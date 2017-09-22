The Bear’s Den, September 22, 2017

BEAR DOWN, CHICAGO BEARS, BEAR DOWN!!!!

BEARRRSSSS

Campbell: Examining the Bears' first-down run struggles - Chicago Tribune - A look at 3 unsuccessful first-down runs from the Bears’ first series to see the type of blocking losses Dowell Loggains believes stifled the run game.

Wiederer: Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks has Steelers' attention after strong start - Chicago Tribune - The Steelers coach singled out defensive end Akiem Hicks as his biggest concern in the Bears' front seven. "Boy, he's a big-time disruptor," Tomlin said.

Audio Mailbag: Should John Fox be Terminated or Retained? (And More) - Da Bears Brothers - In this episode, Da Bears Brothers answer the best questions submitted by Bears Fans over the past week.

WIederer: Deep impact? Markus Wheaton hoping to add dimension to Bears offense - Chicago Tribune - With the Bears' receiving corps depleted and their offense needing some life, Markus Wheaton's speed should be an asset in his return from injury.

LeGere: Bears guard Long looks 'very promising' to return Sunday - Daily Herald - It's been more than 10 months since Kyle Long played in a game, and he hadn't gone through a full practice until Thursday. But the three-time Pro Bowl pick won't lower his expectations when he returns, which should be Sunday.

Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Will Bears QB Mike Glennon rebound vs. Steelers? - Chicago Sun-Times - Will the Bears consider playing rookie Mitch Trubisky at all?

Halas Intrigue: When it is time for the Bears to start Mitch Trubisky? - Chicago Sun-Times - In the latest Halas Intrigue, the Sun-Times' Patrick Finley examines the best time for the Bears to start rookie Mitch Trubisky:

Cahill: In Pittsburgh, Mike Glennon is known as the 'Steelers Killer' - Chicago Sun-Time - In Chicago, he's known as the $18.5 million placeholder. In Pittsburgh, he's commonly referred to as the "Steelers Killer."

Ingalls: The case for Glennon to remain the starter... yes, there is one - Windy City Sports - The Chicago Bears 2 min crew dukes it out in their first full episode. Trubisky vs Glennon. Who is holding Trubisky back f

Jahns: Prince Amukamara excited to make his real Bears debut - Chicago Sun-Times - Since being drafted in the first round by the Giants in 2011, he has appeared in all 16 games only once in his career because of injuries.

Finley: Bears like Tarik Cohen's aggressiveness, not his punt return decision - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears special teams coordinator has shown the Bears clips of each player picking up a rolling punt and returning it for a touchdown.

Finley: Bears G Kyle Long to start Sunday? 'Medical people think he's ready' - Chicago Sun-Times - Guard Kyle Long and cornerback Prince Amukamara were full practice participants for the first Thursday,

Jahns: With Mike Glennon struggling, Bears defense needs to deliver a win - Chicago Sun-Times - “We just have to go out there attack like we try to do every week,” Cooper said. “We’re not going to sit back scared of anybody."

Mayer: What's latest on Kwiatkoski injury? - ChicagoBears.com - Senior writer Larry Mayer discusses linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski's injury, running back Jordan Howard's slow start and why rookie tight end Adam Shaheen isn't seeing more playing time.

Mayer: Bears gearing up for Big Ben, Steelers - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears defense will face one of its most difficult tests of the season Sunday against future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and a well-balanced Steelers offense.

PFW Chicago Podcast 085: Bears game breakdown entering Week 3 - Pro Football Weekly - Arthur Arkush and Hub Arkush discuss the Bears' injuries and sloppiness on offense after Week 2 and whether reinforcements will arrive before the Steelers touch down at Soldier Field on Sunday. Who's to blame for the Bears' rough start... and are we

The Mitch Trubisky Question: Does Sitting a Rookie QB Really Help? - Bears Blitz - We keep hearing about how the Bears want to develop Trubisky on the bench and wait until he’s ready. The Bears want to sit him this year and make sure he’s fully prepared. At first, that sounds like a reasonable plan. However, it got me thinking. Is there really evidence that sitting a QB ensures long term success? Where does that belief come from?

POLISH SAUSAGE

Cutler settling in with Dolphins after flirting with Jets - Chicago Sun-Times - In the Dolphins' season opener last week, Cutler was 24 of 34 for 230 yards and a touchdown to help Miami beat the Los Angeles Chargers.

Williams: Von Miller calls block by Cowboys rookie Noah Brown “dirty” and “baffling” – ProFootballTalk - Broncos linebacker Von Miller wasn't happy with a low block thrown by Cowboys rookie wide receiver Noah Brown. He called the block "dirty" on Wednesday, via Troy Renck of Denver7, and "just baffling" on Thursday. Brown, making his NFL debut, didn't wait long to leave a mark.

Barber: RB Jeremy Langford to injured reserve, Ravens sign RB John Crockett to practice squad - Baltimore Beatdown - The Ravens have made a definitive move with RB Jeremy Langford, as they placed him on injured reserve this morning.

Dunne: Is Jay Cutler the Biggest Jerk in the NFL? Or Just a Total Baller? - Bleacher Report - Depends who you ask, really. So B/R Mag asked everybody - teammates, coaches and, yes, even friends - to explain Miami's new man behind the meme.

NFL ratings are down because teams have no incentive to be good - SBNation.com - This has nothing to do with Colin Kaepernick. Ken's Note: Let's keep it that way in the comments, m'kay?

KNOW THY ENEMY

Western: Packers place tackle Jason Spriggs on Injured Reserve - Acme Packing Company - The Packers’ fourth tackle is going to be out for at least the next eight weeks.

Reisman: The Lions running game isn’t as good as you think - Pride Of Detroit - Hold your praise for the Lions running game. It’s still a work in progress.

Moyer: Dalvin Cook is a budding superstar, and you should not be surprised - Tomahawk Nation - FSU fans saw this coming.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Curl: Bears Running Game is not off the hook for Sunday’s embarrassing loss to the Buccaneers - Windy City Gridiron - Jo Ho and Coh Coh a no go? Oh no!

Householder: Week 3 Game Preview: Bears-Steelers - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears try to bounce back from an ugly game against a perennial playoff team

Silverstein: My favorite (and least favorite) Bears-Steelers games - Windy City Gridiron - WCG historian Jack M Silverstein looks back at the best and worst Bears-Steelers games of his life.

Berkes: Five Questions with Behind the Steel Curtain - Windy City Gridiron - Each week we pick the brain of our opponents by sitting down with our sister sites. This week, we put on our hard hats and joined Behind the Steel Curtain’s Jeff Hartman to discuss a team that many...

Zeglinski: Kris Bryant is all aboard the Mitch Trubisky train - Windy City Gridiron - The Cubs' star is full on #FreeTrubisky.

John Fox on the Hot Seat, Part 2 - Windy City Gridiron - Windy City Gridiron moves on from the question of what to do about John Fox and considers the trickier question about who should the Beloved avoid as their next head coach.

FANPOSTS

Fly1965: Do fans hate Mike Glennon? - Windy City Gridiron - Even before he started training camp, fans seemed to dislike Mike Glennon. Why? After all, he was signed to replace arguably one of the most hated athletes in the modern NFL era; the...

Derve: Glennon, why we got him and why he's playing - Windy City Gridiron - Just to start I'm going to say that I am not a Glennon fan and I dont want him to start for the Bears ever again!

Maester Magoo: The Mind of a Bears QB - Windy City Gridiron - Mike Glennon has received quite a bit of criticism lately and not all of it is out of line. Glennon is slow and he has a slower release. Those qualities alone limit exactly how much of a difference...

FanPosts - Recent - Windy City Gridiron - Here's a link to our FanPost section, where YOU have the opportunity to contribute to Windy City Gridiron. Take a few minutes and write a post about what you are thinking about regarding the Chicago Bears, and there's a chance it will be linked right here in the Den.

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments, FanPosts, usernames or anywhere else in an SB Nation community: Comments, FanPosts or usernames that are intolerant or prejudiced; racial or other offensive epithets; Personal attacks or threats on community members; Gendered insults of any kind; Trolling; Click link for full information.

The Bear’s Den Specific Guidelines – The Bear’s Den is a place for Chicago Bears fans to discuss Chicago Bears football, related NFL stories, and general football talk. It is NOT a place to discuss religion or politics or post political pictures or memes, and any posts that do this will be deleted and the poster will be contacted. We do not allow comments posted where the apparent attempt is to cause confrontation in the community. The staff of WCG are the sole arbiters of what constitutes “apparent attempt to cause confrontation”. We do not allow the “calling out” of other members in any way, shape or for. Posts that do this will be deleted on sight. Bottom line, it’s fine to debate about football, but personal byplay and insults are strictly prohibited.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter:

WCG Contributors: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Andrew Link; Ken Mitchell; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Robert Zeglinski; Like us on Facebook.