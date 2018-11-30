Bears vs. Giants Injury Report: Trubisky listed as doubtful, Hicks questionable

The Chicago Bears are still one of healthiest teams in the NFL, but the players on this week’s injury report are potentially big absences for all three phases.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) has been limited at practice all week, and he officially received the doubtful designation. Also doubtful for the Bears are two key special teamers, Benny Cunningham (ankle) and Sherrick McManis (hamstring), neither of whom practiced at all this week.

Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (achilles) was a full participant today after missing Wednesday and Thursday, and he received the questionable designation. Fellow defensive lineman Bilal Nichols (knee) is also listed as questionable. Some have speculated that Hicks’ was just getting some veteran time off this week, whereas Nichols practiced in full on Wednesday and Thursday, but was limited today. He’s likely to play as the Bears have done this with him in previous weeks.

The good news for the Bears is that tight end Adam Shaheen and outside linebacker Aaron Lynch are both back after sitting out last week’s game with concussions.

More potential good news is that Trubisky was throwing today for the first time since he injured his shoulder. It’s still widely reported that backup QB Chase Daniel will get his second start in New York, but Trubisky’s progress is a good sign.

The New York Giants have an even smaller injury report than the Bears. They’ll be without starting tight end Evan Engram and starting inside linebacker B.J. Goodson. Backup linebacker Lorenzo Carter (hip) is listed as questionable