Chicago Bears announce 5 new free agent signings

It has been a very exciting few days for most Chicago Bears’ fans, with the reported additions of a number of new talented football players.

Those reports are now official as the Bears have announced contracts for wide receivers Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel, tight end Trey Burton, kicker Cody Parkey, and quarterback Chase Daniel.

Robinson (6’3”, 211) and Gabriel (5’8”, 165) each bring a unique skill set to the team and will provide second year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky a huge upgrade. Burton (6’3”, 235) is unique in his own right, as he’ll often line up off the line of scrimmage as their new “move” tight end.

The Bears will be Parkey’s fourth team in his four year career, but he nailed 91.3% of his field goals last year in Miami, and he was a Pro Bowler with the Eagles as a rookie.

Daniel has a reputation for being one of the smartest quarterbacks around. His understanding of the offense that Matt Nagy will soon be installing will prove invaluable to their QB room.

Robinson is signing a three year deal.

It’s going to be 3 years, $42M with roughly $25M guaranteed. https://t.co/cktLP6CLOe — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2018

Here are Gabriel’s contract specifics.

The #Bears are expected to sign WR Taylor Gabriel to a 4-year deal worth $26M, source said. He gets $14M guaranteed. The max is $28M with incentives. Nice deal for the former undrafted speedster who finally cashes in. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2018

Details on Burton’s contract are as follows.

New #Bears TE Trey Burton will receive $11.3 million this year in his 4-yr contract that maxes out at $32M.

$7.5M signing bonus

$2.8M base salary

$1M roster bonus



He has fully guaranteed base salary of $6.7M in 2019 and $100K workout bonus that year. So $18M fully guaranteed. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) March 14, 2018

Daniel’s deal looks like this.

The #Bears are expected to sign QB Chase Daniel to a 2-year deal worth $10 million, source said. He gets $7 million guaranteed and... it’s voidable after 1 year. That’s huge, in case something happens and he becomes this year’s Nick Foles. He’d be a free agent in 2019. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2018

Parkey received the following contract.

Cody Parkey Bears deal: $15M, $9M gtd, $2.25M signing bonus, salaries $1.25M (gtd), $2.75M (gtd), $2.625M, $2.625M, $2M roster bonus fifth day of league year 2018, $750K roster bonus third day 2019 league year, $750K roster bonus 2021 league year, $100 annual Pro Bowl incentive — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 14, 2018

There will be a 2pm press conference tomorrow live from Halas Hall to introduce the new signings.