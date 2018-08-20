Why I’m excited about the Bears this season

This week’s SB Nation Theme week topic is going to be a fun one and it requires some audience participation.

Why I’m excited for the 2018 Chicago Bears’ season

After I tell you guys why I’m excited, I want you guys to tell me why you’re excited down there in our comment section. No Negative Nancys allowed. No glass half empty posters allowed. No “let’s temper our excitement” knuckleheads allowed either.

This is an article for your Navy and Orange-colored glasses. If you want to be negative, go spew that somewhere else please. Our daily Bear’s Den is a great catch-all, any-topics-are-go place to dump your concerns, but this article is nothing but good vibes.

So why am I excited for this season?

I’ll bullet point a few things.

Matt Nagy ’s offense is going to so fun to watch. When top Xs&Os analysts from around the web are praising what he’s done with the Bears’ offense so far, it’s a safe assumption we’re in for a fun ride.

’s offense is going to so fun to watch. When top Xs&Os analysts from around the web are praising what he’s done with the Bears’ offense so far, it’s a safe assumption we’re in for a fun ride. Mitchell Trubisky ’s growth as a quarterback will be exciting to monitor. He probably won’t make the Pro Bowl in his second year, but watching him work towards that will be fun.

’s growth as a quarterback will be exciting to monitor. He probably won’t make the Pro Bowl in his second year, but watching him work towards that will be fun. Allen Robinson, Trey Burton , Anthony Miller and Taylor Gabriel gives this offense a brand new dynamic.

, and gives this offense a brand new dynamic. Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen building off their successful 2017.

and building off their successful 2017. The defense staying in Vic Fangio’s system should take a step.

Roquan Smith flying around the field making plays.

flying around the field making plays. Akiem Hicks kicking people’s asses.

kicking people’s asses. Kyle Long getting back to kicking people’s asses.

Kyle Long with the finish, the pancake, and then the staredown! @Ky1eLong



Also, Chicago will be pleasantly surprised by Trey Burton in the run game. pic.twitter.com/CDIWq2b7eC — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) August 19, 2018

What has you guys excited about the 2018 Bears season?

