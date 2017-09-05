The Bear’s Den: September 5, 2017

BEAR DOWN, CHICAGO BEARS, BEAR DOWN!!!!

BEARRRSSSS

Campbell: Mitch Trubisky or Mark Sanchez? John Fox won't publicize Bears' backup quarterback - Chicago Tribune - Bears coach John Fox on Monday declined to stay whether Mark Sanchez or Mitch Trubisky will back up Mike Glennon in Sunday’s season opener against the Falcons.

Emma: Kyle Long’s Status Uncertain For Bears’ Opener - CBS Chicago - While the Bears are unsure about Long, the team welcomed back Pernell McPhee for practice Monday.

Haugh: Bears make smart decision keeping Mark Sanchez on the roster - Chicago Tribune - Mark Sanchez potentially means more to the 2017 Bears than Tanner Gentry or Timu or cornerback B.W. Webb, among the encouraging prospects cut to keep three quarterbacks.

Campbell: Bears' five injured starters - Week 1 status and options to replace them - Chicago Tribune - Five projected starters for the Bears are battling injuries to the extent their availability or effectiveness is in question Sunday against the Falcons.

Stankevitz: Mike Glennon officially named Bears starter, while a plan is in place for Mitch Trubisky - CSN Chicago - Mike Glennon will start Sunday against the Falcons, and John Fox said there is a plan in place for Mitch Trubisky's future.

Potash: Bears x-factors: When will Kyle Long, Trevathan, McPhee be ready? - Chicago Sun-Times

Seven players who could be starters did not practice or were limited last week

Finley: Mike Glennon is starting QB, Bears won't say if Mitch Trubisky No. 2 - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears coach John Fox stated the obvious Monday — that Mike Glennon is the team's starter — but wouldn't say if rookie Mitch Trubisky is No. 2

Finley: Halas Intrigue pod: What the Bears' cuts say about their strategy - Chicago Sun-Times - In the latest Halas Intrigue, Patrick Finley looks at the Bears' cuts and what they mean for the kind of team they want to be:

Finley: QB Mike Glennon's Bears captaincy 'speaks volumes of what he means' - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears called Mike Glennon their leader all through training camp. Then they backed it up, naming him one of five team captains

Finley: Bears waiver claim Taquan Mizzell wants to stand out as receiving RB - Chicago Sun-Times - Taquan Mizzell found out about his new home at 1 p.m. Sunday and was on a plane to Chicago by 5.

Jahns: It's back to the plan for Bears rookie QB Mitch Trubisky - Chicago Sun-Times - Simply put, the Bears still feel as if Trubisky has much to learn.

Mayer: Bears sign Jenkins, nine to practice squad - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears on Monday re-signed nose tackle John Jenkins, placed safety Deiondre’ Hall on injured reserve and signed 10 players to their practice squad, including receiver Tanner Gentry.

Mayer: Fox says McPhee in 'best shape he's ever been in' - ChicagoBears.com - Bears outside linebacker Pernell McPhee practiced with his teammates Monday and "probably is in the best shape he's ever been in," according to coach John Fox.

Mayer: Glennon among five Bears co-captains - ChicagoBears.com - Quarterback Mike Glennon has been voted a Bears co-captain along with teammates Josh Sitton, Jerrell Freeman, Quintin Demps and Sherrick McManis.

KNOW THY ENEMY

Western: Packers sign Lane Taylor to three-year contract extension through 2020 - Acme Packing Company - The deal is worth $16.5 million in new money with a $5 million signing bonus.

2017 Detroit Lions roster: Is the team better than last year? - Pride Of Detroit - We compare the rosters of the 2016 and 2017 Detroit Lions.

Gates: Vikings Complete Practice Squad With Cornelius Edison, Cedrick Lang - Daily Norseman - The practice squad is now at ten players with the addition of two offensive linemen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

WIltfong's Sackwatch: Predict the first sack allowed and win a $50 Wingstop gift card! - Windy City Gridiron - Do you like chicken wings? Would you like a $50 gift card for some chicken wings? Enter our Wingstop contest at WCG!

Wiltfong: Updated 2017 Chicago Bears 53-man roster - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears have made changes to their 2017 roster, keep it locked right here as we adjust accordingly. For more info on the recent changes, check the following links.

Wiltfong: Bears re-sign NT John Jenkins, place DB Deiondre’ Hall on IR - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears are practicing today at Halas Hall to prepare for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, and they’ll be doing so with another tweak to their roster.

Moments ago, they...

Wiltfong: Introducing your 2017 Chicago Bears Captains - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears have announced the players that will serve as captains for the 2017 season. Like many teams, theses players were voted on by the players themselves.

FANPOSTS

FanPosts - Recent - Windy City Gridiron - Here's a link to our FanPost section, where YOU have the opportunity to contribute to Windy City Gridiron. Take a few minutes and write a post about what you are thinking about regarding the Chicago Bears, and there's a chance it will be linked right here in the Den.

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments, FanPosts, usernames or anywhere else in an SB Nation community: Comments, FanPosts or usernames that are intolerant or prejudiced; racial or other offensive epithets; Personal attacks or threats on community members; Gendered insults of any kind; Trolling; Click link for full information.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter:

WCG Contributors: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Andrew Link; Ken Mitchell; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Robert Zeglinski; Like us on Facebook.