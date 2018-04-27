2018 NFL Draft: Know Thy Enemy - The NFC North’s first round

Detroit Lions- Pride of Detroit

Reisman: 3 reasons why the Detroit Lions picked Frank Ragnow in the first round - Pride Of Detroit - It was a surprising pick, but there’s plenty of justification for it.

2018 NFL Draft: Top players available for the Detroit Lions on Day 2 - Pride Of Detroit - Day 1 is in the books, so let’s take a look at the best players available at the Lions’ biggest needs for Day 2.

Reisman: Here’s why Boston College DE Harold Landry slipped out of the 1st round - Pride Of Detroit - It wasn’t because of his talent.

NFL Draft Grades 2018: Frank Ragnow pick gets Detroit Lions overwhelmingly positive reviews - Pride Of Detroit - The Lions got a lot of respect.

GREEN BAY PACKERS - ACME PACKING COMPANY

NFC North Draft Reaction: Bears land modern LB in Roquan Smith at No. 8 - Acme Packing Company - Chicago picks up a tenacious defensive player for the middle of its defense in round one.

NFC North Draft Reactions: Detroit Lions select center Frank Ragnow at #20 - Acme Packing Company - The third team in the NFC North to draft in day one of the draft, the Lions go offensive line.

Packers 2018 Draft: GM Brian Gutekunst explains trades & Jaire Alexander pick - Acme Packing Company - Green Bay’s new head football honcho addresses his first draft transactions as GM.

NFC North Draft Reactions: Vikings select CB Mike Hughes with the 30th pick - Acme Packing Company - Minnesota added a playmaker to the secondary.

Packers NFL Draft 2018: Best players still available for Green Bay heading into Day 2 - Acme Packing Company - After getting Louisville CB Jaire Alexander, who will be available to fill additional needs for Green Bay?

MINNESOTA VIKINGS - DAILY NORSEMAN

NFL Draft results: Minnesota Vikings select Mike Hughes - Daily Norseman - And the Vikings take ... a cornerback?

Vikings draft grades: What they’re saying about the Minnesota Vikings selecting Mike Hughes - Daily Norseman - It was a surprise, but what do the pundits think?

Who are the best players left going into Day 2 of the 2018 NFL Draft? - Daily Norseman - More specifically, who are the players the Minnesota Vikings could be eyeing?

Word from the Pen: Mike Hughes - Daily Norseman - Here’s a quick look at Minnesota’s new cornerback

POLISH SAUSAGE

Smith: Josh McCown now has a teammate his daughter’s age – ProFootballTalk - Jets quarterback Josh McCown got some bad news on Thursday night when his team drafted USC quarterback Sam Darnold. No, not the news that Darnold was drafted to replace him. McCown understands the business and he knew when he re-signed with the Jets this off-season that part of the deal would be ...

GENERAL DRAFT NEWS

Grades, analysis for every first-round pick of 2018 NFL draft - Pro Football Weekly - How did your team fare in Round 1 of the NFL draft? We're grading and analyzing all 32 selections

Who are the big "winners" in Round 1 of the NFL draft? - Pro Football Weekly - Remember: Colts secured trio of second-rounders from Jets in addition to draft's best prospect

NFL Draft: Gabriel's best remaining players on offense entering Round 2 - Pro Football Weekly - From Rudolph to Guice to Sutton, playmakers still abound on Day 2 of NFL draft

Who are the big "losers" in Round 1 of NFL draft? - Pro Football Weekly - Saints opt not to take swing for Brees' heir; Raiders and Seahawks struggle to maximize trades

Prisco: Round 1 grades for picks 1 through 32, analysis for each - CBSSports.com - Pete Prisco grades every first-round pick of the 2018 NFL Draft

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments, FanPosts, usernames or anywhere else in an SB Nation community: Comments, FanPosts or usernames that are intolerant or prejudiced; racial or other offensive epithets; Personal attacks or threats on community members; Gendered insults of any kind; Trolling; Click link for full information.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter:

WCG Contributors: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Andrew Link; Ken Mitchell; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Robert Zeglinski; Like us on Facebook.