Fantasy Football Forum: Week 12 - Is Tarik Cohen a must-start?

Rarely does a Thursday game make or break your fantasy week, but with three games on the docket and some big performances in the books, some games already feel decided (Amari Cooper? Seriously?). Unfortunately for my squads, the Alvin Kamara / Michael Thomas tandem was rendered ineffective last night while Drew Brees threw to random generated names who may or may not have been playing football for the first time. The power of Brees is strong indeed. Oh, and I actually faced Chase Daniel yesterday in a meaningful fantasy football contest against a Packers fan. What a time to be alive.

Anyway, one important Bears related topic we need to discuss. At some point this year, Tarik Cohen crossed over from my favorite flex play to must start territory. I know he didn’t have much of a game last week against Minnesota, but I still rolled him out this week, confident he would score or rip off a chunk gain. A Twitter question came to me about an hour before kickoff to decide between Jordan Howard and Cohen and I had no hesitation in my mind that Cohen was the right choice.

At this point, Cohen has scored more fantasy points than Howard. That’s just math. But the system seems to consistently favor Cohen’s skill set and his ability to break open a big play is not only worth the price of admission, but a feature that you want to have in your lineup. Howard will likely still have a share of carries going forward, obviously, but he’s so dependent on goal line carries to be fantasy relevant at this point that I’m not sure it’s bankable (read: the floor is gone). If you have both on your roster, even in standard leagues, Cohen’s my guy going forward.

One last note - I’m not sure what to expect from Gus Edwards, running back for the Ravens. Lamar Jackson got what might be a spot start at QB last week for Joe Flacco, or maybe it’s going to keep going, I don’t really know - but the Ravens leaned on some guy named Gus Edwards who racked up 115 yards on 17 carries. I’ll admit, I didn’t think much of this as the Ravens have a lot of backs and it’s been difficult to understand that backfield all season. However, I was informed that his nickname is Gus the Bus and everything changed. I’m all in on Gus the Bus. It’s an amazing fantasy football team name, you’ve got a theme song all ready to go, and it’s just simply fun to say. Dreams are made with this kind of late season add. Hop on the Gus Bus and ride to victory.

Bring your start/sits, bad beat stories to the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @gridironborn