The Bear’s Den: September 27, 2017

Finley: While Bears sit QB Mitch Trubisky, Aaron Rodgers values patience - Chicago Sun-Times - From his perch on the bench Thursday, Bears rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky should take solace: there’s value in waiting, according to Aaron Rodgers. Ken's Cheeshead-to-English translation: Rogers means "Man I'd rather play against Glennon, I mean, c'mon, Trubisky is going to be kicking my ass and the ass of my Cheezy Poof team, hanging losses all over us for a decade or more, let's put that off as long as possible".

DeWitt: Meet the Packers (with Chris Kristofco of "Titletown Sound Off") - Da Bears Brothers - Listen as Da Bears Brothers are joined by "Titletown Sound Off" host Chris Kirstofco who shares his firsthand scouting report of the Packers.

Wiederer & Campbell: Breaking down the Week 3 win - and Marcus Cooper's blooper - Chicago Tribune - Welcome to the weekly Bear Download podcast with Rich Campbell and Dan Wiederer.

Campbell: John Fox on Marcus Cooper: 'We're not firing him' - Chicago Tribune - After Marcus Cooper’s mind-boggling premature TD celebration cost the Bears four points, plenty of fans would have been happy if John Fox had sent Cooper home.

Campbell: Aaron Rodgers explains benefits for developing a quarterback on the bench - Chicago Tribune - Aaron Rodgers offered his recollections and insight into the three-year apprenticeship he experienced behind Brett Favre from 2005-2007.

Wiederer: Can offensive formula from 'Tebowmania' help Bears? 'It can work again' - Chicago Tribune - Bears offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains is undeterred by criticism that the passing attack relied too heavily on short passes and checkdowns.

Mulligan: Good, old-fashioned rivalry? Well, Bears' approach is old-fashioned - Chicago Tribune - It's difficult to imagine the Bears' newfound identity — run the ball, defend the ball, protect the ball - spreading fear through Green Bay.

LeGere: Chicago Bears defense bracing again for Rodgers, Packers - Daily Herald - In the first three weeks, the Chicago Bears' defense faced quarterbacks with a combined 10 Pro Bowl appearances. But none of them has a higher passer rating against the Bears than the 103.2 of Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers, who is 15-3 against the Bears in games he starts and finishes.

Stankevitz: How the Bears' receivers helped beat Pittsburgh while only catching one pass - CSN Chicago

The Bears need more from their receivers in the passing game, but guys like Deonte Thompson showed up big in the run game on Sunday.

Twitter Q&A: Why won't Bears fire Marcus Cooper? When's Trubisky time? - Chicago Sun-Times - The Sun-Times’ experts can answer your Bears questions all week on Twitter. Here’s a sampling of Tuesday’s queries sent to @patrickfinley

Finley: Bears S Adrian Amos gets his starting job back, but will he be better? - Chicago Sun-Times - Amos, who had started 30 games in his first two seasons, became a special teamer earlier this month before getting his starting job back Sunday.

Potash: Dowell Loggains explains that Mike Glennon 'did exactly what he needed to do' - Chicago Sun-Times - But even with that simmering issue on the back-burner this week, Loggains went out of his way to let everybody know that Mike Glennon is not a problem

Finley: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers says ex-Bears TE Martellus Bennett 'inspiring' - Chicago Sun-Times - Former Bears tight end Martellus Bennett has 11 catches for 102 yards in his first year with the Packers. He's done even more off the field.

Jahns: Kyle Fuller's re-emergence makes Bears defense a tougher bunch - Chicago Sun-Times - “He’s worked very hard like a lot of guys coming off of injuries from a year ago,” coach John Fox said. “It’s good to see him enjoying some success."

Hazlett: Bears - Steelers - Breaking down the best series of the game - Da Bears Brothers - Here's what the Bears did right against the Steelers.

DeWitt: Audio Mailbag - Isn’t Mitch Trubisky capable of running this offense? (And More) - Da Bears Brothers - In this episode, Da Bears Brothers answer the best questions that were submitted by fans via voicemail including if Trubisky capable of running the offense.

Lunch with Larry: 9.26.17 - ChicagoBears.com - Bears Senior Writer Larry Mayer took questions from fans during the live Q&A on ChciagoBears.com as fans hope to find a way to keep the team's momentum rolling after the win.

Mayer's Chalk Talk: Which ex-Bear is Tarik Cohen most like? - ChicagoBears.com - Senior writer Larry Mayer discusses who running back Tarik Cohen reminds him of, the last time the Bears blocked a field goal and an unsung hero in Sunday's overtime win over the Steelers.

Mayer: Healthy Long gearing up for Green Bay - ChicagoBears.com - After returning from a 10-month hiatus to help the Bears beat the Steelers, Pro Bowl guard Kyle Long is eager to make his second straight start Thursday night in Green Bay.

Mayer: Loggains lauds Glennon’s performance in win - ChicagoBears.com - While acknowledging that the Bears need to produce more passing yards, offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains praised quarterback Mike Glennon’s performance in Sunday’s victory over the Steelers.

Emma: Rodgers Knows Trubisky Has Plenty To Gain Waiting For His Chance - CBS Chicago - “It was the best thing that happened to me,” Rodgers said of his three years waiting to become a starter.

KNOW THY ENEMY

Shook: NFL VP of officiating says Golden Tate ruling was correct - NFL.com - Golden Tate's near-touchdown and Detroit's resulting loss were correctly called. That's the word from Alberto Riveron, NFL senior VP of officiating, who appeared on NFL Total Access on Tuesday. Ken's Note: LOLions ha ha ha ha....

Western: Packers Injury Report, Week 4 - Six key players practice in full on Tuesday - Acme Packing Company - Several notable Packers returned to full participation on Tuesday, though a few key individuals remained limited.

Wludford: Managing the Vikings QB Situation - Daily Norseman - When you lose your starting QB for the season with a severe knee injury at the end of August, it’s not a good situation.

Week 3 NFC North recap: Are the Vikings for real? - Pride Of Detroit - The NFC North looked a lot better in Week 3, but no team looked more impressive than the Vikings.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Infante: Recapping Bears rookie (and sophomore) performances from Week 3 - Windy City Gridiron - When thunder comes, lightning follows.

Wiltfong: Can the Chicago Bears keep up this style of play? - Windy City Gridiron - Ground and pound. It’s an offense as old as the NFL, and while there have been plenty of wrinkles to the modern NFL rushing attack, at the heart of it, it’s still line up and kick the other guys...

Wiltfong's NFL Power Rankings: Are the Chicago Bears trending upwards? - Windy City Gridiron - This has already been a weird year for the Chicago Bears. Week one, they played one of the best teams in the NFL really tough, but ultimately fell short. Week two, they went to Tampa and were...

Kev H: Ten Thoughts on the NFL - Windy City Gridiron - Check out our 2017 Week 3 into 4 thoughts on the NFL, and make sure to leave some of your own in the comments section!

FANPOSTS

THE RULES

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter:

