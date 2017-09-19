The Bear’s Den: September 19, 2017

Today’s Den is honoring veteran Chicago Bears Equipment Manager Tony Medlin, the only person at Halas Hall who we can be sure that he or she knows what they hell they are actually doing, and does it right.

Chicago Bears: Tony Medlin - Tony Medlin is in his 31st season with the Chicago Bears and his 21st as the team's head equipment manager. Medlin is responsible for effectively coordinating all team equipment operations including logistics, purchasing and inventory for all players, coaches and staff.

Biggs: Dink-and-dunk passing game dooms Bears offense - Chicago Tribune - The next most telling number was 7.7 yards — the average distance beyond the line of scrimmage Mike Glennon's passes traveled in the air.

LeGere: Chicago Bears sticking with Glennon next week - Daily Herald - Mike Glennon will start Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field because coach John Fox still believes he gives the Chicago Bears a better chance to win than rookie Mitch Trubisky. But why?

Campbell: Mike Glennon's struggles could test Bears' commitment to Mitch Trubisky plan - Chicago Tribune - John Fox reiterated that Mike Glennon will remain the starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Stankevitz: Bears Week 2 grades - The loss to Tampa Bay was as bad as you thought - CSN Chicago - Mistakes in all three phases of the game lead to plenty of failing grades for the Bears in Week 2.

Wiederer: Bears RB Jordan Howard off to a quiet start after superb rookie season - Chicago Tribune - Through two games, Jordan Howard has 22 carries for 59 yards with his average plummeting from 5.2 yards last season to 2.7 so far this month.

Moreano: Quarterback change won’t save the Bears’ season - Da Bears Brothers - With everything the Bears are dealing with, it won’t matter if Trubisky takes over at quarterback. Let’s not think the rookie can solve all the problems.

Biggs: 10 thoughts on the Bears' Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers - Chicago Tribune - 10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears fell behind early and never responded in a 29-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

Duber: Another season-ending injury for Bears? This one could further weaken depth at linebacker | CSN Chicago - Nick Kwiatkoski, one game into filling in for the injured Jerrell Freeman, could be done for the season with a pec injury, according to a Monday report.

Stankevitz: Why John Fox won’t turn to Mitchell Trubisky over Mike Glennon yet - CSN Chicago - John Fox won't make a change at quarterback after Mike Glennon's disastrous showing in Week 2 against Tampa Bay.

Pompei: Observations From Bears-Buccaneers - CBS Chicago - If the Bears’ close loss to the Falcons was a moral victory, their lopsided loss to the Bucs was a moral decimation.

Emma: Bears Sticking With Mike Glennon As Starting Quarterback - CBS Chicago - While the Bears are encouraged by the ascension of Mitchell Trubisky, there will be no change at quarterback.

Jahns: 12 takeaways from the Bears' 29-7 loss to the Bucs in Week 2 - Chicago Sun-Times - Some thoughts and observations after watching the film and going through the stats.

Silver: Bears named 7th most valuable NFL franchise - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears have been named the 7th most valuable NFL franchise, according to Forbes magazine.

Finley: Mike Glennon remains Bears starting QB; 'It gives us a chance' - Chicago Sun-Times - Mike Glennon will remain the starting quarterback Sunday against the Steelers, coach John Fox said Monday.

Morrissey: John Fox thinks you're an idiot - Chicago Sun-Times - His postgame protection of Mike Glennon was insulting

Jahns' Film Study: The Bears' run game misses guard Kyle Long - Chicago Sun-Times - Thoughts and observations after watching the film of the Bears’ 29-7 loss against the Buccaneers in Week 2.

Finley: Mitch Trubisky's time will come when the timing's right for Bears - Chicago Sun-Times - Mike Glennon is starting Sunday against the Steelers, and that’s more a reflection of the Bears’ circumstance than his.

Potash: Bears not getting what they paid for in Mike Glennon - Chicago Sun-Times - Whether Fox wants to acknowledge it or not, the Bears set the bar pretty high for Glennon

Finley: Bears' Jordan Howard says shoulder's good, Tarik Cohen can make me better - Chicago Sun-Times - Jordan Howard injured his right shoulder in the first half of the Bears’ opener, but before he scored his only touchdown of the season.

Mayer: Fox says Glennon will start Sunday vs. Steelers - ChicagoBears.com - Bears coach John Fox remains committed to quarterback Mike Glennon, announcing - Monday that Glennon will start Sunday’s home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mayer: 3 things that stood out in Week 2 loss - ChicagoBears.com - Senior writer Larry Mayer identifies three things that stood out in the Bears’ lopsided loss in Tampa, including another key injury, this time to linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski.

Hub Arkush: Chicago Bears race backwards in road loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Pro Football Weekly - If Pace and Fox don't make changes with Bears, McCaskeys will have to

Hub Arkush's film review: Injuries and mental errors leave Chicago Bears stuck in the mud - Pro Football Weekly - Bears four turnovers vs. Buccaneers the big difference on tape

Falcons LB Vic Beasley (hamstring) to miss a month - NFL.com - The Falcons received some discouraging news on Monday. Atlanta will be without linebacker Vic Beasley for about a month after he suffered a hamstring injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Ken's Note: The Curse Of Kevin White?

Hirschhorn: Packers believe Jordy Nelson, Mike Daniels, and Randall Cobb avoided serious injuries, per report - Acme Packing Company - The Packers appear to have avoided some long-term absences from three of their most important players.

Glover: Sam Bradford’s Knee A ‘One Week Injury’ - Daily Norseman - Hopefully Bradford will be back against Tampa Bay

Wiltfong's notes from Bears vs Buccaneers: And could the Bears be the Raiders? - Windy City Gridiron - I think Andrew’s headline nailed it when he said that the Chicago Bears 29-7 loss on Sunday to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wasn’t even that close.

Wiltfong's snap counts, stats and more: Chicago Bears vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Windy City Gridiron - We'll list out the complete playing time breakdown, and spotlight a few key individual and team statistics from the Chicago Bears in their 29-7 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Zeglinski: Going down with the ship, Bears in all-too familiar place under Fox, Glennon - Windy City Gridiron - Whatever the Bears are actively trying to sell, it's time for change, and soon.

Wiltfong: Nick Kwiatkoski may be out for the year - Windy City Gridiron - Earlier today, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Chicago Bears inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski’s season is possibly over. Head coach John Fox met the media moments ago and would not...

Wiltfong: John Fox says Mike Glennon will remain the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears - Windy City Gridiron - Chicago Bears head coach John Fox has announced that Mike Glennon will remain the starting quarterback on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers saying, "He makes good decisions."

Sunderbruch & Zeglinski: Week 2 Overreaction - Bears vs. Buccaneers - Windy City Gridiron - Second week, second loss, and the Bears look a little lost. However, fans don’t have to be. Windy City Gridiron is here to do help us all navigate the ups and downs of the third incarnation of the Pace-Bears.

J.S.Grey: It makes no difference how bad Glennon is. Trubisky should play when the team is ready for him - Windy City Gridiron - Having Glennon on the squad this year never seemed like a decision based on winning more...

Rockybears54: When The Fun Is Gone - Windy City Gridiron - I will forever be a die hard bears fan. Been a fan since birth. Every day I check up on the latest bears news. I defend this team more than i defend my own opinion on other matters.

