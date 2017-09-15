The Bear’s Den: September 15, 2017

BEAR DOWN, CHICAGO BEARS, BEAR DOWN!!!!

Campbell: Tarik Cohen's return role part of playing time puzzle - Chicago Tribune - Bears face challenge in using dynamic rookie Tarik Cohen more in the return game and keeping him fresh for all facets on offense.

Audio Mailbag: What Do We Expect from Tanner Gentry? (And More) - Da Bears Brothers - In this episode, Da Bears Brothers answered the best questions submitted by Bears Fans after the Week 1 loss to the Falcons.

Philipse: Will John Fox survive, when is Mitch Trubisky starting and more Bears questions - Bucs Nation - We talked to Windy City Gridiron's Jeff Berckes about Sunday’s game.

Campbell: Jameis Winston's evolution could give Bears glimpse of their future - Chicago Tribune - As Jameis Winston embarks on his third season, he expects a drop in his interceptions and a spike in the Bucs' victories based on his experience.

LeGere: All hands needed with Chicago Bears receiving corps - Daily Herald - If there's a silver lining for the Chicago Bears in the aftermath of wide receiver Kevin White's potentially season-ending shoulder injury, it's that they're replacing a player who had 2 catches for 6 yards in Week 1. But with No. 1 wide receiver Cam Meredith already on IR, offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains believes it will take a committee approach to pick up the slack.

Stankevitz: Why the Bears are confident Nick Kwiatkoski can succeed in place of Jerrell Freeman - CSN Chicago - The Bears are confident they won't have a significant drop-off from Jerrell Freeman to Nick Kwiatkoski going forward.

Stankevitz: For as good as Tarik Cohen was against Atlanta, the Bears need to get more from him - CSN Chicago - Tarik Cohen was outstanding against Atlanta, but the Bears need to figure out a way to get him on the field in key situations.

Emma: Bears Rookie TE Adam Shaheen Still Adjusting To Learning Curve - CBS Chicago

Shaheen should see his role with the Bears' offense grow as he gets accustomed to this next level.

Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Previewing Bears' Week 2 matchup vs. Bucs - Chicago Sun-Times - Hear listener voicemails and the guys' first Jay Cutler soundbite.

Kenny: Ditka, Miller headline event where 200 kids receive free winter coats - Chicago Sun-Times - Mike Ditka and Darrell Miller stressed the importance of organized sports and encouraged the some 200 students to pursue higher education.

Cahill: Amazon livestream promo for Bears vs. Packers is rather interesting - Chicago Sun-Times - When the Bears meet the Packers on "Thursday Night Football," Amazon will offer its first-ever livestream.

Potash: If Jameis Winston giveth, will the Bears secondary taketh away? - Chicago Sun-Times - As random as takeaways often appear to be, the Bears might be getting closer

Finley: Why injured WR Markus Wheaton is one of Bears' most critical players - Chicago Sun-Times - Since the start of last season, Markus Wheaton has four catches. Since training camp began, he has two surgeries on his resume.

Finley: Bears' Vic Fangio on CB Kyle Fuller 'I like where he's at right now' - Chicago Sun-Times - After starting his first game since 2015, cornerback Kyle Fuller was praised Thursday by one of his most public of critics last year: Vic Fangio.

Is the Bears' offense capable of surprising everyone? - Chicago Sun-Times - Jahns: The Bears’ game plan against the Falcons clearly was conservative

Mayer: Test your knowledge about first-year Bears - ChicagoBears.com - Tarik Cohen had an outstanding performance in the first game of his Bears career, but how much do you know about the other 20 players that are new to the Monsters of the Midway in 2017?

Mayer: 5 things we learned from Vic Fangio - ChicagoBears.com - Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio tackled several topics Thursday during his weekly press conference, including his thoughts on linebacker Nick Kwiatkowski and cornerback Kyle Fuller.

Mayer: Kwiatkoski more prepared to step in - ChicagoBears.com - For the second straight year, the Bears will look to Nick Kwiatkoski to help fill the void following the loss of a key veteran. But this time the young linebacker appears to be better equipped to succeed.

PFW Chicago Podcast 084: Bears/Bucs Preview for Week 2 - Pro Football Weekly - The Bears lost more than just the game last Sunday stacking up a few more crucial injuries, however there was a lot of positive thoughts to take away from their loss against the Atlanta Falcons. It’s on to Tampa Bay in Week 2 as the Bears continue pr

Arthur Arkush: Takeaway chances could come Sunday vs. Bucs' 'fearless' Jameis Winston - Pro Football Weekly - Only thing missing for Bears' 'D' in Week 1 besides a win was reversing takeaway trend

Hub Arkush: If Chicago Bears are better, defense is the difference - Pro Football Weekly - Bears' front seven most improved part of team

Hoge’s 10 Bears Things: Injuries Taking Their Toll - Again - WGN Radio - The Bears are in a unique situation this week, playing a team in Week 2 that has yet to play a regular season game. Here's everything you need to know as the Bears get ready to head to Tampa, which was hit by Hurricane Irma earlier this week.

KNOW THY ENEMY

2017 Week 2 NFL Picks: Packers-Falcons should be a tight, competitive contest - Acme Packing Company - Although APC is overall leaning towards Green Bay this week, there are plenty of writers picking the Falcons.

Gates: Anthony Barr already missing practices - Daily Norseman - The linebacker missed his second in a row on Thursday

Injury update: Golden Tate’s finger is not broken, not wearing splint - Pride Of Detroit - Tate should be ready to go for Monday night.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Householder: Week 2 Game Preview - Bears-Bucs - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears get on the road for the first time in ‘17, going to Tampa Bay to visit the Bucs

Wiltfong: Now that Tanner Gentry is on the Bears roster, what should we expect? - Windy City Gridiron - We discuss the Chicago Bears entire rookie class, including fan favorite Tanner Gentry, we talk about the QB situation, break down the tape for Tre McBride and Taquan Mizzell, and more!

Silverstein: My favorite (and least favorite) Bears-Buccaneers games - Windy City Gridiron - All season long, WCG historian Jack M Silverstein will look back at the best and worst Bears games of his life against the upcoming opponent. This week: the Bucs.

Berkes: Five Questions with Bucs Nation - Windy City Gridiron - We ask 5 questions with our friends from Tampa in advance of this weekend’s game

Mitchell: Trubisky - One series per half, that’s all I ask (for now) - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears can get Mitch Trubisky valuable experience without rushing his progress

FANPOSTS

Rafe S: This time for sure! - Windy City Gridiron

Dang, that was close, wasn't it? I really thought that even with the busted coverage 88yard TD, likely caused by a concussed defensive playcaller, even with losing a starting wide out, even...

FanPosts - Recent - Windy City Gridiron - Here's a link to our FanPost section, where YOU have the opportunity to contribute to Windy City Gridiron. Take a few minutes and write a post about what you are thinking about regarding the Chicago Bears, and there's a chance it will be linked right here in the Den.

