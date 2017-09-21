The Bear’s Den, September 21, 2017

The following are the rules everybody agreed to when they joined WCG.

WCG promotes intelligent and mature discussion, and shies away from juvenile or inflammatory communication. By joining WCG, you agreed to the following:

1- I won't troll or insult other members, and won't use offensive pejoratives such as "gay", "retarded", etc.

2- I will debate intelligently and maturely.

3- I won't use egregious language outside of Open Threads.

4- I won't use WCG as a platform for free advertising or for promoting another website.

5- I will contribute insight and opinions that help facilitate discussions.

6- I won't ask for links to illegal game streams, and won't post any links to illegal streams.

7- I won't discuss politics or religion on WCG.

8- I will use the flagging system to notify moderators of comments/ posts that I think do not follow the Community Guidelines.

9- I understand that not following the Community Guidelines may result in action being taken by the site moderators, up to and including being banned from WCG.

10- I understand that any questions or concerns regarding the Community Guidelines should be directed to Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., Editor in Chief.

BEAR DOWN, CHICAGO BEARS, BEAR DOWN!!!!

BEARRRSSSS

Hoge’s 10 Bears Things: Playing Not To Lose, The Bears Keep Losing - WGN Radio - The Bears are already in trouble, off to an 0-2 start with the very talented Pittsburgh Steelers visiting Soldier Field on Sunday. Here are "10 things" to keep in mind as the Bears try to avoid another spiraling season.

Jahns: Bears are hopeful that guard Kyle Long will play vs. Steelers - Chicago Sun-Times - “It’s a not a spectator sport,” Long said. “I want to go out there and impact the game.”

Potash: Dowell Loggains says Bears RB Jordan Howard (2.7 ypc) needs help up front - Chicago Sun-Times - “He’s running hard. We’ve got to to do a better job up front and help him,” Loggains said.

Zeglinski: Enough already. Start Trubisky - The Rock River Times - He’s not going to magically fix all of the deeply-rooted problems of a Bears team that’s started 0-2 for the third straight season. But if he’s the future – if he’s to eventually take the Chicago to the promised land – there are no mincing of words here: it’s time for the Bears to start rookie No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky.

Hub Arkush: Take a breath, Chicago Bears fans - Pro Football Weekly - What did you think Bears' rebuilding would look like?

Hoge and Jahns, Episode 114: Week 3 Bears, NFL Preview - WGN Radio - Chicago Bears head coach has been adamant in his defense of starting quarterback, Mike Glennon. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns try to figure out why as the team prepares for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field. Injuries have forced the Bears to make some roster decisions, the guys react to what offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains had to say about the moves. They play listener voicemails and as always pick games against the spread for college football and in the NFL.

Biggs: Ben Roethlisberger marvels at Mitch Trubisky's ability to throw on the run - Chicago Tribune - Physically, the ability to throw on the move and extend plays is the biggest difference between Mitch Trubisky and veteran starter Mike Glennon.

Wiederer: Bears following familiar script toward another winless September - Chicago Tribune - If the Bears were a series on Amazon Prime, you’d toggle back to the main menu and choose something else to spend your time on.

Biggs Bears Q&A: John Fox's over/under, receiver trades, Jordan Howard's status and more - Chicago Tribune - The Tribune's Brad Biggs answers your Bears questions weekly.

Wiederer: Is this the week Kyle Long finally returns to action? - Chicago Tribune - Kyle Long acknowledged for the first time that his recovery from last year's ankle surgery incurred a setback this summer as he pushed himself to return.

Haugh: Delaying Mitch Trubisky's debut puts Ryan Pace's judgment under more scrutiny - Chicago Tribune - Bears general manager Ryan Pace risks damaging his own credibility as the team waits for the right time to unveil rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

Finley: Ben Roethlisberger on Bears QB Mitch Trubisky - 'Tremendous athlete' - Chicago Sun-Times - "I got to watch some of his college tape," Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger said. "Just really impressed with the athleticism."

Morrissey: With each short Mike Glennon pass, we all die a little more - Chicago Sun-Times - Or, is it Trubisky's chance yet?

Mayer: Bears begin prepping to host Steelers - ChicagoBears.com - Three days after their lopsided loss to the Buccaneers in Tampa, the Bears return to the practice field Wednesday to begin preparing for Sunday’s home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mayer: Fox confident Glennon will rebound - ChicagoBears.com - When the Bears host the Steelers Sunday, coach John Fox is confident that quarterback Mike Glennon will rebound from last weekend’s three-turnover outing in Tampa.

Mayer: Bears hopeful Wheaton, Long will return - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears are hopeful that receiver Markus Wheaton and guard Kyle Long will be able to play Sunday against the Steelers after missing the first two games of the season with injuries.

Emma: Ben Roethlisberger Has Walked In Mitchell Trubisky’s Shoes Before - CBS Chicago - Roethlisberger spoke extensively of the challenges that Trubisky is facing as a rookie waiting for his opportunity.

Emma: Bears Hoping Markus Wheaton Can Be Deep Threat They’re Missing - CBS Chicago - Wheaton could make his Bears debut Sunday against the Steelers, his former team.

Ninkovich: Pats 'stirring the pot' with benchings - NFL.com - Patriots coach Bill Belichick benched Malcolm Butler and Alan Branch during their game against the Saints on Sunday. Former Patriot Rob Ninkovich said it's just Belichick "stirring the pot."

POLISH SAUSAGE

Gabriel: What have we learned in the NFL after two weeks? - Pro Football Weekly - We have been through two weeks of the NFL season and things aren’t going the way many analysts thought the season would be.

KNOW THY ENEMY

What did they get wrong about the Packers - Acme Packing Company - The APC writers try to correct the record on common Packers misconceptions.

What they get wrong about the Vikings - Daily Norseman - They get a lot of things wrong, but this time we’ll focus on one particular player

What they get wrong about the Detroit Lions - Pride Of Detroit - Why can’t anyone give this team a chance?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: What do they get wrong about the Chicago Bears? - Windy City Gridiron - SB Nation is running a theme week this year among the 32 NFL sites, and this week the topic was, "What do they get wrong about my team?"

John Fox on the Hot Seat, Part 1 - Windy City Gridiron - Windy City Gridiron takes on the challenges presented by the coaching staff of the Chicago Bears. In this first edition, we look at whether or not John Fox has a future with the Bears and on when he should be shown the door.

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears Sackwatch 2017: Week 2 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Windy City Gridiron - After giving up four sacks in week one, the Chicago Bears’ pass protection bounced back slightly against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I only say slightly, because the Bucs called off the dogs in the...

Silverstein: Searching for John Fox’s replacement - Windy City Gridiron - Bears fans are turning against the Bears head coach. Jack M Silverstein is looking for his replacement.

Zeglinski's WCG Radio, Episode 12: Bears looking for huge upset against Steelers - Windy City Gridiron - Jeff Hartman of Behind The Steel Curtain joins the guys to preview Sunday's game. Plus, more Glennon-Trubisky talk (yay!)

Wiltfong: Tanner Gentry clears waivers and returns to the Bears practice squad - Windy City Gridiron - Just moments ago, Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun Times, sent out the Tweet that Bears’ fans have been waiting for. We can all breathe a little easier now, because Tanner Gentry is back on the...

FANPOSTS

FanPosts - Recent - Windy City Gridiron - Here's a link to our FanPost section, where YOU have the opportunity to contribute to Windy City Gridiron. Take a few minutes and write a post about what you are thinking about regarding the Chicago Bears, and there's a chance it will be linked right here in the Den.

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments, FanPosts, usernames or anywhere else in an SB Nation community: Comments, FanPosts or usernames that are intolerant or prejudiced; racial or other offensive epithets; Personal attacks or threats on community members; Gendered insults of any kind; Trolling; Click link for full information.

The Bear’s Den Specific Guidelines – The Bear’s Den is a place for Chicago Bears fans to discuss Chicago Bears football, related NFL stories, and general football talk. It is NOT a place to discuss religion or politics or post political pictures or memes, and any posts that do this will be deleted and the poster will be admonished. We do not allow comments posted where the apparent attempt is to cause confrontation in the community. The staff of WCG are the sole arbiters of what constitutes “apparent attempt to cause confrontation”. We do not allow the “calling out” of other members in any way, shape or form. Posts that do this will be deleted on sight. Bottom line, it’s fine to debate about football, but personal jabs and insults are strictly prohibited.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter:

WCG Contributors: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Andrew Link; Ken Mitchell; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Robert Zeglinski; Like us on Facebook.