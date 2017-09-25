The Bear’s Den: September 25, 2017

My immediate post-game reaction?

NOTE: There were many political overtones at our game and around the NFL yesterday. We get that, and we get that it is a legitimate story. Having said that, the Bears Den is about football, not politics. Please remember the rules. Political comments, memes and graphics will be deleted on sight, and repeat offenders... well, let’s just say you really don’t want to do that.

Wiederer: Bears rally together for wild overtime upset of Steelers - Chicago Tribune - The Bears played the entire game on their terms, never trailing and using a punishing running attack and a stingy defense to hand the Steelers their first loss.

Wiederer: Tarik Cohen laments TD that wasn't - 'I definitely know that I scored' - Chicago Tribune - Tarik Cohen appeared to have given the Bears their 23-17 upset of the Steelers with a breathtaking 73-yard run on the second play of overtime.

Campbell: How Marcus Cooper turned a sure TD into 1 of Bears' all-time bonehead plays - Chicago Tribune - Instead of a 71-yard return for a touchdown, Marcus Cooper earned himself a place among the Bears' all-time bonehead plays and on the 2017 NFL blooper reel.

Bears-Steelers Postgame Show: Howard Perseveres Through Injury (and Wins the Game in OT) - Da Bears Brothers - Listen as Da Bears Brothers break down all of the action that transpired in the Bears' victory of the season as they beat the Steelers 23-17 in overtime.

Haugh: In beating Steelers in OT, Bears change the subject to how good they might be - Chicago Tribune - How dangerous could the Bears become if they get anything from the quarterback position?

Biggs: Bears rediscover their identity in ground-and-pound victory over Steelers - Chicago Tribune - Behind Jordan Howard, Tarik Cohen and an offensive line that continues to piece things together, the Bears ground out an upset of the Steelers.

Davis: Knee Jerk reactions from the Steelers Week 3 debacle against the Bears - Behind the Steel Curtain - Without any analysis or rational thought, one BTSC writer offers up his immediate thoughts on the Week 3 loss to the Bears.

Hartman: Hideous Steelers performance equates in 23-17 overtime loss to Chicago - Behind the Steel Curtain - The Steelers Week 3, and Chicago, struggles continued in a 23-17 OT loss to the Bears.

Rozner: There was a will and Chicago Bears found a way - Daily Herald - The Chicago Bears had 15 chances to lose Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, but they found a way to pull one out at Soldier Field.

LeGere: Chicago Bears win roller-coaster game over Pittsburgh Steelers in OT - Daily Herald - The Bears on Sunday notched their first victory of the season 23-17 in overtime against a Steelers team that came in 2-0.

Emma: Bears Refuse To Be Broken In Wild Win - CBS Chicago - The Bears were able to withstand their own mistakes and a stout Steelers team, earning a 23-17 overtime win.

Duber: Marcus Cooper's inexplicable screw-up didn't end up costing the Bears much - CSN Chicago - Marcus Cooper's inexplicable play at the end of the first half still remains the ultimate head-scratcher. But at least it didn't end up costing the Bears too much.

Finley: RBs Jordan Howard, Tarik Cohen pound Steelers as Bears overcome gaffe - Chicago Sun-Times - Jordan Howard ran 19 yards for a touchdown, sealing the Bears’ first win, a 23-17 overtime victory.

Jahns: Competent QB play would transform Bears into a formidable team | Chicago Sun-Times - “All that matters is our offense executed enough to win,” Glennon said.

Stankevitz: Why the Bears ‘f***ing loved’ what Jordan Howard showed them on Sunday - CSN Chicago - Jordan Howard's game-winning touchdown was the culmination of a game that fired up the guys blocking for him.

Duber: Bears keep making mistakes, but this time they overcome them in wild and crazy win - CSN Chicago - The Bears made an awful lot of mistakes Sunday. But they also made the plays they needed to to pick up a wild and crazy first win of 2017.

Potash: What was he thinking? Marcus Cooper misjudges goal line, loses TD - Chicago Sun-Times - “I thought I was in. But obviously I wasn’t,” Cooper said of the ill-fated return that the Bears salvaged with Connor Barth’s 24-yard field goal.

Potash: Sherrick McManis has a Pro Bowl day on special teams - Chicago Sun-Times - McManis also retrieved a muffed punt in the first quarter that led to Jordan Howard’s three-yard touchdown that gave the Bears a 7-0 lead.

Cox: 5 takeaways from Bears’ 23-17 overtime win vs. Steelers - Bears Wire - The Chicago Bears pulled off the upset with their overtime win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here's what we learned in the game.

Mayer: Pace talks Bears on pre-game show - ChicagoBears.com - Bears general manager Ryan Pace appeared on the WBBM 780 AM and 105.9 FM pre-game show in advance of Sunday’s home game against the Steelers.

Under Center Podcast: Bears run strong in OT win against Steelers - CSN Chicago - Alex Brown, Jim Miller and Laurence Holmes break down the Bears' 23-17 OT win against Pittsburgh.

Stankevitz: Why the Bears ‘f***ing loved’ what Jordan Howard showed them on Sunday - CSN Chicago - Jordan Howard's game-winning touchdown was the culmination of a game that fired up the guys blocking for him.

Mayer: Defense shines in OT win over Steelers - ChicagoBears.com - The defense not only kept the Bears in Sunday’s game against the Steelers but played a huge role in a stunning 23-17 overtime victory at Soldier Field.

Hoge and Jahns, Episode 115: Bears-Steelers Postgame Show - WGN Radio - The Bears recorded their first victory of the 2017 season when they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 23-17 in overtime Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns recap the win, discussing everything from the Steelers' choice to stay in the locker room during the National Anthem, to Jordan Howard's big day on the ground, and of course the head-scratching fumble by cornerback Marcus Cooper. They also play postgame audio from Bears' linebacker Danny Trevathan, and Pittsburgh's Vance McDonald (the tight end who caught Cooper from behind and forced the fumble).

Kaberon: Ground game paves way to win - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears running game carried the team to victory on Sunday, with Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen both playing major roles.

Mayer: Bears top Steelers in overtime - ChicagoBears.com - Fueled by a dominant running game and a stingy defense Sunday at Soldier Field, the Bears improved to 1-2 with a stunning 23-17 overtime victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Nabors: Howard busts out of slump in big way; plus notes on Long's return, receivers' struggles - Pro Football Weekly - Jordan Howard entered his Week 3 matchup against the Steelers with just 59 yards rushing on 22 carries and a growing concern that the second-year running back might be in for a rough sophomore campaign.

Nabors: How did the Bears manage to upset the Steelers? - Pro Football Weekly - Three moments that matter.

Hoge: ‘That’s Really Unprofessional’ - An Oral History Of The Dumb, Wacky Play That Almost Cost The Bears A Win | WGN Radio - 720 AM - The Steelers were lining up for 35-yard field goal that would have cut the Bears’ lead to four points before halftime. What should have been a 14-10 halftime score suddenly appeared destined for 21-7 before eventually settling on 17-7. And it’s even more confusing than it sounds.

Smith: John Fox hopes Marcus Cooper’s bonehead play is a learning experience – ProFootballTalk - The Bears earned their first win of the season today despite Marcus Cooper making the dumbest play of the year. Bears coach John Fox hopes Cooper learns from it.

Rosenbloom: Even in dramatic win, Bears find a way to channel their inner stupid - Chicago Tribune - Yes, the Bears won their first game of the season, but it wouldn't have required overtime except for Marcus Cooper's bit of stupidity too viral to ignore. Ken's Note: Dear Steve; your idiotic story theseus means that, by your example, every article in the Chicago Tribune today is stupid. Because you made a bonehead story, you unleashed the paper's inner-stupid and therefore all writers are dumb-as-posts today. Thank you for teaching us how this works, sir. Your brilliance is unparalleled, nobody else is on your level at all.

Bukowski: Rodgers leads comeback as Packers win 27-24 in overtime - Acme Packing Company - Another sluggish first-half performance gave way to late-game heroics.

Minnesota Vikings 34, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17: Best Case Scenario - Daily Norseman - The Vikings’ backup quarterback put on the best performance of his career in a big Minnesota win.

Lions-Falcons final score: Lions lose to Falcons on reversed call, 30-26 - Pride Of Detroit - The Lions came up one yard short of beating the Atlanta Falcons.

Curl: Bears vs Steelers Postgame Reaction - Bears beat the Steelers 23-17 in overtime and I’m not upset - Windy City Gridiron - Jordan Howard leads the Bears to their first win of the season

Zeglinski: Desperation rises above - Jordan Howard's will spurs Bears to upset - Windy City Gridiron - Howard kept aggravating an injured shoulder on Sunday. But he kept plugging away. And he wouldn't let the Bears be denied.

