Why the Bears can (but won't) beat the L.A. Rams on Sunday

Well, well, well. There were many doubters going into this Bears season (myself included), but this time, they are more wrong than ever.

The Bears are probably going to win the NFC North. Yes, in a division that includes Aaron Rodgers and the Minnesota Vikings.

It's almost like they are the 2018 version of the 2017 Los Angeles Rams. Which, in case you haven't heard, is the team they are playing this weekend (yes, sarcasm).

The Rams, under second-year mastermind Sean McVay, are 11-1 and have already locked up a playoff spot and the NFC West title. They have the best record in the NFL.

So the Bears, albeit improved, have no chance against them on Sunday. Right?

Wrong.

The Bears are coming off one of their worst performances of the season, a 30-27 overtime loss to the Giants, who have half as many wins as the Bears. But the Giants also have one of the more dynamic offenses in the league, with running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. And the defense, as we painfully discovered, can make plays, particularly linebacker Alec Ogletree.

I knew that it was a trap game, but I still figured that the Bears would win. Again, I was wrong. And this time, painfully so.

Backup quarterback Chase Daniel, following a solid performance at the Lions on Thanksgiving, looked terrible. He should be nicknamed "Clumsy" Chase Daniel after fumbling what seemed to be every snap on that failed drive in overtime.

But I'm going to stop dwelling on the past and focusing on the future. Kind of like how the Bears' ownership did in canning John Fox and bringing in Matt Nagy in January.

So here are three reasons why the Bears can win on Sunday:

1. The Bears are 5-1 at Soldier Field in 2018

The Bears have beaten the Seahawks, the Buccaneers, the Jets, the Lions, and the Vikings at home this season. Their only loss was the 38-31 loss to the Patriots back in October. The one that, you know, Mitchell Trubisky's Hail Mary to Kevin White was stopped one yard short of the goal line as time expired.

The Bears led the Patriots 17-7 at one point.

Of course, the Patriots made more plays than the Bears did when all was said and done. But coming up just short against the Patriots doesn't automatically mean the Bears can't beat the Rams, who aren't that much better.

2. It's going to be cold

The temperature at kickoff is going to be about 30 degrees. So, it'll probably feel like it's around 20. The Rams are used to the pleasant southern California weather. They know the upper Midwest climate is not as kind, but surely it'll still be a shock to the system.

Maybe it's a bad reason as to why the Bears have a better chance than one can expect. But I do think it'll make a slight difference.

3. Mitchell Trubisky will come back strong

The last game that Trubisky played was...also on Sunday night at Soldier Field! It was the huge 25-20 victory against the Vikings. Trubisky injured his throwing shoulder against safety Harrison Smith, who was fined $10,000 for the hit.

Trubisky watched from the sidelines when the Bears took on the Lions and the Giants. Trubisky's as competitive as they get. Now, the Rams' defense is stellar. There's no point in even questioning that. But there's been few quarterbacks they've faced who can run or throw the ball more dynamically than Trubisky.

A marquee matchup

I was originally pissed that the game got moved to primetime, but now that I think about it, it makes sense that it was. Mcvay and Nagy are already proving to be excellent head coaches, but it doesn't stop there. Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and Rams DC Wade Phillips are outstanding defensive coordinators. And then there's the defensive superstars, Khalil Mack and Aaron Donald. Yes, Donald is probably the best defensive player in the league, but Mack is a close second if you ask me. Either way, it'll be a great matchup.

And then there's the quarterback matchup. Jared Goff was doubted after a poor rookie season that was ruined by Mr. "Just Average" Jeff Fisher. Trubisky's rookie season was rather unspectacular due to a bad coaching staff of his own, along with a serious shortage of weapons. These two gentleman lived in California together during part of the offseason, and they are apparently great friends. Goff is a tremendous player. He outplayed Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during that recent Rams-Chiefs Monday night classic. I believe that both quarterbacks will be great for a very long time.

Then there's the running backs. The Rams have the best running back in the league in Todd Gurley. What can't he do? The Bears, however, still have one of the more dangerous rushing offenses in the NFL, with Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen, who are a perfect duo.

Then there's the fact that it's Chicago against Los Angeles. Yes, Chicago is by far the superior sports city, at least when we are talking about football. But these are the second and third largest cities in the USA, which made this game even a little bit more appropriate to push it to primetime.

How similar are these teams? Very, very similar.

My prediction

This should be a really good game. I think the Bears will take a quick lead in this one. They may even be ahead at halftime. I think this game will be similar to the Patriots game. Both teams will play hard and there could be several lead changes. But the Rams have another year of experience under their coaching staff, and on paper they are the better team. In the end, the Bears' defense, which couldn't stop Barkley in the second half last week, won't find it any easier to contain Gurley in either the running game or the passing game. Under center, Goff will make a few more dynamic plays than Trubisky. And Donald will get one more sack than Mack to prove that he ought to be the first defensive player to win MVP since 1986. The Bears will be able to intercept Goff one time, but he will also torch them with three touchdown passes.

I think the Rams will win this one by a score of 42-35. But this will be a game that the Bears can learn from. It'll be an invaluable experience that helps the Bears come even closer to championship football.