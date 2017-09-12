We ask that you please excuse our language, but it is necessary.

This is some complete and utter bullshit right here.

Chicago Bears lose: #GoBears belongs to Cal

Forget for a second that we just recently learned what a hashtag was, that’s neither here nor there at this time, because all that matters is this is being framed like our Beloved Chicago Bears lost. And that pisses us off.

We’ve struggled plenty the last several years, so we sure as hell don’t need another L smacking us fans in the face.

Here’s the gist of this situation.

Twitter has been doing this silly emoji thing with their hashtags, and for the record, we do know what an emoji is, we have kids you know! So, Twitter and the Bears decided that any use of #GoBears would reveal our iconic orange C on the Twitter.

But then the California Golden Bears, which I guess is some college team, staked claim to the hashtag. Blasphemy! Has anyone even heard of the Golden Bears? None of us had, so Todd let us know they have something to do with this guy.

For the love of Halas, would you guys believe that some cereal school trademarked #GoBears, and now we can’t use it?

This is a travesty.

That cereal is just some puffed wheat with sugar on it, it’s not even that good.

But here’s the kicker...

It has come to our attention that this — excuse our salty language again — same bullshit happened last year when the University Of Arizona Wildcats cried about our use of #BearDown.

What the hell does a Wildcat have to do with a Bear?

Anyone?

Here’s a picture a wildcat that Carl’s family took in last year.

Does that look like a Bear to you?

So we can’t #BearDown nor can we #GoBears.

There is a silver lining in this whole ordeal. The Twitter has changed Chicago’s hashtag du jour to #DaBears. Meaning, every time you use that on there, our beautiful helmet logo appears.

But the last I checked, there’s a certain group of fans, let’s call them Super fans, that have been using the phrase “Da Bears” since the 1980s.

Let’s just say that my brother Bob lives next door to a lawyer, and his people will be in contact with Twitters people, and we may or may not have a licensing issue afoot.

So until we meet again, Go Bears and Bear Down!