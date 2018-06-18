What is the biggest roster decision facing the Chicago Bears?

The latest ESPN Insider article from Field Yates lists out his biggest roster decision facing each team. It’s not always a quick-fix decision that he thinks has to be made for the thirty-two teams, with some decisions he references being long term planning scenarios. The decision he has for the Chicago Bears is one of these longer term determinations that will need to be made, most likely after the 2018 season.

“In previous editions of this column, the development of young quarterbacks has been a common theme,” Yates wrote via ESPN. “The bottom line for Mitchell Trubisky is that his play likely has the greatest chance to catapult this franchise forward, with far more infrastructure in place for him to succeed in Year 2.”

It’s that infrastructure that leads me to believe Trubisky will have a very good season.

“Between the hiring of head coach Matt Nagy and offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, a robust free-agency class that was headlined by Allen Robinson and the natural growth following a rookie season, look for Trubisky to make strides in 2018.”

As the clear-cut number one QB heading into camp, Trubisky is already giving off a different aura. His confidence is evident in interviews and press conferences, as is some of the swagger you’d like to see from a face of the franchise type of player.

I agree that nothing is as important as figuring out your franchise quarterback in the NFL, but do you think this is the Bears biggest roster decision facing the Bears right now?