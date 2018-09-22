The Bear’s Den, September 22, 2018

BEAR DOWN, CHICAGO BEARS, BEAR DOWN!!!!

The Way We Hear It: Mike Glennon plays Mitch Trubisky - NBC Sports Chicago - News and notes from the week of practice leading up to Bears-Cardinals.

Kane: Bears receiver Allen Robinson says he, Mitch Trubisky ‘right on the cusp’ of big plays - Chicago Tribune - Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson says his first two weeks have been about “getting back into game form.”

Biggs: Bears' script for success is working - now it's time to carry out offensive plan through rest of game - Chicago Tribune - Bears coach Matt Nagy scripts the first 15 offensive plays, and it has been working as the team has scored opening-drive touchdowns in both games, something the Bears last did in consecutive games in 2013. The challenge is for the offense to play a complete game.

Biggs: Scouting report on Cardinals linebacker Deone Bucannon - 'Classic example of where the NFL is going' - Chicago Tribune - A converted college safety, Cardinals weak-side linebacker Deone Bucannon is in an interesting situation as he adapts to the shift under Steve Wilks from a 3-4 front to a 4-3 defense like Wilks oversaw with the Panthers.

Rosenbloom: Bears defense has a problem, but thank goodness the Cardinals are the solution - Chicago Tribune - The Bears get a Cardinals team with an offense that has scored an NFL-worst one TD in two games --- half as many TDs as the Bears defense has scored – and also is last in the league in yards, third-down conversions and time of possession. It looks as if the Bears called down to schedule a spa day.

Bears vs. Cardinals: Tribune writers make their picks - Chicago Tribune - Chicago Tribune writers pick which team they think will win

Finley: More sacks for Bears' Khalil Mack? Cardinals rule out starter - Sun Times - Four questions as the Bears prepare to play the Cardinals, who they’ve beaten four times in five chances in the Valley of the Sun:

Potash: After first NFL touchdown, Bears rookie Anthony Miller looking for more - Sun Times - “I just feel like I can contribute to this team in a big way. And I think that’s what you’re going to see as this season goes on.”

Finley: Why Bears demand Mitch Trubisky be better when airing it out - Sun Times - If Matt Nagy’s scheme is going to thrive, the Bears need to be able to throw deep — starting Sunday at the Cardinals.

Jahns: It's time to appreciate Bears LB Danny Trevathan - Sun Times - Adam L. Jahns' "Inside the Huddle" Bears column appears in game-day editions of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Thompson: A different all-in - the Bears’ social justice initiative can make a real impact - The Blitz Network - Through two games of the 2018 NFL season, the Bears have proven they’re ready for a new era led by the likes of Mitchell Trubisky, Khalil Mack, and Matt Nagy on the football field.Now these new-look Bears are showing you what they’re made of off the field...

Eurich: Jon Gruden says he doesn't regret trading Khalil Mack - 247Sports - Jon Gruden still doesn't regret trading away Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears. Ken's Note: I gotta get me one of those #53 Gruden jerseys...

Wiedman: Bears can win with Trubisky under center - Our Turf Football - OTFBs Wanda Wiedman doesn't ask the question, she just states that Bears can win with Trubisky.

Hughes: The Deal For Khalil - History Shows Pace’s Bold Move Could Change Bears for a Generation - Da Bears Blog - Mack, like White and Brees, is a potentially transcendent player. And while I don’t want this column to sound like an 8th grader’s address to his or her classmates, the actual definitions of that word in the Oxford English Dictionary are too good not to share. “Beyond or above the range of normal or physical human experience. Surpassing the ordinary; exceptional.”

The Bears Are Sending a Clear Message to Mitch Trubisky: "We Just Want You to be You - Bleacher Nation - Matt Nagy's play card says "BE YOU." Mitch Trubisky should take that to heart.

The Mack Factor: How the All-Pro is Transforming the Bears Defense (VIDEOS) - Bleacher Nation - Is there anything Khalil Mack can't do? (The answer is probably no.)

Medina: Even After Baker Mayfield Worked His Magic in Browns Win, the Cardinals Won't Turn to Josh Rosen vs. Bears - Bleacher Nation - Sam Bradford gets a vote of confidence. Josh Rosen remains one play away.

Players to watch: Bears at Cardinals - ChicagoBears.com - Larry Mayer and Simon Kaufman of ChicagoBears.com discuss the Bears players they'll be watching on both sides of the ball in Sunday’s road game against the Arizona Cardinals, including nose tackle Eddie Goldman.

Pick Is In - Bears at Cardinals - ChicagoBears.com - Local and national NFL analysts make their pick for the Week 3 game between the Cardinals and Bears Sunday in Glendale, Arizona. Keep track of their weekly record here on Chicagobears.com.

Hoge’s 10 Bears Things: Bears In Unfamiliar Territory As Big Favorites - WGN Radio - Thursday, as I often do when I get in the car, I flipped around the radio channels to get a feel for the local temperature of the Bears on my way to Halas Hall. That’s when I came across my former teammate and good friend David Kaplan declaring next week’s game against Tampa Bay as the most important Bears game in years.

Stankevitz: Heavily-favored Bears not taking woebegone Arizona Cardinals lightly - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears are 15-35 since the beginning of 2015, and haven’t been over .500 in four years. So this team is in no position to feel overly confident about any game — even if it’s against a team that’s played horrendous football the first two weeks of the season.

Gabriel: Bears Defense Can Be Scary Good - 670 The Score - The speed of the Bears' linebackers opens up many options for Vic Fangio.

Eurich: Cardinals to be without tackle Andre Smith vs. Bears - 247Sports - The Arizona Cardinals will be without a big-name starter in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears.

Eurich: Expert predictions for Bears vs. Cardinals - 247Sports - The experts are all-in on the Chicago Bears in Week 3.

NFL kicker: The most perilous and pitiless position in sports - NFL.com - No other job in sports is as perilous and pitiless as kicker. Just ask Daniel Carlson and Zane Gonzalez. Dan Hanzus talks to former NFL kicker John Carney about the plight of the position.

Detroit Lions fans rank 30th in team confidence - Pride Of Detroit - Sounds about right...

Bills vs. Vikings: Five Good Questions with Buffalo Rumblings - Daily Norseman - We take a look at this week’s game from the other side

Packers list Aaron Rodgers as questionable – ProFootballTalk - Since Aaron Rodgers hasn’t practiced all week, it should come as no surprise that the Packers list their quarterback as questionable for Sunday’s game against Washington. But Packers coach Mike McCarthy said he expects Rodgers to practice Saturday, just as Rodgers did last week.

Berckes' Fantasy Football Forum - Week 3: Backfield Issues - Windy City Gridiron - Your place for all things fantasy football

Wiltfong's Bears vs Cardinals injury report: Arizona will be starting a backup against Khalil Mack - Windy City Gridiron - This is the official injury report for the Chicago Bears and the Arizona Cardinals in advance of Sunday’s game.

Link's 2018 Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals Preview: Which Players to Watch For - Windy City Gridiron - Following their win over the Seahawks, the Bears invade Chicago South to play the Cardinals in what should be a convincing win.

Link's 2018 Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals Preview: What to Watch For - Windy City Gridiron - Following their win over the Seahawks, the Bears invade Chicago South to play the Cardinals in what should be a convincing win.

Duerrwaechter: Fan Challenge - Name your defense! - Windy City Gridiron - Every dominant defense has earned themselves a nickname. Now it’s time to brand these new Chicago Bears defenders.

2 Minute Drill - Website - iTunes - Andrew Link; Steven’s Streaming – Twitch – Steven Schweickert; T-Formation Conversation - Website - iTunes - Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; WCG Radio - Website - iTunes - Robert Zeglinski

