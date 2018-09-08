The Bear’s Den, September 8, 2018

BEAR DOWN, CHICAGO BEARS, BEAR DOWN!!!!

Jahns: Coach Matt Nagy is ready for his debut in Week 1 - Sun Times - Adam L. Jahns' "Inside the Huddle" column appears in game-day editions of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Potash: Bears' Eddie Goldman signs 4-year, $42 million contract extension through 2022 - Sun Times - With Goldman signed through 2022, every expected defensive starter except safety Adrian Amos is signed through the 2019 season.

Morrissey: Bears hoping for big lift from Khalil Mack in opener vs. Packers - Sun Times - The acquisition of linebacker Khalil Mack is great. But the real question is what the Bears have on offense. Everything still hinges on that.

Bears vs. Packers: Hoge & Jahns podcast - What will Matt Nagy's offense look like? How much pressure is on Mitch Trubisky? Are the Packers really that good?

Finley: Bears sign NT Eddie Goldman to four-year extension - Sun Times - The deal with pay Eddie Goldman $42 million with $25 million guaranteed, sources confirmed.

Wiederer: 3 keys for the Bears in their Week 1 game against the Packers - Chicago Tribune - The Bears open the season Sunday with a prime-time test against the Packers at Lambeau Field. As kickoff closes in, here are three keys to keep tabs on as the Bears attempt to win their opener for the first time since 2013.

Bears at Packers: Everything you need to know for the Week 1 game - Chicago Tribune - Welcome to the weekly Bear Download podcast with Rich Campbell and Dan Wiederer.

Wiederer's Sunday storylines: Khalil Mack’s instant impact, Anthony Miller’s learning curve and Roquan Smith’s next step - Chicago Tribune - The Bears open the season Sunday night at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. They'll do so with newcomer Khalil Mack receiving instant credibility; with rookie receiver Anthony Miller ready to make an impact; with Roquan Smith looking to move on from a bumpy summer.

Bears vs. Packers: Tribune writers make their picks - Chicago Tribune - Bears vs. Packers: Chicago Tribune writers pick which team they think will win

Week 1 NFL picks against the spread: Lock, upset, game of the week and more - Chicago Tribune - With 5 states accepting sports bets as the NFL season begins, we figured it would be fun to play along and keep score. We’ll do our best to get it right, understanding the NFL is about as unpredictable as it gets. That said, on to our Week 1 picks.

Biggs: Scouting report on Packers tight end Jimmy Graham - 'He's not the quick-twitch athlete he used to be' - Chicago Tribune - Jimmy Graham, 31, hasn’t been quite the same performer since he ruptured the patellar tendon in his right knee in 2015.

Haugh: Hope and curiosity outweigh contempt as Bears open 2018 vs. Packers - Chicago Tribune - The Bears look ready to finally welcome the 2018 season — and NFL relevance — to Chicago.

Potash: Bears-Packers What to Watch 4 - Chicago Sun-Times - In his last seven games at home against the Bears, Rodgers has thrown 20 touchdown passes and only two interceptions for a 113.9 passer rating.

Finley: Bears' Khalil Mack - With max money comes outsized expectations - Sun Times - Vic Fangio’s first NFL Defensive Player of the Year thinks Khalil Mack will be his next — and maybe much more.

Potash: Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky faces challenge vs. Packers at Lambeau Field - Sun Times - More than likely, this will be a test of not only Trubisky’s preparedness, but his resilience. Can he take a hit — literally and figuratively?

(Too) Bold Predictions: Bears and Packers kick things off at Lambeau Field - NBC Sports Chicago - It's the first edition of NBCS Chicago's (Too) Bold Predictions, where hyperbole reigns.

Stankevitz; How big an impact will Khalil Mack, Roquan Smith and Leonard Floyd have against the Packers? - NBC Sports Chicago - Khalil Mack, Roquan Smith and Leonard Floyd all look likely to play Sunday in Green Bay -- but to what extent?

Bocker: What will it take for the Bears’ defense to finish top 5? - Da Bears Brothers Blog - With all the tools in place, Chicago Bears Defensive Coordinator Vic Fangio has a prime opportunity to lead his defense into the top 5.

Grimes: Breaking Down the 2018 Chicago Bears Uniform Schedule - Da Bears Brothers Blog - Here's everything you need to know about the Chicago Bears' uniforms for the entire 2018 season.

3 Keys to the Chicago Bears Beating the Packers - Da Bears Brothers Podcast - Here are the three keys that will unlock a Chicago Bears' victory against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1.

Bears-Packers: 5 Matchups to Watch - Da Bears Brothers Podcast - Here are the five pivotal matchups to pay attention to on Sunday night's game against the Green Bay Packers including the "Game Breaker."

Campbell: How Mitch Trubisky is being helped on his NFL climb by the Wall Street Journal's leadership columnist - Chicago Tribune - The Bears and Mitch Trubisky are working with author Sam Walker, the Wall Street Journal's leadership columnist, on building a team leadership structure and culture that will help them break through and sustain that success.

Biggs: A Khalil Mack primer - Elite pass rushers can maintain a high level of play well into their 30s - Chicago Tribune - The Bears are betting on Khalil Mack being in his prime through 2024, when he will be 33. History proves it certainly is possible, with Mack's health — he didn't miss a game in four seasons with the Raiders — the biggest factor.

Biggs: Bears finally escape free agency's middle ground, which bodes well for roster growth - Chicago Tribune - After overpaying several mid-level free agents for low-level performance for several seasons, Bears GM Ryan Pace seems to have figured out how not to get caught in the middle.

Campbell: Bears extend Eddie Goldman's contract through 2022 'It’s definitely a weight lifted off my shoulders' - Chicago Tribune - Eddie Goldman, a second-round pick (39th overall), is general manager Ryan Pace’s first draft selection to receive a second contract from the Bears.

Medina: Getting to Know New Bears Pass-Rusher Khalil Mack: Career Stats, Fit, History, More - Bleacher Nation - Khalil Mack is set to make his Bears debut under the bright lights of Lambeau Field. Let's get to know him a little better.

Anthony Miller: This is the Beginning of a New Era in Chicago - Bleacher Nation - Anthony Miller is ready to write a new chapter in Bears history.

Players to watch: Bears at Packers - ChicagoBears.com - Larry Mayer and Simon Kaufman of ChicagoBears.com discuss the Bears players they'll be watching on both sides of the ball in Sunday night’s season opener against the Packers in Green Bay, including linebacker Roquan Smith.

The Pick Is In: Bears at Packers - ChicagoBears.com - Local and national NFL analysts make their pick for the season opener between the Packers and Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday night. Keep track of their weekly record here on Chicagobears.com.

Mayer: Bears players inspired by special history lesson - ChicagoBears.com - Bears players had the unique opportunity earlier this week to listen to Virginia McCaskey discuss the franchise's storied history and the roles her father, George Halas, served as a founder, player, coach and owner.

Hoge’s 10 Bears Things: Let The Nagy-Trubisky Era Begin - WGN Radio - Mitch Trubisky was all of us Saturday morning. Whether you’re a player, coach, reporter or fan, you likely woke up Saturday morning with the same confusion. Wait, what is this about the Bears and Khalil Mack?

Khalil Mack the 'Face of the franchise?' No. Bears need Mitch Trubisky there, but he needs to check 3 boxes first - NBC Sports Chicago - Khalil Mack was a big addition for the Bears, but as a quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky is still the heir apparent to become face of the franchise.

Stankevitz: Making a realistic prediction for the Bears in 2018 - NBC Sports Chicago - There's been a lot of hype around the Bears, especially after the Khalil Mack trade. But what's a realistic outcome for 2018?

Stankevitz: Bears sign 'vital' Eddie Goldman to four-year contract extension - NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears on Friday announced a four-year contract extension for one of the unsung heroes of Vic Fangio's defense in nose tackle Eddie Goldman.

Eurich: Bears secure defensive foundation in aggressive offseason - 247Sports - The Chicago Bears have made big splashes defensively the last two offseason.

Wiedman: Bears at Lambeau - three keys to the game - Our Turf Football - OTFB's Wanda Wiedman talks about 3 keys to the Bears winning in Lambeau Field.

Demovsky: Bears' Khalil Mack - From afterthought to semiannual menace for Packers - Green Bay Packers Blog- ESPN - The Bears now have a defensive game-changer that the Packers have to respect -- and he's no longer one they face just once every four years.

Chicago Bears, Eddie Goldman agree to four-year extension - ESPN - Nose tackle Eddie Goldman and the Bears have agreed to a four-year contract extension through the 2022 season.

Hughes: Three More Thoughts on Bears v. Packers, or No Podcast This Week - Da Bears Blog - When Mike Pettine was working with Rex Ryan in New Jersey the team had a hellish time dealing with tight ends. (A lot of this was the result of over-blitzing to pressure the quarterback.)

Frye: Brian Urlacher Talks About Hall Of Fame Selection & Jack Silverstein Shares Thoughts On Chicago Bears Football - Brian Urlacher talks about Chicago Bears tradition, rivalries, and fantasy football. WCG's Jack Silverstein shares perspective about Urlacher and the Bears in the interview.

Emma: Bolstered Bears Defense Strives For Dominance - 670 The Score - Khalil Mack is only part of what could define this Bears defense.

Chicago Bears film room: Khalil Mack vs. Green Bay Packers - 247Sports - We take a look at three different plays from Khalil Mack in his only meeting against the Green Bay Packers in his career.

ESPN experts pick Packers vs. Bears - 247Sports - Only one ESPN expert believes the Bears can pull off the upset.

Reviewing the Bears 2018 regular season schedule - 247Sports - The Chicago Bears 2018 schedule presents a handful of challenges.

Chicago fans tired of hearing Bears drafted wrong QB - Acme Packing Company - Lester Wiltfong of SB Nation’s Chicago Bears blog Windy City Gridiron answers our questions about the Khalil Mack trade, Matt Nagy’s new offense, and what he expects from Bears vs. Packers.

Paxton Lynch works out for Lions – ProFootballTalk - As Paxton Lynch tries to re-start his NFL career, he’s had a second visit. Lynch tried out for the Lions, according to Field Yates of ESPN. Once viewed as the Broncos’ franchise quarterback of the future, Lynch flamed out after the Broncos drafted him in the first round in 2016.

Matt Patricia on Anthony Zettel cut: ‘We can’t keep everybody’ - Pride Of Detroit - The coach briefly touched on the defensive end’s release.

49ers vs. Vikings 2018: A Minnesota blogger explains how San Francisco can win this game - Niners Nation - We get an in depth look at this week’s temporary enemy, courtesy of Daily Norseman.

Oren Burks’ return from injury can mitigate loss of Josh Jones vs. Bears in Week 1 - Acme Packing Company - Losing an ultra-athletic safety for a team with versatile tight ends and running backs isn’t ideal, but the Packers rookie linebacker was brought to Green Bay specifically for these moments.

Six bold predictions for the Packers’ 2018 season - Acme Packing Company - The APC staff weighs in with their boldest 2018 takes.

Football Outsiders’ 2017 stats suggest QB pressure will be X-factor in Packers-Bears - Acme Packing Company - Both Chicago and Green Bay were inconsistent getting to the quarterback a season ago, but their quarterbacks have been just as inconsistent when facing pressure of their own.

Bears vs Packers: Time, TV schedule, picks, odds and more - Windy City Gridiron - Here’s everything you need to know about the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

Zeglinski: How will Mitchell Trubisky look in Matt Nagy’s Bears offense? - Windy City Gridiron - On the latest WCG Radio, Lorin Cox of Locked On Bears and Pro Football Focus helps preview the Bears’ 2018 season in full.

Berkes: Fantasy Football Forum - Week 1 - Windy City Gridiron - Your place for all things fantasy football related

Bears vs Packers Injury Report: No Bear linebackers are listed - Windy City Gridiron - Here is the full injury report for the week 1 match-up between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers.

Householder: Chicago Bears Green Bay Packers - Does trash talk mean rivalry renewed? - Windy City Gridiron - The Packers have been the class of the division and have had the Bears number. Could Sunday begin a new era?

NFL Predictions 2018: AFC, NFC, awards and more - Windy City Gridiron - The regular season has finally arrived. Here’s how the WCG staff sees the new year unfolding.

Zeglinski: Chicago Bears sign Eddie Goldman to four-year extension - Windy City Gridiron - Goldman’s future with the Bears is secure, as Chicago has extended it’s powerful nose tackle long term.

Zeglinski: Survey shows Bears fans’ confidence is high entering season - Windy City Gridiron - Welcome to SB Nation FanPulse, a survey of fans across the NFL powered by SurveyMonkey. Each week, we send 32 polls to 100+ plugged in fans from each team. Bears fans, sign up HERE to join FanPulse....

