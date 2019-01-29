The Bear’s Den, January 29. 2019

BEAR DOWN, CHICAGO BEARS, BEAR DOWN!!!!

2019 NFL Draft: Chicago Bears add Senior Bowl OT in latest mock draft - Bears Wire - The Chicago Bears add an intriguing Senior Bowl offensive tackle in the Draft Wire’s latest 2019 NFL mock draft

LeGere’s Bears in review: Hicks’ two-way play was key to defensive line’s success - Akiem Hicks’ two-way play was the key to the Bears’ defensive line in 2018.

Mayer: Colts’ Nelson credits his success to Hiestand - Sun Times - Voted to the Pro Bowl as a rookie, Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson lauded Bears offensive line coach Harry Hiestand—Nelson’s position coach at Notre Dame—as “the best coach I’ve ever had.”

Medina: The Self-Proclaimed “Best Corner in the Draft” Believes He Had Good Connection with the Bears - Bleacher Nation - Confidence. Coverage skills. A willingness to tackle. Kentucky’s Lonnie Johnson Jr. has it all, and he felt good after meeting the Bears at the Senior Bowl.

Hughes: Audibles From the Long Snapper: Massie Extends, McCaskey Speaks, Jahns Writes & Bear Movies! - Da Bears Blog - Here’s what I know about the Massie deal:

Emma: What’s Next In Bears’ Offseason? - 670 The Score - The Bears address one need by re-signing offensive tackle Bobby Massie.

5@5: What’s Next Priority For Bears? - 670 The Score - The Mully & Haugh crew debates a five-pack of questions every weekday.

Biggs: Akiem Hicks powers the Bears' best position group - and this year, he finally earned the recognition he deserved - Chicago Tribune - In the sixth installment of an 11-part review of the 2018 season, Brad Biggs examines the best position group on the roster — the defensive line. Akiem Hicks finally got the Pro Bowl selection he's deserved. Eddie Goldman is a force in the middle and the team has emerging contributors.

Haugh: Bears' 1st few steps of the offseason were positive. They need to stay headed in the right direction by passing on Kareem Hunt - Chicago Tribune - The Bears have begun the process of legitimizing themselves as NFC championship contenders. In successive days at Halas Hall last week, they introduced the right defensive coordinator, looked ready to fire the wrong kicker and paid a high price for stability along the offensive line.

POLISH SAUSAGE

NFL inches toward a public acknowledgement of error in Rams-Saints – ProFootballTalk - The NFL has yet to publicly acknowledge the blown call late in the fourth quarter of last Sunday’s Rams-Saints game. The NFL has come dangerously close to making that concession in court papers filed over the weekend.

Eight million viewers watch Pro Bowl . . . for some reason – ProFootballTalk - The NFL will never end the Pro Bowl, because the same people who complain about the Pro Bowl watch the Pro Bowl. ESPN announced it averaged eight million viewers on ESPN and ABC for Sunday’s game, based on fast nationals. The audience for the game peaked from 5-5:30 p.m.

KNOW THY ENEMY

Agent: Lions LB Trevor Bates’ family showing ‘deep concern’ over inconsistent behavior - Pride Of Detroit - Trevor Bates remains hospitalized undergoing mental health evaluations.

2019 NFL mock draft: SB Nation’s Dan Kadar presents worst-case scenario for Detroit Lions - Pride Of Detroit - The top of the draft may be defense-heavy, which would be bad news for the Lions.

Anthony Barr declares free agency options “open” - Daily Norseman - He spoke to TMZ a few days ago

Cutting Jordy Nelson was right call for Packers; the error was overpaying for Jimmy Graham - Acme Packing Company - Green Bay angered much of the fanbase (and Aaron Rodgers) by releasing Jordy Nelson. But that wasn’t the mistake. Replacing him with the expensive and under performing Jimmy Graham was.

Packers’ 2018 QB Acquisitions: DeShone Kizer failed to impress as Aaron Rodgers’ backup - Acme Packing Company - Kizer only got brief chances to play in the regular season, but when he did the results were unpleasant.

Packers 2018 Roster Grades, QBs: Aaron Rodgers’ struggles were due to numerous factors - Acme Packing Company - The future Hall of Famer wasn’t himself in 2018, a big reason why the only NFL head coach he’s ever known is now unemployed.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Leming: Grading the 2018 Chicago Bears season - Windy City Gridiron - The season may have ended in heartbreak for most fans, but make no mistake, 2018 was a big step in the right direction.

Schmitz' Bear With Me: Bears’ 2019 Breakout Players, Bobby Massie’s new extension, and the Pro Bowl - Windy City Gridiron - You asked, I delivered! On the latest episode of Bear With Me, Robert S. projects four players he thinks are primed for a breakout year in 2019. He also discusses Bobby Massie’s newly signed extension and the good, bad, and ugly of the Pro Bowl.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears win the 2018 Fantasy Award for Best Defense - Windy City Gridiron - For all you fantasy football players, when was the last time the Chicago Bears had a must-start each and every week regardless of the match-up?

