2018 NFL Schedule to be released on Thursday

Mark your calendars and keep it locked on Windy City Gridiron!

On Thursday, April 19, the NFL will release the 2018 regular season schedule and we’ll be all over it. The official release will take place on the NFL Network and NFL.com at 7:00 P.M. Central, but every year we’re able to piece it together through social media detective work on Twitter before it’s officially “official.”

We already know who the Bears will be playing, and on Thursday we’ll know when.

The hot rumor is that they’ll open up on Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field for the Packers’ 100th season celebration. Do you guys remember what happened the last time Green Bay wanted the Bears as an opponent for a special night?

Here’s a refresher on Chicago’s 2018 home opponents.

HOME GAMES: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

And they’ll travel to play the following teams.

AWAY GAMES: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers

In case you missed it, here’s what we know about the Bears’ preseason* so far.

Thursday, August 2 in Canton at 7 P.M (Central) vs. the Baltimore Ravens in the Hall of Fame Game August 9-12 at the Cincinnati Bengals August 16-19 at the Denver Broncos August 23-26 they will host the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday night, August 30 they will host the Buffalo Bills

* Exact dates and times will be released soon.

The Bears have announced that regular season tickets go on sale about an hour after the schedule is released.