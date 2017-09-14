Trubisky: One series per half, that’s all I ask (for now)

We all saw Mitchell Trubisky’s electric pre-season performance. In his debut, he was electric, he showed us all why he was the first quarterback chosen in the draft.

His last game, his start against Cleveland, showed that as electric as he can be, he’s not ready to be an NFL starter just yet.

I get that.

I also get that he’s our future, and there’s no time like the present to start getting him ready.

A lot of college programs deal with the constant changeover in quarterbacks by giving their “next year’s” QB one series per half. I’m not in any way a Mizzou fan, but since I live in a state full of fanatical Tigers fans, I get exposed to the program a lot. Mizzou has been doing this for years, instead of redshirting their next QB’s they play the guy two series a game.

There have been several seasons recently where that has saved their seasons, as the starter has either gotten injured or has gone completely off the rails.

I think this would be a reasonable approach for us to take in the development of Mitchell Trubisky, give him one series a half.

Announce ahead of time that he’s getting one series to avoid any confusion or angst, and then choose which series to give him whenever it seems right during the game.

Of course, also announce that you reserve the option to hold him out for competitive reasons, for example if we are scoring on every drive and you don’t want to “break up the rhythm.”

Another advantage of doing this allows you to have two ‘scripted’ drives game-planned for that particular opponent. Trubisky doesn’t have to know everything across the board, all he needs to do is learn the scripted plays, and make them things that he does well that Glennon does not (like, say, roll-outs. I am happy to never see Mike Glennon roll out ever again).

Not only would this be advantageous to Mitch, but it would also be a nightmare for the opposing defensive coordinator who all the sudden has a totally different style of offense (one that he hasn’t spent the week prepping for) thrown at him to deal with.

Doing this is a win for the 2018 Bears, a win for the fans and a win for the team should he be needed for whatever reason as the starter later in the year.

So, WCG faithful, what do you think? Good idea? Nonsense? Spill the beans in the comment section below.