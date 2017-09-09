The Bear’s Den, September 9, 2017

BEAR DOWN, CHICAGO BEARS, BEAR DOWN!!!!

Lincicome: Bears in the playoffs? Only if they can follow variation of Falcon Formula - Chicago Tribune - Of course, the Falcons did blow a 25-point lead in the Super Bowl, leaving the Bears a target to shoot for, but we are getting ahead of ourselves.

Wiederer & Campbell: Bears injury tracker: Kyle Long questionable, Prince Amukamara doubtful for Sunday - Chicago Tribune - The latest look at all of the Bears injury news.

DeWitt: Bears-Falcons 5 Matchups to Watch - Da Bears Brothers - Here are the five matchups Bears Fans should pay attention to as they will play a large role in the outcome of Sunday's game.

Biggs, Wiederer & Campbell: Falcons at Bears: How the Bears can beat the NFC champions - Chicago Tribune - League observers are curious how the Falcons will respond from the biggest blown lead in Super Bowl history, while the Bears are set to begin a new era.

Wiederer: Mike Glennon leaning on preparation habits to carry Bears into regular season - Chicago Tribune - Mike Glennon, making his first regular-season start in 1,043 days, stressed the need to stay patient and protect the ball.

Wiederer: Mitch Trubisky impressing Bears coaches, teammates with 'it' factor - Chicago Tribune - If Mitch Trubisky’s promotion from No. 3 quarterback to back-up caused a stir around Chicago this week, the Bears rookie had a much more restrained response.

Bears rookie QB Trubisky confident he earned No. 2 status - Daily Herald - First-round draft pick Mitch Trubisky believes he earned Wednesday's promotion to No. 2 on the depth chart. "I played pretty well in the preseason games and just continue to work and show that I'm prepared for this step in my career right now."

Stankevitz: For Kyle Long, the message sent by Charles Leno's extension was well received - CSN Chicago - In signing Charles Leno to a contract extension last month, the Bears sent a positive message to their locker room.

Stankevitz: Why the Bears believe Eddie Jackson is up for the challenge - CSN Chicago - Eddie Jackson is lined up to start on Sunday, having earned that spot with his high football IQ and rangy ball skills.

Stankevitz: Mitchell Trubisky has already done, and still can do, more than the Bears anticipated - CSN Chicago - Mitchell Trubisky sped up his timeline during preseason play, and will continue to keep the pressure on Mike Glennon this fall.

Bears predictions: The season opener against the Falcons - Chicago Sun-Times - The Chicago Sun-Times’ experts offer their predictions for the Bears’ matchup with the Falcons in Week 1:

Jahns: Mitch Trubisky is on hold, but Bears rookie class is ready to 'rise' - Chicago Sun-Times - Ryan Pace’s 2017 draft class was ridiculed and laughed at before the new players even arrived in Lake Forest. Mitch Trubisky changed the narrative.

Halas Intrigue pod: 3 factors that could key a Bears upset in Week 1 - Chicago Sun-Times - In the latest Halas Intrigue podcast, Patrick Finley looks at three areas the Bears must win if they want to beat the Falcons:

Kenney: Bears don't own rights to marquee sayings 'Go Bears' and 'Bear Down' - Chicago Sun-Times - Not only are the Chicago Bears a mediocre at best NFL team, they're failing at their intellectual property game as well.

Finley: Why the Bears are leaning on 2 sophomores after failing to fill DE job - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears needed a proven starter at defensive end to team with nose tackle Eddie Goldman and Akiem Hicks. They need one still.

Finley's 10 Bears questions: On dinosaurs, a Dan Quinn what-if, Nerf and more - Chicago Sun-Times - For only the second time ever, The Field Museum put a Walter Payton jersey on its 75-foot brachiosaurus skeleton Thursday.

Jahns: Bears QB Mitch Trubisky is ready to play if needed - Chicago Sun-Times - “Every time I go out there I give it my all and I just try to make everyone better and have fun,” Trubisky said

Morrissey: The civic tug of war over Mitch Trubisky rages on - Chicago Sun-Times - Should he play, when should be play, why isn't he playing?

Potash: Bears vs. Falcons - What to Watch 4 - Chicago Sun-Times - Their front seven not only has to pressure reigning league MVP Matt Ryan, but confuse him, keep the Falcons’ out of sync, and take the ball way.

Perez: Bears waive RB Ka’Deem Carey - Bears Wire - The Chicago Bears waived former fourth-round pick Ka'Deem Carey on Friday

Perez: Bears CB Kyle Fuller has chance to resurrect career in Week 1 vs. Falcons - Bears Wire - Chicago Bears CB Kyle Fuller has a chance to resurrect his career against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1

Mayer: Jackson possesses high football IQ - ChicagoBears.com - The only Bears rookie expected to start Sunday's season opener, safety Eddie Jackson earned the job not only because of his ball skills and instincts but his high football IQ.

Mayer: 4 Players to watch versus Falcons - ChicagoBears.com - Larry Mayer and Eli Kaberon of ChicagoBears.com discuss the Bears players they'll be watching on both sides of the ball in Sunday’s season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

Mayer: Trubisky focused on continued improvement - ChicagoBears.com - Bears rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is pleased with the strides he’s made and has no intention of slowing down anytime soon.

Hub Arkush: Chicago Bears must start street fight, not track meet, to upset Falcons - Pro Football Weekly - Bears need to pressure Falcons' Matt Ryan and lean on the run game from the outset

Patra: Eric Berry out for season with ruptured Achilles tendon - NFL.com - The Kansas City Chiefs will play the rest of the season without three-time All-Pro safety Eric Berry. Andy Reid confirmed Friday that Berry indeed suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon on Thursday.

Burke: The Packers’ defense belongs to Mike Daniels - Acme Packing Company - The force of nature on the defensive is now large and in charge of the Green Bay defense. Can he carry it to a Super Bowl title?

Gates: Chad Greenway Says Alex Boone Got Cut For Being Out Of Shape - Daily Norseman - He may not be active anymore, but that doesn’t mean he’s quiet

Reisman: Lions choose Washington for kick returns; Agnew, Tate to split punts - Pride Of Detroit - The kick and punt return camp battles have finally been settled.

Silverstein: My favorite (and least favorite) Bears-Falcons games - Windy City Gridiron - WCG historian Jack M Silverstein looks back at the best and worst Bears games of his life against the Falcons.

Wiltfong: How might the Chicago Bears’ offense look this year? - Windy City Gridiron - In Lester’s latest T Formation Conversation podcast, he discusses how the Chicago Bears’ offense might line up until a few play-makers emerge. He also talks about the defenders he’s excited to see.

Link: Chicago Bears versus Atlanta Falcons Preview: What to Watch For - Windy City Gridiron - Week 1 of the Bears regular season is finally here and we have the goods!

WIltfong: Long 1 of 3 listed as questionable, Amukamara is doubtful - Windy City - Here’s the full injury report for the Chicago Bears and the Atlanta Falcons.

Zeglinski: Not a fork in the road, 2017 is everyone's year on the Bears - Windy City Gridiron - This season isn't a lost, pointless cause in Chicago. It has a lot of meaning for many Bears and the future to come.

Berkes: Fantasy Football Week 1 Thread - Windy City Gridiron - A platform for start / sit and trade questions

