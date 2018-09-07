How will Mitchell Trubisky look in Matt Nagy’s offense?

After an extremely transformative off-season, the Bears can finally put their new-look roster to good use as they kick off the 2018 season this Sunday night against their rival in the Green Bay Packers.

Gone are John Fox, Dowell Loggains, and a budding defense stuck in the mud. Enter Matt Nagy, Khalil Mack, and optimism abound. Who knows where the Bears go this season in Nagy’s inaugural campaign, but one thing’s for certain: they’re moving forward with a wave needed to be relevant in the modern NFL.

To help take a detailed look at the journey the Bears are about to embark on, Lorin Cox of Locked On Bears and Pro Football Focus joined me on the latest WCG Radio. We discussed every major question for the Bears in the 2018 season, what the Mack trade says about general manager Ryan Pace, and made bold predictions across the board.

Come listen to us agree on everything as we’re naturally and eventually proven wrong.

On this episode of WCG Radio

How does the Mack trade change expectations for the Bears?

What amount of pressure is there on Pace?

What to expect from Nagy as a rookie coach

Major offensive questions

Major defensive questions

One bold offensive prediction (Hello, Trey Burton?)

One bold defensive prediction (Kyle Fuller, step it up)

Going through the Bears’ 2018 schedule game-by-game

Week 1 picks against the Packers

Robert is the managing editor of Windy City Gridiron, the founder and lead writer of The Blitz Network, and the Bears beat writer for The Rock River Times. You can follow him on Twitter @RobertZeglinski and reach him by email at robertpoduski@gmail.com.