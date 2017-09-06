The Bear’s Den, September 6, 2017

BEAR DOWN, CHICAGO BEARS, BEAR DOWN!!!!

Campbell: How Mike Glennon can keep the Bears from fast-forwarding Mitch Trubisky - Chicago Tribune - Mike Glennon's opportunity with the Bears is not as open-ended as it seemed when he signed. The future belongs to Mitch Trubisky. That much is certain.

DeWitt: Meet the Falcons (with host of Locked On Falcons Aaron Freeman) - Da Bears Brothers - In this episode, Da Bears Brothers were joined by Aaron Freeman of "Locked on Falcons" to get a first-hand scouting report of the defending NFC Champions.

Bears season preview and predictions - Chicago Tribune - Welcome to the weekly Bear Download podcast with Rich Campbell and Dan Wiederer.

Rosenbloom: There’s only one plan the Bears should use in developing Mitch Trubisky - Chicago Tribune - John Fox said the Bears have “a good plan" for developing quarterback of the future Mitch Trubisky. Yes. Well. Ahem.

Biggs: Bears bring in 4 WRs for tryout; look at former Lions third-round pick - Chicago Tribune - Three days after making cuts to reach the 53-man roster limit, the Bears had eight players at Halas Hall for a tryout.

Wiederer & Campbell: Why the Bears' conservative plan for Mitch Trubisky is working - Chicago Tribune - What should we expect from rookie Mitch Trubisky in the weeks ahead? What should Bears fans hope to see? Tribune reporters Rich Campbell and Dan Wiederer set the stage.

Adam Jahns ranks the top 5 Bears players on the roster - CSN Chicago - The Bears are clearly looking to build a young core to compete in the future. According to Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times, they already have some pieces who have high ceilings. The Bears beat reporter dropped by CSN to rank his top five players on the current roster.

Tell Me I'm Wrong: Trubisky should be Week 1 starter? - CSN Chicago - On In The Loop, we played a little game of Tell Me I'm Wrong, Bears edition.

Stankevitz: How Daniel Brown spent, and survived, cut-down weekend - CSN Chicago - Daniel Brown was on the Bears' roster bubble, so Labor Day weekend was a nervy time for the tight end.

SportsTalk Live Podcast: Mike Glennon previews Bears' Week 1 matchup vs. Falcons - CSN Chicago - On the latest SportsTalk Live Podcast, Mike Glennon joins the show to preview the Bears' Week 1 matchup against the Falcons,

Stankevitz: Roy Robertson-Harris goes from intriguing prospect to potential impact player on Bears’ defensive line - CSN Chicago - Roy Robertson-Harris didn't have much production in college, but earned a spot on the Bears roster and has potential.

Stankevitz: Mike Glennon officially named Bears starter, while a plan is in place for Mitch Trubisky - CSN Chicago - Mike Glennon will start Sunday against the Falcons, and John Fox said there is a plan in place for Mitch Trubisky's future.

Zach Miller says Bears Have Respect To Earn Respect - CBS Chicago - “Respect is something you have to earn, Miller says. “We haven’t done much of that the last two years."

Lombardi: Mark Sanchez Is ‘In The Way’ Of Mitchell Trubisky’s Development With Bears - CBS Chicago - "Trubisky needs is second-team reps, and he needs scout-team reps," Lombardi says. "He needs them both."

Gabriel: Defensive Line, Matchup Advantages Are Key To Bears’ Upset Hopes Against Falcons - CBS Chicago - With their strength and depth, the Bears' defensive line has the potential to overmatch the Falcons' offensive line.

Emma: Rookie Tarik Cohen Could Play Key Role For Bears Offense - CBS Chicago - For an offense seeking difference-makers, Cohen adds a crucial element.

Finley: Mike Glennon is starting QB; Bears won't say if Mitch Trubisky No. 2 - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears coach John Fox stated the obvious Monday — that Mike Glennon is the team's starter — but wouldn't say if rookie Mitch Trubisky is No. 2

Finley: QB Mike Glennon's Bears captaincy 'speaks volumes of what he means' - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears called Mike Glennon their leader all through training camp. Then they backed it up, naming him one of five team captains.

Finley: Bears waiver claim Taquan Mizzell wants to stand out as receiving RB - Chicago Sun-Times - Taquan Mizzell found out about his new team at 1 p.m. Sunday and was on a plane to Chicago by 5.

Jahns: It's back to the plan for Bears rookie QB Mitch Trubisky - Chicago Sun-Times - Simply put, the Bears still feel as if Trubisky has much to learn.

Potash: WR corps only a mother could love? 'This group's going to be special' - Chicago Sun-Times - But while the Bears receiving corps might be an easier target for critics than for Glennon ... the situation might not be as ominous as it appears

Perez: Experts are unanimous in picking Bears to finish dead last in NFC North (except they weren't*) - Bears Wire - A recent panel of experts unanimously agreed the Chicago Bears will finish as the doormat in the NFC North. *KEN'S NOTE: Except, of course, if you read the actual charts, they were NOT unanimou. One writer, Sean Wagner-McGough, picked us to beat the Lions and finish third. Gotta scroll all the way to the right, Mr. Perez.

NFL Power Rankings, Week 1: Bears among league’s worst to start 2017 season - Bears Wire - The Chicago Bears are considered one of the NFL's worst teams to start the 2017 season in USA TODAY's Week 1 NFL Power Rankings

Mayer: Bears improvements start at quarterback - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears made upgrades at several positions during a busy offseason, but coach John Fox is most excited about the changes at quarterback.

Hub Arkush: Will injuries stifle the Chicago Bears again this year? - Pro Football Weekly - Bears' 2017 season already off to a shaky start from injury standpoint

Schwab: NFL Power Rankings - Does Julian Edelman's injury change the Patriots' outlook? - Shutdown Corner - If you wanted a sliver of hope that the New England Patriots would look vulnerable heading into the season, that might have happened when receiver Julian Edelman was leaving the third preseason game in a cart.

Zrebiec: Ravens officially sign former Bears RB Jeremy Langford to practice squad - Chicago Tribune - The Ravens officially announced practice squad deals with former Bears running back Jeremy Langford.

Atlanta Falcons release DT Ra'Shede Hageman in wake of domestic violence investigation - The Falcons have terminated the contract of 2014 second-round draft pick Ra'Shede Hageman, who was arrested last year on domestic violence charges. Ken's Note: Hageman was the favorite of some Bears fans for the draft in 2014.

Hirchhorn: Packers release Christian Ringo to make room for Quinton Dial, per report - Acme Packing Compan - To make room for Quinton Dial, the Packers cut former sixth-round pick Christian Ringo.

Thompson: Alex Boone signs with Cardinals - Daily Norseman - Arizona has signed the former Vikings offensive lineman.

Reisman: Arizona columnist picks Detroit Lions to win Super Bowl - Pride Of Detroit - It seems there’s one every year.

Wiltfong: Ten Thoughts on the NFL - Windy City Gridiron - This will be my 2017 NFL team prediction version of my Thoughts. Later this week a few of our other writers will give their NFL predictions as well.

Wiltfong: Examining the Bears 53-man roster - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears set their 53-man roster on Saturday, then made some minor changes on Sunday, then even more on Monday. It’s very likely they’ll make more changes after week one is over, because...

Zeglinski's Bears mailbag, Week 1: Let the games begin! - Windy City Gridiron - The regular season is finally here. It's time to set the table for Atlanta and answer your pressing needs.

Wiltfong's NFL Power Rankings Week 1: Just how bad are the Bears? - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears host the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday, and I would imagine that 99% of the NFL prognosticators out there are taking the defending NFC champs. If the Bears hold their own, or...

TJGOBIG: Former Chicago Bears - Where Are They Now? - Windy City Gridiron - I took a moderately shallow dive into the 2017 NFL final 53 rosters to see how some of our former Bears are doing. Check it out. There are definitely some guys here who surprised me.

