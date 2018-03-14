 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chicago Bears announce 5 new free agent signings

It’s a new beginning for the Chicago Bears as they officially welcome five new players into the fold.

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

It has been a very exciting few days for most Chicago Bears’ fans, with the reported additions of a number of new talented football players.

Those reports are now official as the Bears have announced contracts for wide receivers Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel, tight end Trey Burton, kicker Cody Parkey, and quarterback Chase Daniel.

Robinson (6’3”, 211) and Gabriel (5’8”, 165) each bring a unique skill set to the team and will provide second year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky a huge upgrade. Burton (6’3”, 235) is unique in his own right, as he’ll often line up off the line of scrimmage as their new “move” tight end.

The Bears will be Parkey’s fourth team in his four year career, but he nailed 91.3% of his field goals last year in Miami, and he was a Pro Bowler with the Eagles as a rookie.

Daniel has a reputation for being one of the smartest quarterbacks around. His understanding of the offense that Matt Nagy will soon be installing will prove invaluable to their QB room.

Robinson is signing a three year deal.

Here are Gabriel’s contract specifics.

Details on Burton’s contract are as follows.

Daniel’s deal looks like this.

Parkey received the following contract.

There will be a 2pm press conference tomorrow live from Halas Hall to introduce the new signings.

