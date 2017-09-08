The Bear’s Den, September 8, 2017

BEAR DOWN, CHICAGO BEARS, BEAR DOWN!!!!

Campbell: Kyle Long returns to practice, still unlikely to play Sunday - Chicago Tribune - The latest look at all of the Bears injury news.

Campbell: Hope on defense comes from front seven - Chicago Tribune - In the Bears' defensive starters' five quarters of preparation for the regular season, they surrendered just 55 yards on 26 non-quarterback carries.

Moreano: Trubisky named No.2 quarterback on depth chart - Da Bears Brothers - Head coach John Fox told reporters on Wednesday that Trubisky will be the man backing up starter, Mike Glennon.

DeWitt: How the Chicago Bears Can Beat the Atlanta Falcons - Da Bears Brothers - In this episode, Da Bears Brothers take an in-depth look at all three phases and explain exactly what Chicago needs to do in order to pull off the upset.

Wiederer: Bears season preview - Where is the hope on offense? - Chicago Tribune - For now, the Bears want Mitch Trubisky to embrace his learning curve and to continue working behind the scenes to develop command.

Rosenbloom: The truth about Mitch Trubisky and Mike Glennon - Chicago Tribune - Please refrain from laughing out loud when you hear interim coach John Fox say Mike Glennon proved he “earned" the right to start over Mitch Trubisky.

Campbell: Five factors for the Bears to outperform expectations in 2017 - Chicago Tribune - For the Bears to finish .500 or better, here are five factors they need to go their way.

Wiederer: Mike Glennon - He's not Mitch Trubisky ... or Jay Cutler - Chicago Tribune - Bears starting quarterback Mike Glennon doesn't represent to a desperate football city what his rookie teammate symbolizes — hope.

Glennon on WR group: 'I feel comfortable with our guys' - CSN Chicago - Mike Glennon and Dowell Loggains talk about the Bears' wide receiver group heading into Week 1.

STL: The return of the Monsters of the Midway? - CSN Chicago - The SportsTalk Live panel discusses whether the Bears will have a strong defense in the 2017 season.

Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Previewing the Bears' opener vs. the Falcons - Chicago Sun-Times - Why is Mike Glennon the Bears' starting quarterback? What's next for Mitch Trubisky? Can the Bears slow down the high-scoring Falcons? Listen in.

Cahill: 7 reasons Bears could beat Falcons - or at least cover the spread - Chicago Sun-Times - The defending NFC Champion Falcons should have no problem running all over the Bears, winners of three games last season.

Finley: G Kyle Long, WR Markus Wheaton return to Bears practice - Chicago Sun-Times - Kyle Long returned to practice for the first time since the team returned home from Bourbonnais, and Markus Wheaton took the field for the first time

Jahns: Bears LB Danny Trevathan is amazingly 'full speed' and 'ready to go' - Chicago Sun-Times - “I’m looking forward to knocking somebody out,” Trevathan said.

Potash: Bears G Kyle Long practices, but not yet ready to play - Chicago Sun-Times - Long, who turns 29 on Dec. 5, has several reasons to be in a hurry. But he knows he has to be patient.

#Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio on OLB Pernell McPhee pic.twitter.com/AnqLyw5m9S — Zach Zaidman (@ZachZaidman) September 7, 2017

Wiederer: Just how wide is the gap between Bears and Falcons? - Chicago Tribune - The Bears will open their 2017 season Sunday at Soldier Field with quite the challenge. Here are 15 notable numbers to set the stage for Week 1.

Wiederer: How close is Bears guard Kyle Long to a return? - Chicago Tribune - Kyle Long practiced Thursday but was limited, still pushing to get his right ankle back to 100 percent. It's still a long shot he'll be in the mix Sunday.

Biggs: Rebuilt Bears secondary will be put to test immediately - Chicago Tribune - The Bears have a brand-new starting secondary with Prince Amukamara, Marcus Cooper, Quintin Demps, Eddie Jackson. But how long will they be around?

Finley: Bears chairman George McCaskey on struggles, draft, QBs & expectations - Chicago Sun-Times - “I was surprised that people were surprised by the draft,” Bears chairman George McCaskey told the Sun-Times on Thursday.

Potash: Bears WR Markus Wheaton is back - 'I'm moving in the right direction' | Chicago Sun-Times - Wheaton officially was limited in practice. It is doubtful he’ll play Sunday against the Falcons.

Perez: Bears injury report - Prince Amukamara still not practicing - Bears Wire - The Chicago Bears may be without their top cornerback against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1 of the 2017 NFL season

Mayer: Glennon excited about first Week 1 start - ChicagoBears.com - As he prepares to face the Falcons Sunday, Bears quarterback Mike Glennon is excited about starting a regular-season opener for the first time in his five-year NFL career.

Mayer: Trevathan refused to let injury 'defeat' him - ChicagoBears.com - Approaching an arduous rehab with the right mindset helped Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan recover from a serious knee injury in time to play in Sunday's season opener.

Hub Arkush: Trubisky No. 2, but that's not the story now - Pro Football Weekly - Time to focus on the starters with Atlanta in town

PFW Chicago Podcast 083: Bears 2017 Week 1 preview - Pro Football Weekly - Arthur Arkush and Hub Arkush grab the reins of the PFW Chicago podcast following a mini hiatus and dive right in with the most important Week 1 Bears stories: Now that Mitch Trubisky is potentially one Mike Glennon injury away from regular-season act

Edholm: Trick to Chicago Bears slowing down Falcons’ offense? Turnovers might be only shot - Pro Football Weekly - Bears' Fox, Fangio admit shutting down Atlanta high-octane machine not likely

Wagner: Things about the 2016 Packers that nobody would have seen coming - Acme Packing Company - Fresh off APC’s bold predictions for 2017, here’s a look at a few things that only a few (if any) would have thought possible at the beginning of last season.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Householder: Week 1 Game Preview Bears-Falcons - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears host the Falcons at Soldier Field to open the 2017 NFL season

WIltfong's Sackwatch: Predict the first sack allowed and win a $50 Wingstop gift card! - Windy City Gridiron - Do you like chicken wings? Would you like a $50 gift card for some chicken wings? Enter our Wingstop contest at WCG!

Zeglinski: Windy City Gridiron predicts the 2017 NFL season - Windy City Gridiron - The WCG staff takes out it's collective crystal ball for the NFL in 2017.

Berckes: 5 Questions with The Falcoholic as we get ready for Bears vs Falcons - Windy City Gridiron - We talk SB, Kyle Shanahan, and expectations for 2017 with the Falcoholic.

Sunderbruch: Player Trade Value in 2017 - Windy City Gridiron - Imagine that Pace wanted to make a trade to improve the roster or to clear away unnecessary talent. What do recent trades tell us is a fair value for players?

Infante: WCG’s Jacob Infante talks Bears-Falcons on The Falcoholic Live - Windy City Gridiron - I'm jealous that they can be optimistic about their team.

Stankevitz: How Kyle Long is approaching the Bears’ season opener - CSN Chicago - Kyle Long made some progress Thursday, but is taking a big picture approach to his lengthy recovery.

Stankevitz: Kevin White will get his chance to prove he can be the No. 1 target the Bears need - CSN Chicago - The Bears remain optimistic Kevin White can be a go-to target for Mike Glennon and live up to the expectations put on him in 2015.

Potash: No more bubble wrap - Bears know what they've got in Mitch Trubisky - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears know Trubisky will make mistakes if he’s in there, but will grow from the experience.

Rafe S: Bears Can Win, IF... - Windy City Gridiron - It's the NFL, and every week we see the parlay card busters. Especially in week one, where 92% of the predictions are...

