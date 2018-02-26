The Bear’s Den, February 26, 2018

BEAR DOWN, CHICAGO BEARS, BEAR DOWN!!!!

Finley's Mock Draft 1.0: Why the Bears will take Notre Dame G Quenton Nelson in Round 1 - Chicago Sun-Times - In the last six weeks, the Bears have made two moves that point to the team considering Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson with the eighth pick.

Mock Draft 1.0: Predicting picks for all 32 teams in NFL Draft - Chicago Sun-Times - The NFL Draft is two months away, but the scouting combine is this week. Consider the mock draft a starting point.

Campbell: Examining 5 Bears storylines for the NFL scouting combine - Chicago Tribune - Examining five Bears storylines for the NFL scouting combine, including quarterback Mitch Trubisky's offseason and whom the Bears will draft at No. 8 in the first round.

Chicago Bears positional analysis: Outside linebackers - Daily Herald - Bob LeGere of Pro Football Weekly breaks down the needs of the Chicago Bears at outside linebacker. There are some free agents and draft picks who can fill that need.

Stankevitz: 2017 Bears position grades: Management - NBC Sports Chicago - We don’t need a lengthy re-litigation of the failures of the John Fox era, so let's identify the hits and misses for Ryan Pace in the 2017 league year.

Mullin: Bears ’18 offseason dramatically different from ’17 but with difficult money-management issues looming - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears once again have an important offseason in front of them. But it's far differernt than what it was a year ago.

Perez: Bears could replace Josh Sitton with Giants’ Justin Pugh - Bears Wire - The Chicago Bears could target Giants guard Justin Pugh in 2018 NFL free agency

2018 NFL Draft: Iowa State’s Allen Lazard is intriguing Day-3 WR prospect for Bears - Bears Wire - Is Iowa State's Allen Lazard a match for the Chicago Bears in the 2018 NFL Draft?

2018 NFL Draft: UTEP’s Will Hernandez should be on Bears’ 2nd-round radar - Bears Wire - The Chicago Bears will draft an offensive guard in the 2018 NFL Draft, and UTEP's Will Hernandez is a great candidate for Round 2

Perez: 2018 Mock Draft sends Bears SMU’s Courtland Sutton in 1st round - Bears Wire - Bleacher Report's latest 2018 NFL Mock Draft sent the Chicago Bears SMU WR Courtland Sutton

LeGere's Chicago Bears offseason positional analysis: Outside Linebackers - Pro Football Weekly - A young pass rusher to complement Leonard Floyd is among Bears' greatest offseason needs

Mayer: Ex-Bears tight end Wetnight battling cancer - ChicagoBears.com - Ryan Wetnight has maintained a positive attitude since being diagnosed with stomach cancer in November. But the former Bears tight end concedes that "it's going to be a tremendous battle."

2018 NFL Combine Watch List: Tight end draft boards are still uncertain - Acme Packing Company - This year’s TE class in Indy is a weird one, with few sure things at the position.

Another team removes themselves from the free agent quarterback derby - Daily Norseman - And it was one that you probably wouldn’t expect

2018 Combine Preview: 10 interior pass rushers full of intrigue - Pride Of Detroit - Here are some defensive tackles that could interest the Lions in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Infante: 2018 NFL Draft - The case for and against popular Bears targets - Windy City Gridiron - In a class that’s shaping up to be a very divisive one, we take a look at some of the positives and negatives for each player the Bears may consider in Round 1.

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears 2018 Roster Turnover: Corner could end up the biggest need on the team - Windy City Gridiron - In this 13-part series we’ll take an in depth look at each position group for the Chicago Bears with an eye towards the 2018 season. We’ll speculate on who stays, who goes, and some potential additions we’d like to see general manager Ryan Pace make.

BrandG: No, Ryan Pace has not had more hits than misses - Windy City Gridiron - I have seen many casual statements that Ryan Pace has "had more hits than misses", so I wanted to take a few moments to run down all of Pace's major transactions and see if this statement holds...

