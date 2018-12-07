Welcome to SB Nation FanPulse — a survey of fans across the NFL, powered by SurveyMonkey. Each week, we send 32 polls to 100+ plugged in fans from each team. Bears fans, sign up HERE to join FanPulse.

Last Sunday wasn’t the best day for fans of NFC North teams with the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions all losing. The Bears lost to the last place Giants in overtime, the Vikings lost in New England to the first place Patriots, the Packers gave the Cardinals only their third win of the season, and the Lions dropped a game to the AFC West leading Rams in Detroit.

Chicago is still atop the division, so it’s understandable that our fanbase would still stay relatively confident, but let’s check in on the fans from the other three teams.

Vikings’ fans we’re feeling good after taking the Packers down on Sunday Night Football a couple weeks ago, but losing to the Patriots hours after learning the Bears lost had to be a big blow to their hopes for an NFC North championship repeat. Minnesota fan confidence is at a season low as the Vikings prepare to take on the Seattle Seahawks (in Seattle) on Monday Night Football.

Even though the Packers lost to the Cardinals at home, their fans had to receive a confidence boost when head coach Mike McCarthy was fired. That franchise is going into rebuild mode, but with Aaron Rodgers at QB, hiring the right coach — along with a productive offseason — could get them back on track.

Detroit fans haven’t had a very memorable season, especially after losing t#e only t#ing t#ey’ve #ad to #ang their #at on since t#e 1950s, so losing to the Rams by only 14 was enough to boost their confidence.

In other FanPulse results, Rams’ fans are expecting a 7 point win this Sunday Night when their team travels to Chicago, but for some reason our FanPulse results contained a glitch. So we have no way of knowing how we voted this week.

I smell a conspiracy...

Anything stand out to you about these results this week?

