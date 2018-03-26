Report: Chicago Bears to meet with Brice Butler

The Chicago Bears have already added two new wide outs via free agency this offseason in Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel, but general manager Ryan Pace may not be done yet. Jane Slater of the NFL Network is reporting that the Bears will meet with unrestricted free agent Brice Butler, who has been with the Dallas Cowboys the last three seasons, at some point in the next two weeks.

Before Dallas he was with the Oakland Raiders for two years after being their seventh round draft pick in 2013. In five years he has totaled 73 receptions, 1,177 yards (16.1), and 8 touchdowns. He has some special teams experience, but that was mostly during his time in Oakland. While in Dallas, his only special teams play came in 2017, and that was only six snaps.

If signed, Butler (6’3”, 220) would be competing for the 4th or 5th spot on the depth chart behind the aforementioned Robinson and Gabriel, and the likely-to-be-back Cameron Meredith.

Speaking of Meredith, his most recent free agency visit was in New Orleans, but the restricted free agent has yet to receive an offer. I maintain my belief that the Bears want Meredith back, and unless a team offers a ridiculous contract to him, they’ll quickly match. I don’t see this interest in Butler as being Cam Meredith insurance.

The 28-year Butler old ripped off a 4.37 forty at his 2013 San Diego State pro day, and he still has speed to take the top off a defense. Butler will probably have other suitors because besides the Bears, he has plans to meet with the Seattle Seahawks, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Arizona Cardinals.