Bear With Me: Free Agency Frenzy, Bears Mailbag

Robert recaps the first day of the NFL’s new “legal tampering” period by discussing both the new players signed by the Bears and the now-former Bears leaving the team. After that, he dives into his Twitter Mailbag to answer fans’ questions ranging from trade scenarios to time-loops and much, much more!

By Robert Schmitz
Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Hey Bears fans! Yesterday was a crazy start to free agency, so I’ve recapped it all for you on my latest episode of Bear With Me. In it...

I recap the start of the NFL’s “Legal Tampering” window by:

  • Giving my initial, un-film-studied thoughts of our first confirmed free agent signings (Mike Davis, Buster Skrine).
  • Covering the various Bears players likely to not re-sign with the team (Adrian Amos, Bryce Callahan, Josh Bellamy).
  • Naming potential replacements for the Bears we’re losing.
  • And discussing why I believe Pace has a big move hidden up his sleeve.

After that, I dive into my Twitter Mailbag and answer:

  1. “Would you trade this year’s fourth and one of the second round picks next year to move up to the second to get Darrell Henderson?”
  2. “What is your favorite Bears’ uniform?”
  3. “Does Nagy prefer different abilities from players in his offense?”
  4. “If Kylie Fitts was able to go in an endless Edge of Tomorrow/Groundhog Day-type time loop and he practiced football every day, would he ever actually become a good NFL edge?”

It’s a great time, so give it a listen and let me know what you think!

Feedback rocks, so please feel free to provide it! Whether positive or negative, I want to make something that you want to listen to. Comments about length, content, anything you have an opinion on is welcome. Bear Down, and thanks for Bearing With Me!

