears.com - Bears receiver Kevin White sustained a fractured scapula in Sunday’s loss to the Falcons and will be placed on injured reserve for the third time in as many seasons.

Mayer: 3 things that stood out in Week 1 loss - ChicagoBears.com - One day later, senior writer Larry Mayer identifies three things that stood out in the Bears’ season-opening loss to the Falcons, including Tarik Cohen’s breakout performance.

Hub Arkush: Chicago Bears much better in Week 1 loss than at any time during John Fox regime - Pro Football Weekly - High marks for many Bears, especially RBs, D-line and the work by Glennon and Loggains

Boyd: Bears Fans shouldn't root against Mike Glennon - Cover32 - Justin Boyd explains why the Bears are much better off if Mike Glennon is good, opposed to being bad.

Hazlett: Bears-Falcons - Breaking down the best series of the game - Da Bears Brothers - Here's a recap the best offensive and defensive series from Sunday's game. Plus, how the Bears can build off them moving forward.

Haugh: Touring Soldier Field's South Lot with George McCaskey - Are these the true Bears fans? - Chicago Tribune - An invitation from Bears chairman George McCaskey brought David Haugh to the Soldier Field South Lot, two hours before Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Falcons.

Campbell: Bears put Kevin White on IR, adding to doubts about former No. 7 pick's future - Chicago Tribune - Kevin White fractured his left shoulder blade Sunday in the Bears’ season-opening loss and might require surgery, coach John Fox.

Thompson: Tarik Cohen - 10 things you need to know about Bears rookie - Chicago Tribune - Tarik Cohen electrified the Bears fan base when he jetted to a franchise record 158 total yards in his professional debut Sunday. Here are 10 things to know about the rookie running back.

Alper: Patriots replacing FieldTurf at Gillette Stadium after installing it in May - ProFootballTalk - The Patriots will be playing on a new surface when they next take the field at Gillette Stadium. The team said it had made the move to the most "technologically advanced FieldTurf surface" when it was installed in May of this year, but they've decided to tear it out and make a change after two pr...

Smith: Bengals fans jeered Andy Dalton as he left the field following ugly loss - ProFootballTalk - Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton played as badly as anyone in the NFL on Sunday, and afterward he heard it from the fans in Cincinnati. FOX 19 in Cincinnati has video of Dalton leaving the field after the loss to the Ravens, and it's not pretty.

Reisman: Lions no-huddle offense, 3-WR sets lead the NFL in Week 1 - Pride Of Detroit - The Lions offense is spreading it out, and hurrying it up.

Infante: Bears vs. Falcons: Notes from a heartbreaking loss - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears were neck-and-neck with the defending NFC champions, but a last-second sack sealed the deal for the Monsters of the Midway.

Wiltfong: Snap counts, stats and more: Chicago Bears vs Atlanta Falcons - Windy City Gridiron - We'll list out the complete playing time breakdown, and spotlight a few key individual and team statistics from the Chicago Bears in their 23-17 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Wiltfong: Kevin White to injured reserve, but is a return this season a possibility? - Windy City Gridiron - Chicago Bears wide receiver Kevin White left yesterday’s game with what was initially - reported as a broken collarbone. ESPN’s Jeff Dickerson reported this morning that it wasn’t the collarbone, but...

Zeglinski: "Fine" for Mike Glennon and the Bears isn't good enough - Windy City Gridiron - Mediocrity shouldn't be the standard for the Bears' quarterback situation. Let's strive for more.

Sunderbruch & Zeglinski: Game 1 Overreaction Bears vs. Falcons - Windy City Gridiron - With one game that actually counts in the books, it’s time for Windy City Gridiron to once more capture the ups and downs of being a fan of the Chicago Bears.

