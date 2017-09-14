Texans at Bengals Thursday Night Football Open Thread

The 0-1 Houston Texans travel to face the 0-1 Cincinnati Bengals is a battle of two teams with high expectations this season.

The Texans won the AFC South last season, and the Bengals are trying to get back to their wining ways after taking their division in 2015.

The Bengals were shutout by the Ravens last week, so their offense has a few problems, but the Texans allowed their quarterbacks to get sacked ten times by the Jaguars.

Rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson is receiving the start for Houston, and I’m sure there will be plenty of Chicago Bears fans that are curious to see him play.

Once the game starts, you can check out NFL.com for updated stats, but while you’re waiting for kickoff you can give a listen to my two podcasts that I recorded this week.

Kev joined me and we discussed the Mike Glennon vs Mitchell Trubisky debate...

And EJ dropped by to give his knowledge on Tanner Gentry, the rookie class, and a few other young Bears that may need to step up.