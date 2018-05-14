How do the Bears match up with the new Packers?

Since September of 2010, the Bears have won two games against the Packers in 16 opportunities. What is the NFL’s most storied and longest-running rivalry has become a laughing matter for Green Bay. Part of that is due to the presence of Aaron Rodgers generally being one of the greatest quarterbacks to play, so its difficult to beat him. The other fact is general mismanagement by the Bears from drafting issues, to front office upheaval, and more.

However, for the first time in awhile, the Packers missed the postseason after a disappointing 7-9 2017 season. A season that was derailed by the loss of Rodgers to a broken collarbone. Missing the playoffs was a wakeup call for Chicago’s neighbors up north as they’ve had quite the transformative off-season on and off the field. As the Bears have gained strength (on paper), the Packers have retooled to re-enter the contending conversation they’ve routinely been a part of for most of the last decade.

To make sense of how Green Bay has picked up the pieces in 2018, Zach Jacobson of Cheesehead TV hopped on the latest WCG Radio to preview the Packers moving forward. How does Mike Pettine alter the Packers’ defense? Where will Jimmy Graham slot in? Can anyone block Akiem Hicks up front? We discuss all of this and more.

On this episode of WCG Radio

Zach Jacobson of Cheesehead TV joins the show to preview the 2018 Green Bay Packers and what the Bears can expect this season.

Picking up the pieces from 2017: did Aaron Rodgers’ injury show cracks in the armor?

What’s the deal with Rodgers’ contract and future in Green Bay? (Sensationalization!)

Unpacking the firing of Dom Capers and hire of Mike Pettine: what does it mean for Green Bay’s defense?

Brian Gutekunst the new GM: what to like about him so far. Diagnosing the Ted Thompson era

How Jimmy Graham becomes the needed security blanket and red zone target for the Packers

Where Muhammad Wilkerson slots in while reunited with Pettine

What to expect from the Packers’ 2018 draft class ( Jaire Alexander against Anthony Miller will be fun)

against Anthony Miller will be fun) How the Packers now match up with the Bears ( Mitchell Trubisky is the key!)

is the key!) Career and background depth talk

