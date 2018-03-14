Bears to sign quarterback Chase Daniel

The Chicago Bears have signed quarterback Chase Daniel, according to Peter Schrager of Fox Sports.

This signing comes as no surprise, as previous reports detailed that the Bears would have interest in the 31-year-old. The other rumored team in the hunt for Daniel was the Kansas City Chiefs, for whom he played from 2013 to 2015.

Daniel spent the 2017 season with the New Orleans Saints, his second stint with the team. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Saints after coming out of college in 2009 as the total offensive yardage leader in Missouri history. He did not throw any passes this past year, as his only playing time came at the end of a 47-10 New Orleans blowout of the Buffalo Bills in November.

Now entering the tenth year of his career, Daniel has also played for the Washington Redskins and the Philadelphia Eagles. He has a career total of 480 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception and a 65.4 completion percentage.

This move was the most obvious signing the Bears could have made at the backup quarterback position, as Daniel spent three years working in Kansas City with current Bears head coach Matt Nagy when Nagy was the quarterbacks coach there. Chicago needed a backup quarterback behind Mitchell Trubisky, and they made the safe decision in finding one.