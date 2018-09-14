As long as the Bears avoid Earl Thomas, they should be fine

Khalil Mack is almost certain to put on a show against a porous Seahawks offensive line in the Bears’ 2018 home opener. When the best defensive player in the NFL, an immovable object, meets a stoppable force in Seattle’s offensive front: you have the perfect recipe for defensive fireworks.

Unfortunately (or fortunately depending on whom you speak to), the focus will still center on Mitchell Trubisky and Chicago’s offense if they can’t pick up their performance after a poor finish last Sunday night against the Packers. Whether Mack and the Bears defense dominates or not, the future and ceiling of this Bears team lies in Trubisky’s hands for better or worse. And while the Seahawks defense is nowhere it’s heyday of The Legion of Boom, it still has noteworthy playmakers that can ruin a game-plan.

On the newest WCG Radio, The Athletic Seattle’s Ben Baldwin joined me to discuss Chicago’s offensive matchup against the Seahawks defense on Monday night. Does Frank Clark present enough of a pass rush to rattle Trubisky? Why is Earl Thomas the fabric that holds everything together? We answer these questions and more.

(The audio should be okay this time!)

On this episode of WCG Radio

Ben Baldwin of The Athletic Seattle joins the show.

The potential for an ugly primetime game

Encouraging and discouraging signs for Seattle’s defense against the Broncos

Why Thomas is the fabric that holds everything together

Getting Jordan Howard going

Shaquem Griffin ’s struggles and what can be done

’s struggles and what can be done Proper expectations for the Griffin brothers this year

Where should the Bears most be concerned about on offense?

Slowing down Frank Clark’s pass rush

Can Trubisky put a quality game together #UnderTheLights?

Final predictions

