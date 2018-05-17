Conspiracy Confirmed: No Packers on the 2017 All-Penalties Team

This should come as no surprise to us hard-core Bears’ fans, but the Green Bay Packers had zero representation on the 2017 All-Penalties Team. How many times have we seen the zebras give favor to the Packers over the years? When you have back-to-back, league golden boys like Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers quarterbacking your team, you’re going to get the benefit of the doubt more often than not.

It’s almost comical the way the referees turn a blind eye to Packer shenanigans. It seems like every on field discussion goes their way. Flags are picked up on the regular. And is it just us, or does it seem like Green Bay always wins the coin toss too?

It’s long been assumed, but this latest data compiled by SportsFacts.org is eye-opening to say the least. They took the most penalized players at every position and compiled the results into a team-of-shame.

I do have some unfortunate news to pass along, our beloved Bears did have a representative on the list. Nose tackle Eddie Goldman was shoehorned into a defensive tackle spot on their All-Penalized roster due to his six penalties. I think they should have moved to the next flagged DT instead of plugging our NT into the team, but whatever. It’s just more typical anti-Bears rhetoric.

EDITOR: According to the NFL Game Statistics & Information System, Goldman only had four penalties called on him in 2017, so it seems the Superfans may have a new conspiracy to uncover.